Real Conservative
3d ago
Driving through that area on a regular basis, their parking lot always looks mostly empty. The nearby Perkins went out of business and a nearby Golden Corral converted to a steak house. There may have been good reasons Cypress Gardens folded and very few reasons why Legoland should survive.
Cyndi Edwards
3d ago
Not an Orlando Resort. It is located in Polk County Fl. in Winter Haven.
Barb Bowns
3d ago
Speaking from experience Aramark serves low quality food
