15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Thanksgiving 2022: Where to get a turkey dinner in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Although some would expect that cooking at home cuts down on food costs, it might be cheaper to order out this Thanksgiving, according to a recent report from Wells Fargo. Inflation has made the cost of holiday ingredients skyrocket, with turkey alone projected to cost 23%...
Fast-growing hot chicken restaurant chain adds 3rd St. Louis-area location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Heaterz Hot Chicken, a quick service restaurant specializing in Nashville hot chicken, is holding a grand opening Sunday for its third location in the St. Louis region. The new restaurant, which had a soft opening Oct. 21, is located at 129 W. Jefferson Ave. in Kirkwood,...
stlmag.com
Lousies on the Loop now open in University City
Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
Benton Park Cafe Will Reopen Under New Owners This Winter
The neighborhood staple faced an uncertain future after its closure this past April
Grand opening of Heaterz Chicken in downtown Kirkwood Sunday, Nov. 6
ST. LOUIS – Heaterz Chicken is bringing the authentic hot Nashville chicken sandwich experience to St. Louis. The grand opening of the local franchise’s third location is happening Sunday, November 6. It’s next to PJ’s Tavern in the heart of downtown Kirkwood. The grand opening will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis business uses fogger to fight back against costly smash and grabs
It is a crime that does not seem to go away. Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A startup business in the St. Louis area believes it has a way to fight back. St. Louis business uses fogger to fight back against …. It is...
House fire in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning
Five people had to escape a house fire early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.
Roaming St. Louis: Kaldi's roasts coffee in the name of a goat herder
n this week’s episode of Roaming St. Louis, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow visited the Kaldi’s Roastery to learn how to properly taste a cup of joe, get the lowdown on latest trends and understand the world of coffee better.
communitytimessc.com
Meet The Faces of Local TV News Derrion Henderson WMBF-TV
Derrion Henderson is the morning anchor at WMBF News. He anchors the 5 and 6 a.m. newscast, along with cut-ins for The Today Show. Derrion is native of St. Louis, Missouri. Two years into his TV career, he returned home to report in his hometown before moving to the Grand Strand. Derrion started college at an Historical Black University and College (HBCU), Harris-Stowe State University, before transferring and graduating from Southeast Missouri State University.During his return to St. Louis, Derrion received several awards. They include: DELUX Magazine 30 under 30, St. Louis Champion by Explore St. Louis, and two distinguished alumni awards from his high school alma maters Riverview Gardens and North Technical High School.
Actor Terry Crews to Visit St. Louis Elementary Schools This Week
The star will talk about his new book and give out free copies to school kids
New venue, event space opens in Downtown West
ST. LOUIS — The Hawthorn, a new, multi-use event space in Downtown West, opened Thursday night. “St. Louis has a lot of great venues, and it has some really nice event spaces,” Josh Billue, owner of Marathon Live, a Nashville, Tennessee-based venue management company, said. “We kind of straddle the line between both. So ideally, we don’t take anything away from the market. We just want more shows and more events, and we thought we could provide that with this facility.”
Man killed overnight in south St. Louis
A deadly shooting took place overnight in south St. Louis.
Owner of St. Louis hospital diverted funds meant for construction projects, lawsuit alleges
ST. LOUIS — A company hired to make improvements at South City Hospital says in new litigation that the facility's owner diverted funds meant for those projects, as it seeks millions in damages. The allegations come as the hospital, at 3933 S. Broadway, is in the process of being...
You Might Attend A Wedding Or Concert At This New St. Louis Event Space
St. Louis' new event space and concert hall The Hawthorn celebrated their grand opening on Thursday night, November 3. The event featured local vendors, free food and drink, and live music from Mvstermind and DJ Mahf. The big news is you may very well be attending a wedding or concert at the venue located on Washington Avenue five minutes from The Gateway Arch.
KSDK
City of Wentzville opens brand new rec center
The mayor says the new Wentzville Rec Center is more than 94 thousand square feet. He hopes it's a place where everyone can come together.
FOX2now.com
Verizon store break-in early Monday morning
Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away. Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away. Afghan children getting gifts during St. Louis holiday …. With more than...
New highway memorial sign honors fallen St. Louis firefighter Polson
A new highway sign in south St. Louis County is sure to catch the attention of drivers.
KMOV
Mixed feelings as Kirkwood pulls in new development to offer more flexible living
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Development is typically a big win with a community, but some Kirkwood residents feel a new development at North Kirkwood and Adams is too much for their small town. “It breaks my heart,” resident Sara Davis shared. “Too many people in one spot. Too much...
FOX2now.com
Black Jack man accused of killing sister
A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home. Woman taken at gunpoint found safe, police say.
laduenews.com
Ladue home gets full redesign inspired by its rectory roots – and the results are stunning
What once was a rectory in the heart of Ladue is now a stunning estate with divine details, serene colors and classic charm around every corner. “The clients wanted a beautiful, glamorous and comfortable one-level home that would accommodate their existing furniture and artwork,” says Ken Stückenschneider, principal interior designer for Stückenschneider Decoration & Design. “They wanted this to be their last, comfortable home where they could both retire and entertain their large, growing family.”
