From John Wayne Gacy to the 'I-65 Killer,' how these 11 serial killers are connected to Iowa

Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Proposition 209: Arizona voters back lowering maximum interest rates on medical debt
Arizona voters on Tuesday passed Proposition 209, the Predatory Debt Collection Act. The measure has been touted as a way to protect Arizonans with medical debt from bankruptcy and poverty. Opponents from the business community say it's too broad and will have the unintended consequence of making it more difficult for working Arizonans to get loans.
Comments / 0