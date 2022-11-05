McDonough announces winners for 10th annual Scarecrow on the Square competition

Read full article on original website
East Cobb restaurant update: Cherokee Chophouse, Chopt openings
More than two years after the Cherokee Cattle Co. closed on Canton Road, its long-promised successor is set to open. Cherokee Chophouse will serve its first meals Wednesday for dinner, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page on Sunday. Updates on that account have been picking up in recent weeks...
Henry County Daily Herald
Covington girl born 11-11-2011, gets ready to turn 11 on 11-11-2022
COVINGTON — Eleven years ago, she made headlines. Rebecca Charlotte Antonion was born the 11th child to Christina and Aleck Antonion on the 11th day of the 11th month in the year 2011. The story of her birth at Rockdale Medical Center was featured in the Rockdale Citizen at the time. This month, she turns 11, and while all those 11’s are attention grabbers, the young Miss Antonion is not. This smart, polite, studious Covington home-schooler prefers staying out of the spotlight. She is shy and speaks softly during an interview, saying her favorite past-time is reading.
fox5atlanta.com
Japanese restaurant celebrates 50 successful years in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Remember when we spent a morning at Nakato Japanese Restaurant back in 2017, celebrating the establishment’s 45th anniversary? We sure do! And now that owner Sachi Nakato Takahara and her team are celebrating the restaurant’s 50th anniversary, we knew we needed to return to help them mark the delicious milestone.
Plaza Fiesta purchased by same group that owns Krog Street Market
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A popular grocery and marketplace that has served metro Atlanta’s Hispanic community for decades has been sold. CBRE Atlanta confirmed that Asana Partners purchased Plaza Fiesta for an undisclosed price. Asana Partners also owns Krog Street Market, the Brickworks office complex and Plaza Theatre shopping plaza.
Playing Powerball: $1M ticket sold at Evans Publix, 7 $50,000 tickets sold in Georgia
GEORGIA (WJBF) – One lucky person picked up a winning Powerball lottery ticket in the CSRA. A $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Evans at the Publix located at 4272 Washington Road. Seven other $50,000 tickets were purchased in Atlanta, Bremen, Milledgeville, Pooler, Roberta, Watkinsville and West Point. Powerball winners in Georgia have 180 […]
spoonuniversity.com
The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta
What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society
Sheba is friendly, well behaved, and - like most humans - motivated by food. If you want to learn more about Sheba, contact the Atlanta Humane Society.
Funeral Arrangements For Takeoff Announced
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced.
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
thecitymenus.com
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Eyes Newnan and Peachtree City for Expansion
A ten unit development deal was recently inked for Daddy’s Chicken Shack with Newnan and Peachtree City as two of their target expansion cities in Georgia, specifically. The fast casual restaurant started with a small stand at a Los Angeles, California weekly food festival. Soon thereafter Daddy’s Chicken Shack opened their first location in Pasadena, California.
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, a pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to WSB that he will give the eulogy.
Top French Cafés and Bistros In Atlanta
Cheese and Herb Potato GratinLauriPatterson/iStock. The French were America's first ally after the War of independence. But they are more than just political allies. First-generation French immigrants brought us their culture, manners, language and literature. Items like lace, leather, and felt are made possible because the French brought us the crafting skills to manufacture them.
Henry County Daily Herald
Jimmy Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis of Suwanee, who was president and chief executive officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, has died at the age of 67. According to his obituary, Ellis died at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital on Nov. 5 surrounded by his family. 14 years later, the effects...
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 20 Best Places to Celebrate Christmas in Atlanta (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Celebrating Christmas in the Blue Ridge Mountains is truly magical, whether you’re visiting charming small towns like Dahlonega and Helen GA or exploring a burgeoning metropolis like Asheville. But if you’re looking...
Briefs: Athena Studios opening soon; ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ visits Atlanta virtually Nov. 7; New Country fundraiser
Athena Studios, the first film and TV studio based in Athens, is set to open its doors in mid-January ahead of schedule,...
New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven
LOOK Dine-In Cinema opened at 1004 Town Boulevard on Nov. 3 replacing the similar CinéBistro, which closed after nearly 10 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “When the old place shut down, it really did leave a hole,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst at the opening ceremony for the theater. “Thank you so much for […] The post New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Powerball jackpot inches closer to $2 billion for Monday night drawing
COBB COUNTY, Ga — The Powerball jackpot is getting closer to a milestone $2 billion. If no one gets lucky Monday night, the $1.9 billion jackpot is expected to cross over. Even the cash option is getting close to $1 billion. If you get the right numbers Monday, you could choose to walk away with $929.1 million.
realtybiznews.com
Atlanta Real Estate: The Hottest Market in the Country
Atlanta, Georgia - a major metropolitan center in the center of the action - is one of the shining jewels of not just the Peach State but the entirety of the southeastern US. Thoroughly modern and exhibiting tons of growth in both its population and its economy, Atlanta has become a hotbed of real estate activity in recent years that has been attracting new residents left and right. But what, exactly, makes Atlanta such a great place to move to that its real estate market has boomed off the charts? Let’s take a look at Atlanta Real Estate and see what this city has to offer new residents.
Gwinnett County schools chief engagement officer says her Native American roots is 'an opportunity to connect'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is making history in the Gwinnett County Public Schools. Melissa Laramie is the first Native American to fulfill the district's chief engagement officer role. She's a member of the Colville tribe, found in the Pacific Northwest. "I had the opportunity to move, live...
