In The Garden With Kokheong – Nov. 7
Earlier this year, I attended a Zoom meeting to learn about Bee Cities. What would it take for Los Alamos to join the rank of more than 200 city and campus communities across the country where people are actively engaged in creating pollinator-friendly habitats for the preservation of native bees and other pollinators. The first thing is for our County to not use any pesticides on any county land. The rest is up to us gardeners to grow pollinator gardens.
Kiwanis Club See’s Candies Online Sales Now Open
Your purchase from the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos online Winter Storefront helps support our youth programs throughout the community including. ● Key Club (LAHS), Builder’s Club (LAMS), and K-Kids (elementary) ● Senior Night. ● Scholarships. ● Science Fair. ● Breakfast with Santa. ● Foster Children’s Christmas Party.
Veterans Day Ceremony Set For Friday At Ashley Pond
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 8874 is hosting the annual Los Alamos Veterans Day Ceremony Friday at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at the VFW Post. VFW Cmdr. Roger Anaya will be the master of ceremonies and LTC Daniel J. Griego, US Army National Guard will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Nicole Raddu Ferry, Senior Pastor of Bethlehem Lutheran Church will deliver the invocation and benediction. The state proclamation will be read by NM District 43 State Rep. Christine Chandler and the county proclamation by Los Alamos County Council Chair Randall Ryti.
Rio Rancho Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony; road closure advisory
Rio Rancho celebrates its veterans. (Garrison Wells/Observer) The City of Rio Rancho’s Veterans Day Parade takes place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. The parade will travel from Country Club Drive east on Southern Boulevard, where it will conclude at Veterans Monument Park, which is near the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Pinetree Road.
Scholarship Established To Honor The Memory Of Mikey Aslam
A scholarship to honor the memory of Mikey Aslam has been set up with Champions of Youth Ambitions. Mikey is pictured here with Linda Boncella when he completed his Eagle Scout work at Betty Ehart Senior Center. Donations can be made to Champions of Youth Ambitions at Enterprise Bank and Trust. Please write Aslam Scholarship in the memo. Donations can also be mailed to Champions of Youth Ambitions P.O. Box 4717 White Rock, NM 87544. Questions can be directed to us at cya.org@att.net and you can text and call 505-695-9139.Photo by Bernadette Lauritzen.
First United Methodist Church Seeks Donations For Food Pantry As Holiday Season Approaches
The outdoor food pantry at the First United Methodist Church at 715 Diamond Drive in Los Alamos. Courtesy photo. As Thanksgiving approaches, many dream of feasts with juicy turkey, creamy potatoes, and sweet pies with buttery, flaky crusts. Others, however, struggle to afford the food their family needs each day. Over 4,000 people in Los Alamos County are wondering if they will have enough food (see the Los Alamos Health Services Gap Analysis Final Report from March 2020). Many of these people have steady jobs, but their income isn’t high enough to meet their basic needs.
The Food Depot’s Times And Locations For Food Distribution
Need food assistance or know someone who does? Here are this week’s food distributions from The Food Depot:. * Los Alamos date and time changed due to holiday*. The Food Depot is an equal opportunity provider.
Kiwanis Club Hears From PEEC Director Jillian Rubio
PEEC director Jillian Rubio speaks at the November 1 Kiwanis Club meeting. Photo by Brooke Davis. Jillian Rubio, the new director of the Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) came to Los Alamos from a very different world (by way of Brooklyn, NY and Tucson AZ), but finds her new job exciting. She spoke at the Los Alamos Kiwanis meeting on Nov. 1.
Business Accelerator Program Entrepreneurs To Move Into Pop-Up Store In Mid-November
Los Alamos MainStreet and the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce have announced the second cohort of the Los Alamos Business Accelerator Pop-up Stores will be Scott Baird, Jonny Baird and Kate Kudynska with Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters, as well as Joe Johansen with Los Alamos Golf & Games. They will be moving into a Pop-up retail storefront at 181 Central Park Square next to Origami mid-November through the end of the year to test drive their business concepts.
Lots Of Light, Music, Dancing, Food And Joy At Saturday’s Diwali Celebration
Dancers gather at the end of their performance for the Diwali festivities Saturday evening at Trinity on the Hill Episcopal Church in Los Alamos. Diwali is the Festival of Lights but also joy, prosperity and happiness. In India, millions of people celebrate Diwali by lighting their homes and streets with colorful lanterns and glowing lamps that for many signify the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. Saturday’s Diwali was truly a happy and joyful occasion with lights, color, beautiful clothing, lively music, energetic dancing and traditional Indian food. And that was just inside. Outside there were fireworks, firecrackers and sparklers that brought squeals of delight to young and old members of the Indian community of Los Alamos and their friends. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Meet The Roadrunner: Your Newest Neighbor
If you grew up outside of New Mexico, it’s likely that you never saw a roadrunner outside of your television screen. The roadrunner or Geococcyx californianus is a significant part of New Mexican culture, appearing as school mascots, coffee cup logos, and bumper stickers. The mighty roadrunner even graced the world’s television screens in cartoon form on the beloved show Looney Tunes where it was known for consistently outwitting a hungry coyote. Roadrunners represent home for anyone who grew up in the Land of Enchantment amd it's considered a sign of good luck to have one cross your path. Roadrunners are an abundant sight throughout the dry southwestern state and have called the area home for millennia.
DOE/EM-LA And N3B To Host Hybrid Community Meeting Wednesday On Monitoring Storm Water Runoff
A hybrid community meeting on monitoring storm water runoff from sites potentially contaminated from historical operations at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) is scheduled for Wednesday, November 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. MT. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about the subject matter and participate in the question and comment session.
Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
35 Dogs Graduate From Assistance Dog Training
In New Mexico, a 35-dog group graduated from assistance dog training, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. Inside the New Mexican School for the Deaf’s James A. Little Theater, the graduating pups and their parents lined up to celebrate the big occasion. The ceremony represents the completion of the dogs’ six-month training, and they […] The post 35 Dogs Graduate From Assistance Dog Training appeared first on DogTime.
Best Hot Springs in Santa Fe: Best Spas & Springs for Soaking
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Mark Ronchetti To Hold Meet And Greet Monday At Senor Tortas Restaurant
Republican candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti is slated to campaign in Los Alamos Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is hosted by Lisa Hampton and will take place at Senor Tortas, 1325 Trinity Drive in the American Legion Post 90 building. Senor Tortas will offer its signature...
Ryti, Hand, Havemann And Cull Elected To Los Alamos County Council
The four Democratic candidates for Los Alamos County Council in the 2022 General Election had the highest number of votes when the unofficial results were released by the Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office. Incumbent Randall Ryti and first time candidates Melanee Hand, Theresa Cull and Suzie Havemann were elected by a large margin.
Vacant frat house catches fire on UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire broke out in the area of Lomas and Yale near the University of New Mexico (UNM). Photos of the scene showed a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus. Now, not much is left of the building. Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) went to […]
New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
Posts From The Road: Touring Northern New Mexico
Santuario de Chimayo: The iconic Santuario de Chimayo is always a pleasure to visit and this visit was exceptional. Shown are visitors as they mingle outside the famous chapel. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com. Seven Days of Creation: One of the exhibits, which was new to us is the Seven Days...
