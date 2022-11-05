Read full article on original website
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona home game vs. Washington State
Arizona plays its first Pac-12 night game of the season Saturday when it visits No. 9 UCLA in Los Angeles. Turns out that will be the only conference tilt to kickoff after dark for the Wildcats. The UA’s Nov. 19 home game against Washington State has been tapped for a...
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open UCLA week
Arizona enters the final quarter of the 2022 season needing to win its last three games to be bowl eligible, a prospect that seems very unlikely considering the next opponent has been like the previous four: ranked, with a very good record. “I don’t know if this is normal or...
CBS Sports
Watch Arizona vs. Nicholls State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Nicholls State Colonels and the #17 Arizona Wildcats are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at McKale Memorial Center. Nicholls State ended up 21-12 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the SMU Mustangs 68-58. The Wildcats were 33-4 last season and made it as far as the Sweet Sixteen before being knocked out by the Houston Cougars 72-60.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson
SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV, odds announced for Arizona’s road matchup against UCLA
A national TV audience will get to tune in late Saturday night to watch Arizona try to end its losing streak by upsetting a top 10 UCLA team. The Arizona Wildcats’ Nov. 12 road matchup against UCLA has been scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. MT kickoff on Fox, the Pac-12 announced today. This will likely be Arizona’s last ever conference game at the Rose Bowl, with UCLA expected to join the Big Ten in 2024.
azdesertswarm.com
Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades at Utah
The Arizona Wildcats played 75 offensive snaps and 81 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 45-20 loss to Utah. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade. Offense. C Josh Baker, 57 (63.1) RT Paiton Fears, 57 (67.1) RG Jonah Savaiinaea, 57 (60.5) WR Dorian...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Falls A Spot In The AP Top 25 Poll
SALT LAKE CITY- We’re getting to the downward stretch of the 2022 college football season and Utah Football continues to what they need to but fell a spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Utes went from No. 12 to No. 13 after putting on a dominating performance against Arizona Saturday night.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball fall notebook: On pitching, stealing bases, the latest commitment, and more
It’s been a busy few weeks for Arizona softball. The Wildcats wrapped up their fall development season this week. They also landed another highly-rated recruit. What can the fans take away from their exhibition season? What can they expect from their newest recruit, who will land in Tucson in 2024?
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s season-opening win over Nicholls
Arizona’s season opener against Nicholls was one for the record books, with the Wildcats setting a single-game record for field goal percentage (71.7) while scoring their most points in 24 years in a 117-75 victory. “Well, I didn’t expect that,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said to open his postgame...
247Sports
Kalani Sitake inadvertently provided the diagnosis of the problems and gave away the solution to recent woes
BYU's win over Boise State caught just about everyone by surprise. When the game kicked off, BYU was a 10.5-point underdog playing on the blue turf at Boise State in a very difficult road environment. The Cougars had been reeling after four straight losses and few expected Kalani Sitake to be able to turn his squad's performance around in time to snap Boise State's four-game winning streak.
saltlakemagazine.com
Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68
Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.
Utah’s fastest growing political party
It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
KUTV
Powerball jackpot grows to $2.3B after no winning tickets sold
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The largest Powerball jackpot is about to get even bigger. The drawing for the already-historical prize of $1.9 billion was pushed to Tuesday after one of the participating location failed to get its numbers in on time. Since all the entries legally must be included, officials moved the drawing date to ensure those who paid for their tickets would have their chance to win the money.
Storm lighter than hoped for, but still produced
Decent rain and snowfall with the storm — and the good news is that there is still a little bit in it before it leaves us Sunday evening. We have another system coming in and things are looking good for better totals.
California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Town
Stop by the new pizza restaurant that is now open.Girl With Red Hat/Unsplash. There are pizzas, and then there are PIZZAS. For anyone who loves pizza loaded to the brim with toppings and more meat, veggies, and other goodies stacked as high as a mountain, there are only a handful of destinations to find that kind of pie here in Tucson. While there are plenty of pizza restaurants spread around the Old Pueblo, and even more restaurants specializing in regional pizzas, such as Detroit, Chicago, and even Milwaukee, have started to pop up more frequently, sometimes nothing is as delicious as sinking teeth into a mouth-watering, heaping pizza pie. Thankfully, a new pizza restaurant has opened, straight out of California, and is serving up all the fixings.
KOLD-TV
Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
Guest opinion: Largest bond ever on ballot while inflation rages
Alpine School District wants to pass a $595 million bond, the largest school bond in Utah history. Orem taxpayers would be directly responsible for $116 million. Ultimately, Orem schoolchildren would only receive two multipurpose rooms worth $16 million. NET, that means Orem taxpayers would be responsible for paying $100 million...
KUTV
Major power outages leave tens of thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A major power outage in the Salt Lake Valley affected thousands of customers on Monday morning and and issues at multiple intersections. The morning started with a few thousand customers losing electricity, but that number had more than tripled as the morning commute was beginning.
