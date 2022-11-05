Gladys Marie Dees Barnett, 94, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away on November 6, 2022, at Holiday Resort Care Center. Gladys was born in Brush Creek, Kentucky on August 28, 1928, the daughter of Cecil Henry Dees and Ellen Mary (Leger) Dees. She married Harry T. Barnett Jr in Florence, Kentucky on August 2, 1947. He passed away on December 22, 2004, in Emporia, Kansas. She is survived by the joys of her life, her children: daughters, Sarah Standard of Council Bluffs, IA, Judy Benton (Darrell) of Topeka, KS, Mary Stegal (Terry) of Bremen, GA, Pam Wealthall (Bill) of Honduras, Toni Riggs (Stan) of Emporia, KS; sons, Butch Barnett (Wes) of Council Bluffs, IA, Bruce Barnett of Topeka, KS; brothers, Charlie Dees, Glenn Dees; grandchildren, Sean Standard (Cindy) of Council Bluffs, IA, Chad Standard (Molly) of Council Bluffs, IA, Jessica Loy (Kevin) of Valley Falls, KS, Jackie Delong (Jason) of Valley Falls, KS, Chris Vaugh (Laura) of Iva, GA, Macaiah Rodgers (Casey) of Poteau, OK, Kahle Spence of Lawrence, KS, Kelby Spence of Kansas City, KS, Temple Riggs of Emporia, KS, Skylar Riggs of Emporia, KS; great-grandchildren, Alexa Standard (Xander), Zach Standard, Caden Standard, Abigail Foje (Matt), Andrew Standard, Tyler Emory, Monique Emory, Cali Delong, Jebidiah Loy, Seth Delong, Drew Delong, Dexter Rodgers, Ori Rodgers, Brady Vaughn, Hunter Vaughn, Robbie Vaughn; great-great-grandchildren: Crew Schmidt, Remi Schmidt, Vada Loy, and many step grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lillian Rosetti; and son, Edward C. Barnett.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO