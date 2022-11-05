Read full article on original website
Two-Owner Chevelle 454 SS 4-Speed Selling At The Raleigh Classic
Check out this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has been restored to like-new condition. The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 with 4-speed manual, available at the Raleigh Classic Winter Auction on December 2-3.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Henderson Auctions Offering Stunning 427 Powered Cobra Replica
Experience a Cobra just like Carroll Shelby did…. Shelby is a famous name within the automotive industry for the legacy and fiery records that its bearer left behind. From the race track to the sales floor, the legendary Carroll Shelby named himself America's beloved Automotive icon. As is the case with every great hero or innovator, he had a vast arsenal of tools that he used to cement his brand image. One particularly recognizable weapon was his famous Shelby Cobra which flaunted its colors everywhere from Daytona to Le Mans. Engines ranged from small to big, with a ton of power flowing through the lightweight chassis in all incarnations. Many enthusiasts would love to get their hands on one, but only a few get the opportunity, and Superformance has made experiencing one a reality for so many without bottomless pockets.
Incredible Hurst Olds With 455 V-8 Selling at Maple Brothers Dallas Sale
This is number 1 out of 906 of these rare high-performance cars were ever created. Back in 1969, Hurst Performance teamed up with Oldsmobile to turn a limited number of Cutlass 442 models into high-performance machines. The product of this collaboration was the rare '69 Hurst/Olds with a total of 906 examples ever built. Each car featured the limited-edition Hurst conversion package and the required engine and transmission combination, but each car was allowed to be distinct and feature any of the components from the Cutlass 442. This beautifully restored 1969 Hurst/Olds 442 Coupe is the very first one ever built, and there is a chance to call it yours.
Your Lincoln penny could be worth up to $114,000 – the exact ‘mule’ error to look for
A PENNY with an easy-to-miss mistake could net you over six figures. In a recent video, TikToker Treasuretown talked about a mule error that could make your coin worth up to $114,000. He showed a 2001 Denver minted penny that has a Roosevelt dime die on its reverse side. Treasuretown...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars
Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. I was just a victim of this crime last week, and...
topgear.com
This custom Camaro is a real... horrorshow
Ringbrothers’ *other* latest creation channels... John Carpenter’s mute psychopath? Er, OK. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You might have seen that Ringbrothers just finished work on a 1,200bhp Chevy Blazer, which they’ve called the...
Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida
Check out this video of a bizarre boat in Florida that has the body of a C7 Corvette. It caught the attention of the water police, who pursued it on a high-speed chase. The post Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic, when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
One-of-a-kind Ford F-150 that looks like a tank and was custom-built for ‘racing’ goes up for auction
A HIGHLY-CUSTOMIZED 2019 Ford F-150 with a para-military-like design has been slated to go up for auction on Saturday. The high-end truck was manufactured by US Speciality Vehicles (USSV), which produced cars for the Fast and Furious franchise. Named the Hamba, USSV’s Ford F-150 reinterpretation is powered by its original...
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
1957 Chevy, F-150 Collide: 1 Dead
A crash involving a 1957 Chevy Bel Air and a modern Ford F-150 in Wiggins, Mississippi left one dead. According to a local report, the husband and wife in the Tri-Five were headed to Cruisin’ the Coast, a classic car festival which has been running since 1996. Check out...
gmauthority.com
1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
This Chevrolet COE is One Cool Truck and You Can It Buy At Maple Brothers Auction
Getting the job done right is this vehicle’s specialty. There’s some things that are so American you couldn’t picture them anywhere else in the world. Red white and blue, pick up trucks, corn dogs, you name it in this beautiful nation of ours probably perfected it. One such thing on that list that stands true to even the most argumentative muscle car enthusiast is Chevrolet. Tough to beat engineering combined with some of the most iconic styles of the last century or so made Chevy the number one American truck manufacturer for a really long time. Don’t believe us? Well, here’s a truck that will do the talking for itself.
Watch The 2023 Corvette Z06 Race The Last Three Z06 Generations
In October last year, the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was finally revealed to the world. As expected, it arrived with 670 horsepower courtesy of a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8, and despite six-figure pricing, demand for the car has been a source of financial success for Chevy. But is it worth its asking price of over $106,000, or can you find similar performance in the nameplate's recent front-engine predecessors?
Most popular car colors in the U.S. revealed including which colors to avoid as they have the highest depreciation
A NEW study evaluated over six million cars on the road this year to see which vehicle colors were the most popular. Black and white were the most popular shades by a long shot, but drivers can find more value in other automobile colors. The iSeeCars study showed that 25.8...
Dude Flies Out Of His Car While Trying To Show Off His 1981 Camaro
If you live in a small town in the southeast, then you’ve more than likely seen or attended at least one car show in your lifetime. This may be a whole country thing, but my God, if you drive through my hometown in BFE South Carolina on a Friday or Saturday night, it’s like a plague.
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location
Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
