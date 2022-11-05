ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

stlmag.com

Lousies on the Loop now open in University City

Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Grand opening of Heaterz Chicken in downtown Kirkwood Sunday, Nov. 6

ST. LOUIS – Heaterz Chicken is bringing the authentic hot Nashville chicken sandwich experience to St. Louis. The grand opening of the local franchise’s third location is happening Sunday, November 6. It’s next to PJ’s Tavern in the heart of downtown Kirkwood. The grand opening will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.
KIRKWOOD, MO
communitytimessc.com

Meet The Faces of Local TV News Derrion Henderson WMBF-TV

Derrion Henderson is the morning anchor at WMBF News. He anchors the 5 and 6 a.m. newscast, along with cut-ins for The Today Show. Derrion is native of St. Louis, Missouri. Two years into his TV career, he returned home to report in his hometown before moving to the Grand Strand. Derrion started college at an Historical Black University and College (HBCU), Harris-Stowe State University, before transferring and graduating from Southeast Missouri State University.During his return to St. Louis, Derrion received several awards. They include: DELUX Magazine 30 under 30, St. Louis Champion by Explore St. Louis, and two distinguished alumni awards from his high school alma maters Riverview Gardens and North Technical High School.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

New venue, event space opens in Downtown West

ST. LOUIS — The Hawthorn, a new, multi-use event space in Downtown West, opened Thursday night. “St. Louis has a lot of great venues, and it has some really nice event spaces,” Josh Billue, owner of Marathon Live, a Nashville, Tennessee-based venue management company, said. “We kind of straddle the line between both. So ideally, we don’t take anything away from the market. We just want more shows and more events, and we thought we could provide that with this facility.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

You Might Attend A Wedding Or Concert At This New St. Louis Event Space

St. Louis' new event space and concert hall The Hawthorn celebrated their grand opening on Thursday night, November 3. The event featured local vendors, free food and drink, and live music from Mvstermind and DJ Mahf. The big news is you may very well be attending a wedding or concert at the venue located on Washington Avenue five minutes from The Gateway Arch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Verizon store break-in early Monday morning

Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away. Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away. Afghan children getting gifts during St. Louis holiday …. With more than...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Black Jack man accused of killing sister

A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. Woman taken at gunpoint found safe, police say.
BLACK JACK, MO
laduenews.com

Ladue home gets full redesign inspired by its rectory roots – and the results are stunning

What once was a rectory in the heart of Ladue is now a stunning estate with divine details, serene colors and classic charm around every corner. “The clients wanted a beautiful, glamorous and comfortable one-level home that would accommodate their existing furniture and artwork,” says Ken Stückenschneider, principal interior designer for Stückenschneider Decoration & Design. “They wanted this to be their last, comfortable home where they could both retire and entertain their large, growing family.”
LADUE, MO

