Three Hornets make all-tourney soccer team
The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced the 2022 Women's Soccer All-Tournament Team Tuesday. The 14 member-team is selected by the coaching staffs of the MIAA Tournament qualifying teams. For Emporia State, forward Mackenzie Dimarco, midfielder Hannah Woolery and defender Abby Bachman were named to the team.
Emporia State comeback in MIAA Championship Game comes up short
Emporia State battled back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the score before falling 4-3 at Central Missouri in the MIAA Championship game on Sunday afternoon. The Jennies got on top early with a goal by Julia Kristensenoff a Madilyn Hamline assist in the tenth minute. They went up 2-0 with less than three minutes remaining in the half when Ashleigh Martin scored unassisted.
Emporia State soccer selected to NCAA Tournament
The Emporia State soccer team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Monday night. This is the third trip to the tournament in program history, all coming in the last four years.
Ann Doudican
Ann Doudican passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. She was 89. Ann was born August 24, 1933 in Oklahoma City, OK to Edward Lowry and Carrie Lee (Westerfield) Barbee. The family moved to Joplin, MO when Ann was a young child and she graduated from Joplin HIgh School in 1951.
Northwest Missouri official seeks ESU Provost job
An official at one of Emporia State University's sports rivals is interested in becoming ESU Provost. Greg Haddock's name was revealed as a finalist for the Provost position Tuesday on the ESU website He'll be in town for interviews and a public forum Thursday.
Gladys Marie Dees Barnett
Gladys Marie Dees Barnett, 94, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away on November 6, 2022, at Holiday Resort Care Center. Gladys was born in Brush Creek, Kentucky on August 28, 1928, the daughter of Cecil Henry Dees and Ellen Mary (Leger) Dees. She married Harry T. Barnett Jr in Florence, Kentucky on August 2, 1947. He passed away on December 22, 2004, in Emporia, Kansas. She is survived by the joys of her life, her children: daughters, Sarah Standard of Council Bluffs, IA, Judy Benton (Darrell) of Topeka, KS, Mary Stegal (Terry) of Bremen, GA, Pam Wealthall (Bill) of Honduras, Toni Riggs (Stan) of Emporia, KS; sons, Butch Barnett (Wes) of Council Bluffs, IA, Bruce Barnett of Topeka, KS; brothers, Charlie Dees, Glenn Dees; grandchildren, Sean Standard (Cindy) of Council Bluffs, IA, Chad Standard (Molly) of Council Bluffs, IA, Jessica Loy (Kevin) of Valley Falls, KS, Jackie Delong (Jason) of Valley Falls, KS, Chris Vaugh (Laura) of Iva, GA, Macaiah Rodgers (Casey) of Poteau, OK, Kahle Spence of Lawrence, KS, Kelby Spence of Kansas City, KS, Temple Riggs of Emporia, KS, Skylar Riggs of Emporia, KS; great-grandchildren, Alexa Standard (Xander), Zach Standard, Caden Standard, Abigail Foje (Matt), Andrew Standard, Tyler Emory, Monique Emory, Cali Delong, Jebidiah Loy, Seth Delong, Drew Delong, Dexter Rodgers, Ori Rodgers, Brady Vaughn, Hunter Vaughn, Robbie Vaughn; great-great-grandchildren: Crew Schmidt, Remi Schmidt, Vada Loy, and many step grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lillian Rosetti; and son, Edward C. Barnett.
El Dorado Man Inducted into Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame
On Saturday, Nov. 5, three men and two women who chosen to be inducted into the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame. One of those three men that was inducted was Van E. Haines of El Dorado, Kan. for the “Working Cowboy” category. “If anyone could horseback a herd...
Alabama dean named finalist for ESU Provost
The first two finalists for Emporia State University Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs will visit the campus this week. ESU announced Monday that Dr. Sean Lane will appear Wednesday before a search committee and administrators.
Bits of rain now, potential blast later
Cloud cover may have frustrated eclipse watchers in Emporia early Tuesday. But it could lead to a little rain – the first of two waves this week. The National Weather Service advises any pop-up storms Tuesday will be isolated and “non-severe.”
IMG_4745.jpg
Final results for Lyon County are now in. Mark Schreiber has defeated challenger Mic McGuire…
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
Emporia Spanish Speakers receives statewide attention, highlights plans to expand
Emporia Spanish Speakers is earning statewide recognition — receiving a partnership grant and magazine feature with two state organizations. Emporia Spanish Speakers, which strives to “broaden understanding and tolerance of diverse communities by expanding one’s knowledge of language and culture,” was recently awarded $25,000 through the Kansas Health Foundation Building Power and Equity Partnership.
Weekend Wrap (November 5 & 6)
Here is a quick look at the top local stories from the weekend.
Tour, buses on Southern Lyon County board plans
Wednesday night will be tour night for the Southern Lyon County School Board. Members will tour the Hartford school facility, during their monthly meeting there at 6 p.m. They'll also talk the $1.5 million federal grant USD 252 received in October for four new electric buses.
Game Warden seeks assistance after Lyon County poaching incident
The Lyon County Game Warden is seeking assistance after the discovery of a poached deer in south Lyon County. According to a post on social media, a deer was shot with a firearm in the area of Road 70 and Road X, south of Hartford, in the morning hours of Nov. 6.
Storm ends with four crashes with injuries on turnpike
Friday's rain led to at least four crashes with injuries on the Kansas Turnpike in the Emporia area. One of them had as many as three injuries. Chase County had its third crash of the day shortly after 9 p.m about five miles south of the Bazaar scenic lookout.
CFB Roundup: Bearcats stay in playoff picture with win, Jayhawks become bowl eligible
Bearcats continue eyeing playoff berth with win over Lions. Northwest Missouri State University extended their Division II best home winning streak to 18 games and kept their playoff aspirations alive with a 27-5 win over Missouri Southern on Senior Day Saturday. The Bearcats rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns...
Rain at the polls possible after biggest storm in months
Even after the big rain, a fire threat remains in part of the Emporia area. The National Weather Service advises a “marginal very high grassland fire danger” exists Monday in Chase County and across the Flint Hills. Gusty east and southeast winds could reach 30 miles per hour.
Veterans Art Exhibit celebrates talent behind the uniform
The Emporia Arts Center’s 10th Annual Veteran Artist Reception launched the sixth anniversary of the Emporia First Friday Art Walk on a cold, rainy afternoon, but the weather was no deterrent for veterans or art lovers. Many of the veteran artists have exhibited at this show for years, some...
Cannabis advocates in Joplin share their thoughts on Amendment 3
JOPLIN, Mo. – Some Joplin residents gathered today to encourage other Missouri voters to vote yes on Amendment 3. Cannabis enthusiasts gathered near 7th and Range Line in Joplin today with the hopes of encouraging others to help legalize recreational cannabis in Missouri. Organizers say the event ran from...
