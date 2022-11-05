ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

Apple design chief role hard to fill; three options, all of them problematic

The Apple design chief role long held by Jony Ive is a hard one to fill, says a new report today, as so many of the core designers have left the company. Of the three options open to the company, none seem likely to provide the leadership and team buy-in required for such a high-profile position …
9to5Mac

As Apple invests in sports, Netflix has tried to score streaming rights and a whole surf league

The Wall Street Journal has an interesting exclusive on how Netflix has been trying to score some points in the wide world of streaming sports, not unlike Apple. So far, we’ve seen Apple stream a full Major League Baseball season of Friday night games, and the company bought a decade of streaming soccer rights, which starts next year. Plus, Apple TV+ already competes with the former DVD rental service on original shows and movies.
9to5Mac

Native Union launches ultra-portable ‘Fold’ MacBook and iPad stand

Native Union has delivered its latest MacBook/laptop/iPad accessory today with the ultra-portable Fold stand. The unique design offers a durable and stable surface to lift your MacBook or iPad and packs up neatly into an included carry pouch. If you’re looking for a highly portable stand and want to avoid...
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro 2 at $234 headline Monday’s best deals alongside M2 iPad Pro first discounts, more

Kicking off the work week, all of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a rare discount on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 at $234. That’s alongside the first chance to save on the just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at $50 off, which joins the entry-level 10.9-inch iPad that is also on sale for the very first time at $579. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Apple may keep track of everything you tap while browsing the App Store

Apple has always stood for privacy as a “human right” while the company has never liked the idea of having advertisements on its platforms. But as the App Store is now getting new ad placements, some people have become concerned about how the company’s policies may change. To add more fuel to the fire, developers have discovered that Apple may keep track of everything you tap while browsing the App Store.
9to5Mac

Encrypted messaging app Signal officially launches Stories feature for its users

Back in October, Signal released a beta version of its app with a Stories-like feature. After a month of beta testing, the encrypted messaging app has made Stories available to all its users on iOS and Android. And as you might imagine, Signal Stories works just like Instagram Stories. Signal...
9to5Mac

iOS 16.2 beta 2 and more now rolling out to developers ahead of December launch

Apple is rolling out the second betas for its next round of software updates. iOS 16.2 beta 2 is now available to developer testers alongside iPadOS 16.2 beta 2, tvOS 16.2 beta 2, and more. These updates include Apple’s new Freefrom collaboration app, updates to the Home app, and more. Head below for the details.
9to5Mac

Apple settles with firm in AirPods patent case on jury selection day after previous mistrial

Apple has settled privately with the guy who says he thought of AirPods first before they were invented. The declaration was made just as jury selection was set to begin. Seung Jin Kim and Pinn Inc. sued Apple over patent infringement that they claim occurred when the original AirPods were released six years ago. Law360 writes that the plaintiff was suing over patents related to his own idea for a wireless earbud technology.
9to5Mac

Apple wants to change the ‘Hey Siri’ trigger command to just ‘Siri’

Apple is working on a big change to how its Siri voice assistant works. While you currently have to say “Hey Siri” to activate the assistant hands-free, that may not be the case for much longer. Bloomberg reports today that Apple engineers are working to drop the “Hey” part of the phrase, so you’d only have to say “Siri” followed by a command to activate the assistant…
9to5Mac

Nanoleaf expands design possibilities with ‘Lines Squared’ modular HomeKit lights

Nanoleaf launched its Lines modular HomeKit lights (reviewed) just about a year ago and we saw an update bringing a matte black option this past spring. Now the company has launched “Lines Squared” with 90-degree connectors instead of the 60-degree hexagon ones that the original version include. Nanoleaf...
9to5Mac

This Apple Watch Ultra band takes weeks to ship, but you can find it sooner

For reasons unknown, the new Trail Loop band for Apple Watch Ultra arrived in Apple Stores weeks after the Alpine Loop and Ocean band. Stock has become more widely available over the last week, but there’s one version that’s still particularly difficult to track down. The Trail Loop...
9to5Mac

How to stop SIM swap attacks on iPhone with Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, more

The major US carriers have been working to increase account security to prevent a notorious hack fraudsters use called SIM swapping (or port-out scam). However, Verizon offers something beyond the competitors with its “Number Lock” feature. Read on for how to stop SIM swap attacks on iPhone. As...

