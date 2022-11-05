Alabama football's Nick Saban was "out-coached" during Saturday night's loss at LSU, according to Paul Finebaum, who said this week he does not appreciate the vitriol associated with the Crimson Tide's coordinators when much of this season's disappointment falls on the program's leader. Alabama will play a regular-season game this weekend and not be in the active national championship hunt for the first time since 2013 under Saban after the setback at LSU removed the Crimson Tide from title contention.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO