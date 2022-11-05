Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDogThe LanternColumbus, OH
How local record stores are keeping up with rising vinyl salesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Multi-million dollar investment coming to Center for Automotive ResearchThe LanternColumbus, OH
USG announces free 1-year subscription to The New York Times for Ohio State communityThe Lantern
247Sports
Alabama football: Coaching changes could be coming for Crimson Tide
Alabama football rarely loses multiple games in a regular season, but that is the situation that head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide find themselves in now after Saturday's 32-31 loss at LSU. The path remains tough, too, as Alabama heads to Ole Miss for another road game against a ranked opponent this weekend. Amid a disappointing season for the Tide, 247Sports' Josh Pate said on the "Late Kick" podcast that he fully expects Saban to overhaul his coaching staff. That could involve moves regarding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, Pate said.
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
Five-star linebacker, Texas target Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M
Earlier today we confirmed a report that Denton Ryan 2023 five-star linebacker Anthony Hill will visit Texas this weekend for the TCU game. Moments ago, the five-star decommitted from Texas A&M via On3's Hayes Fawcett saying in a statement:. "First I would like to thank Texas A&M, Coach Santucci, and...
Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn Nation always thought Gary Patterson spent more time game-planning for Texas when he was the head coach at TCU, resulting in Patterson’s 7-3 record against the Longhorns once the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12. So naturally, one of the first questions Steve Sarkisian...
247Sports
Dabo Swinney details Clemson QB situation with D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik after Notre Dame loss
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said an all-systems-failure led to Saturday night's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. He refused to place blame on the play of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Clemson struggled to muster anything on offense throughout the contest as the signal callers combined for two turnovers, both leading.
247Sports
Kickoff time for Georgia vs. Kentucky announced
The Georgia Bulldogs will once again be playing in the marquee SEC game come Week 12. The SEC announced Monday that Georgia’s road game against Kentucky will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 19 and will be televised by CBS. The Bulldogs’ matchup with the Wildcats will mark the fourth time this season Georgia has played on CBS, the other games being against Auburn, Florida and Tennessee.
Minnesota RB commit Marquese Williams knows work needed for Big Ten success
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As Marquese Williams matured and really started looking at his future in college, he decided he needed to become stronger and change his running style a bit. So the Minnesota commit and running back from Bishop McDevitt became focused on being tougher to bring down on first...
247Sports
2024 four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson has received an offer from Utah
Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) 2024 four-star quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson announced that he has received an official offer from Kyle Whittingham and the University of Utah. The official offer to Wilson came directly from Coach Whittingham during pre-game preparations on Saturday. Wilson announced the offer on Sunday via Twitter:. The...
Vols RB target decommits from Kentucky, set to visit Tennessee again
One of Tennessee’s top running-back targets is officially back on the market, and he’s planning to visit the Vols again.
247Sports
USC Trojans RB Travis Dye voices frustrations over 'disrespect' toward Pac-12
LOS ANGELES — For any narratives to be had about Pac-12 Conference not playing high-level football, first-year USC running back Travis Dye doesn’t want to hear them. Dye, who began his career at Oregon before transferring to the Trojans in the offseason, voiced frustrations about the perception of the conference Saturday after USC held off Cal, 41-35, in a game more tightly contested than most anticipated.
Connection to Matt Corral big plus in Rebels' recruitment to QB Davi Belfort
Three-star quarterback Davi Belfort plans to take a visit to Oxford this weekend to watch Ole Miss battle Alabama. Beflort, out of Gulliver Prep in Miami, Fla., is rated.
WATCH: Penn State's Franklin updates personnel at Maryland week press conference
No. 14 Penn State takes on unranked Maryland at Beaver Stadium Saturday. Tuesday afternoon, Nittany Lion coach James Franklin held his weekly press conference and previewed the game. You can see video of his entire session below. The press conference included significant updates on three key offensive linemen who have...
247Sports
Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban, Alabama football players — not coordinators — deserve blame for 2022 season
Alabama football's Nick Saban was "out-coached" during Saturday night's loss at LSU, according to Paul Finebaum, who said this week he does not appreciate the vitriol associated with the Crimson Tide's coordinators when much of this season's disappointment falls on the program's leader. Alabama will play a regular-season game this weekend and not be in the active national championship hunt for the first time since 2013 under Saban after the setback at LSU removed the Crimson Tide from title contention.
247Sports
Brewster's Breakdown: LSU QB Jayden Daniels | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Clint Brewster gives us his breakdown of Jayden Daniels' stunning week 10 performance in LSU's upset win over Alabama.
FSU Football extends offer to lengthy WR and intriguing QB prospect on Monday
Florida State extended three scholarship offers on Monday. The first was to JUCO defensive tackle Derick Hunter. The other two were extended to Tampa Catholic (Fla.) 2024 wide receiver Terrance Moore along with Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.) 2025 quarterback Jershaun Newton. Moore is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wideout that FSU has...
Why Terrion Arnold missed LSU; how Bryce Young feels after game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Cornerback Terrion Arnold was not spotted during warmups inside Tiger Stadium and ultimately did not travel to Baton Rouge for Saturday’s road game at LSU. On Monday, Alabama coach Nick Saban explained why the redshirt freshman was absent. “He was sick,” said Saban to kick...
247Sports
Jon Scheyer Wins Duke Coaching Debut
Matt Norlander and Adam Finklestein join Brandon Baylor to discuss Jon Scheyer winning his coaching debut for Duke.
LSU commit Tayvion Galloway is "recruiting everyone"
LSU 2024 tight end commit Tayvion Galloway talks about his season and what he has thought of LSU's success and recent win over Alabama.
247Sports
BREAKING: Three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin finally has its quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, with roughly a month and a half until the start of the early signing period. On Monday, Broomfield (Colo.) quarterback Cole LaCrue announced his commitment to the Badgers, having just received his scholarship offer on Oct. 31. "They told me...
247Sports
