Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
Apple design chief role hard to fill; three options, all of them problematic
The Apple design chief role long held by Jony Ive is a hard one to fill, says a new report today, as so many of the core designers have left the company. Of the three options open to the company, none seem likely to provide the leadership and team buy-in required for such a high-profile position …
9to5Mac
Review: mophie powerstation pro hides enough power to charge iPhone, iPad, and Mac inside a slim battery pack
Mophie recently launched a new addition to its powerstation family, a sharp and slim portable battery that can power up iPhone, iPad, and MacBook alike. Read on for a detailed look at the powerstation pro USB-C power bank. mophie powerstation pro review. Specs. Up to 45W fast charging output –...
9to5Mac
Zoom takes on virtual coworking spaces, encrypted email, and even avatars in future updates
The de facto virtual meeting service Zoom is expanding its horizons for 2023. As part of its Zoomtopia (really, that’s the name) conference, the company announced a number of new ways to remotely work online. Zoom Spots. First up is a more casual take on the typical Zoom meeting....
9to5Mac
Apple Frames 3.0 launches with iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra support, multiple resolutions, more
The fantastic Apple Frames Shortcut created by MacStories’ Federico Viticci has been upgraded today with a major new version. The latest iteration was completely rewritten for improved performance and reliability. And it comes with support for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra, and M2 MacBook Air, multiple display resolution options, and more.
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2 may be harder to find for the holidays as Apple loses one supplier over possible production issues
Landing AirPods Pro 2 for Christmas might become a whole lot harder soon. That’s because Apple appears to have lost one of its two suppliers responsible for AirPods Pro 2 over a possible production issue. Reliably supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo highlights a notice from AirPods Pro 2 supplier...
9to5Mac
As Apple invests in sports, Netflix has tried to score streaming rights and a whole surf league
The Wall Street Journal has an interesting exclusive on how Netflix has been trying to score some points in the wide world of streaming sports, not unlike Apple. So far, we’ve seen Apple stream a full Major League Baseball season of Friday night games, and the company bought a decade of streaming soccer rights, which starts next year. Plus, Apple TV+ already competes with the former DVD rental service on original shows and movies.
Native Union launches ultra-portable ‘Fold’ MacBook and iPad stand
Native Union has delivered its latest MacBook/laptop/iPad accessory today with the ultra-portable Fold stand. The unique design offers a durable and stable surface to lift your MacBook or iPad and packs up neatly into an included carry pouch. If you’re looking for a highly portable stand and want to avoid...
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2 at $234 headline Monday’s best deals alongside M2 iPad Pro first discounts, more
Kicking off the work week, all of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a rare discount on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 at $234. That’s alongside the first chance to save on the just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at $50 off, which joins the entry-level 10.9-inch iPad that is also on sale for the very first time at $579. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Apple may keep track of everything you tap while browsing the App Store
Apple has always stood for privacy as a “human right” while the company has never liked the idea of having advertisements on its platforms. But as the App Store is now getting new ad placements, some people have become concerned about how the company’s policies may change. To add more fuel to the fire, developers have discovered that Apple may keep track of everything you tap while browsing the App Store.
9to5Mac
Encrypted messaging app Signal officially launches Stories feature for its users
Back in October, Signal released a beta version of its app with a Stories-like feature. After a month of beta testing, the encrypted messaging app has made Stories available to all its users on iOS and Android. And as you might imagine, Signal Stories works just like Instagram Stories. Signal...
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 beta 2 and more now rolling out to developers ahead of December launch
Apple is rolling out the second betas for its next round of software updates. iOS 16.2 beta 2 is now available to developer testers alongside iPadOS 16.2 beta 2, tvOS 16.2 beta 2, and more. These updates include Apple’s new Freefrom collaboration app, updates to the Home app, and more. Head below for the details.
9to5Mac
Apple settles with firm in AirPods patent case on jury selection day after previous mistrial
Apple has settled privately with the guy who says he thought of AirPods first before they were invented. The declaration was made just as jury selection was set to begin. Seung Jin Kim and Pinn Inc. sued Apple over patent infringement that they claim occurred when the original AirPods were released six years ago. Law360 writes that the plaintiff was suing over patents related to his own idea for a wireless earbud technology.
9to5Mac
Apple wants to change the ‘Hey Siri’ trigger command to just ‘Siri’
Apple is working on a big change to how its Siri voice assistant works. While you currently have to say “Hey Siri” to activate the assistant hands-free, that may not be the case for much longer. Bloomberg reports today that Apple engineers are working to drop the “Hey” part of the phrase, so you’d only have to say “Siri” followed by a command to activate the assistant…
9to5Mac
Apple warns iPhone 14 Pro availability is limited as COVID-19 restrictions close supply chain factories in China
Apple today released a statement warning investors and customers that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max availability is very constrained following recent factory closures due to recent COVID-19 restrictions in the region. This means Apple is likely lowering shipment estimates for the critical holiday period, potentially impacting revenue...
9to5Mac
Nanoleaf expands design possibilities with ‘Lines Squared’ modular HomeKit lights
Nanoleaf launched its Lines modular HomeKit lights (reviewed) just about a year ago and we saw an update bringing a matte black option this past spring. Now the company has launched “Lines Squared” with 90-degree connectors instead of the 60-degree hexagon ones that the original version include. Nanoleaf...
9to5Mac
Apple promoting all (RED) version of the Metropolitan Apple Watch face ahead of World AIDS Day
Apple has a strong partnership with (RED), the organization that raises awareness and funds to fight AIDS. Ahead of World AIDS Day, which takes place on December 1, the company is already promoting the (RED) campaign with a new version of the Apple Watch “Metropolitan” face. Apple Watch...
9to5Mac
iPhone 15 is finally adding USB-C, but AirPods Pro 2 show why it’s going to be a mess
All signs point to Apple finally making the jump to USB-C with next year’s iPhone 15. The change is due in large part to new regulation in the European Union, but with the Lightning port celebrating its 10th birthday, it was time for a change regardless. But while the...
9to5Mac
This Apple Watch Ultra band takes weeks to ship, but you can find it sooner
For reasons unknown, the new Trail Loop band for Apple Watch Ultra arrived in Apple Stores weeks after the Alpine Loop and Ocean band. Stock has become more widely available over the last week, but there’s one version that’s still particularly difficult to track down. The Trail Loop...
9to5Mac
Twitter delays rollout of $8/month blue checks; Musk warns of permanent bans for impersonation
The drama surrounding the new Twitter Blue subscription service and the increasingly useless verified blue checkmark continues. After rolling out an update to Twitter for iOS over the weekend that supposedly included the new Twitter Blue features, a new report says the company is now delaying these changes…. When Twitter...
9to5Mac
How to stop SIM swap attacks on iPhone with Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, more
The major US carriers have been working to increase account security to prevent a notorious hack fraudsters use called SIM swapping (or port-out scam). However, Verizon offers something beyond the competitors with its “Number Lock” feature. Read on for how to stop SIM swap attacks on iPhone. As...
Comments / 0