Alabama State

Cardinals Take Elite Edge Prospect in PFF Mock Draft

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals get some much needed help rushing the passer with Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson.

The Arizona Cardinals let OLB Chandler Jones walk in free agency last year, and opted to use their two third-round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft on Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders.

Neither have made a huge impact for the Cardinals defensively, but the teams seems to like both guys in the early stages of their development.

However, that didn't stop Pro Football Focus in having the Cardinals take an elite edge rusher in their most recent mock draft. Arizona is currently projected with the No. 11 pick with a 3-5 record and just 14 sacks on the year thus far.

Three straight quarterbacks go off the board before the Pittsburgh Steelers take the first non-passer in Alabama's Will Anderson. Three more edge prospects are taken ahead of the Cardinals before they grab one of their own in Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson:

"Yet another toolsy projection, Wilson has started to put it together in 2022. As a redshirt senior this season, Wilson has more pressures already (40) than he did in all of 2021 (37). With his over 85-inch wingspan at 6-foot-6, defensive line coaches will be beating down his door to work with him," said Mike Renner.

After scouring through the interwebs, we can confirm Wilson is a monster:

Through eight games, Wilson has 51 tackles with six sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovered.

Would the Cardinals want to dip into the edge market, at least that early in the draft? Thomas has shown signs that his development could be on the right track, but an opportunity to draft a top-tier guy might be tempting to a general manager such as Steve Keim, who will add talent regardless of positional need.

You can catch Wilson and Texas Tech as they take on TCU at 9:00 AM Arizona time on FOX.

