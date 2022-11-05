ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide

Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Kickoff time for Georgia vs. Kentucky announced

The Georgia Bulldogs will once again be playing in the marquee SEC game come Week 12. The SEC announced Monday that Georgia’s road game against Kentucky will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 19 and will be televised by CBS. The Bulldogs’ matchup with the Wildcats will mark the fourth time this season Georgia has played on CBS, the other games being against Auburn, Florida and Tennessee.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

2024 four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson has received an offer from Utah

Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) 2024 four-star quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson announced that he has received an official offer from Kyle Whittingham and the University of Utah. The official offer to Wilson came directly from Coach Whittingham during pre-game preparations on Saturday. Wilson announced the offer on Sunday via Twitter:. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

USC Trojans RB Travis Dye voices frustrations over 'disrespect' toward Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — For any narratives to be had about Pac-12 Conference not playing high-level football, first-year USC running back Travis Dye doesn’t want to hear them. Dye, who began his career at Oregon before transferring to the Trojans in the offseason, voiced frustrations about the perception of the conference Saturday after USC held off Cal, 41-35, in a game more tightly contested than most anticipated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban, Alabama football players — not coordinators — deserve blame for 2022 season

Alabama football's Nick Saban was "out-coached" during Saturday night's loss at LSU, according to Paul Finebaum, who said this week he does not appreciate the vitriol associated with the Crimson Tide's coordinators when much of this season's disappointment falls on the program's leader. Alabama will play a regular-season game this weekend and not be in the active national championship hunt for the first time since 2013 under Saban after the setback at LSU removed the Crimson Tide from title contention.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

BREAKING: Three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin finally has its quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, with roughly a month and a half until the start of the early signing period. On Monday, Broomfield (Colo.) quarterback Cole LaCrue announced his commitment to the Badgers, having just received his scholarship offer on Oct. 31. "They told me...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

247Sports

