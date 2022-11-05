Read full article on original website
Related
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today
Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean
What an easy hack for a great smelling bathroom!
How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?
Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
I cut my yearly energy bill by $360 by unplugging three vampire gadgets – how you can do it too
DAVID Hampshere slashed his yearly energy bill by unplugging three gadgets at home - and it's simple for you to do too. The real estate expert, 55, had long noticed he always had several computers plugged in, but he would only use them one at a time. So one day,...
I’m a side hustle aficionado – There are at least two jobs that you can do during the nighttime to earn as much as $19
WORKING an additional job for passive income can be tough to schedule, but there are at least two side hustles you can do at night with ease. TikToker and financial influencer Jennifer, who goes by the username jencorrenti on TikTok, recently posted a video revealing two specific jobs that you can do at night after a busy day.
2 Fruits That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say
When you think of healthy foods, fruits are probably some of the very first things that come to mind. But while it’s true that fruit is an essential part of any healthy diet thanks to the fact that they’re packed with nutrients (and not to mention delicious!) it’s important to note that eating certain fruits can take a toll on your body—especially when it comes to digestion.
This Is The Worst Eyeshadow Technique For Women Over 40–It Ages You!
If only eyeshadow were as easy to apply as lipstick. But there’s no way around it: shadows can do wonders to bring out the color of your eyes and your unique eye shape, but they aren’t a fool-proof makeup tool. Shadows require a bit of skill — and even more so if you are concerned about the signs of aging, such as fine lines around the eyes or eyes that appear more downward than they used to. Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder knows the inns and outs of eyeshadow application and is here to let us in on the worst eyeshadow technique for women over 40.
I’m a shopping expert – the self-checkout hack I use allows me to leave the store in a minute even with big hauls
SHOPPING can sometimes take up hours of the day, but one mom has found a great self-checkout hack to get out of the store in just minutes – no matter how many items she’s buying. TikTok “Momtrepreneaur” Heather Scibetta posted a video detailing the hack to her followers,...
I’m a fashion expert… these are the five styles of coats you should ditch – they’re making you look so much older
THE dreaded arrival of winter is almost here which means only one thing - swapping the cosy cardigans for thick coats to keep you toasty. But if you're yet to hit the high-street to replenish your wardrobe, be warned - there are some coats that, according to an expert, will only add ten years to your appearance.
I’m an interior designer, here are the six things to buy now that are going to be on trend in 2023
YOU don't have to spend a fortune to have a home that's both practical and stylish. But if you want to be on trend, there are some things you should probably ditch and a few things you might want to add to your home. Interior designer Kiva Brent revealed seven...
I quit a stressful marketing job that was giving me insomnia and took a warehouse job. I realized other people's opinions don't matter.
Dainis Gzibovskis was chief marketing officer for nine years without ever taking a vacation. He quit to work in a warehouse.
3 things you should do as soon as you wake up to feel alert throughout the day, according to a Stanford neuroscientist
A neuroscientist from Stanford says that delaying your caffeine intake by an hour — and these other two tips — will help you stay alert all day.
CNBC
I talked to 70 parents who raised highly successful adults—here's the 'rare' skill they all taught their kids
As parents, we all want to raise confident, fearless and resilient kids. But where do we start?. For my book, "Raising an Entrepreneur," I talked to 70 parents who raised highly successful people. When I asked them what skills they taught their kids at an early age, there was one in particular that they all agreed on: curiosity.
CNET
Boost Your Happiness in Just 3 Minutes a Day -- Really
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Here's a sad statistic: 45% of people say they haven't felt true happiness for more than two years, according to a June Oracle report that surveyed more than 12,000 people. Perhaps worse, 25% say they don't know, or have forgotten, what it means to feel truly happy.
Why am I always tired if I get enough sleep?
Like most people, you will likely spend a third of your life in bed, and if all goes well, you'll sleep through most of it. But unless you participate in a sleep study, you'll have no clue what goes on while you're checked out, and you might not know how to gauge the quality of your slumber. You may not even have an accurate idea of how long you actually sleep, especially if you don't sleep well.
Madame Noire
The Power Of Touch In (Almost) Every Type Of Relationship
From the moment we’re born, physical touch is crucial to our survival; babies need physical touch to develop and be healthy. There’s that all-important skin-to-skin time that happens within just the first hour of a baby being born – when the mom lays her newborn on her chest for contact. This skin-to-skin time helps to regulate the baby’s heart rate. It even boosts relaxing hormones in the mother, says Stanford Medicine.
Comments / 0