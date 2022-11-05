ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

CFP selection chair explains why 'really, really good' Michigan team remains behind Ohio State

The Michigan football team is moving up the rankings, as the now 9-0 Wolverines climbed from fifth in the rankings to third in this week's College Football Playoff rankings release. But with the Wolverines first nationally in scoring margin and now 6-0 in Big Ten play with another lopsided road win, some wondered if Michigan would pass No. 2 Ohio State, too. Particularly after the Buckeyes struggled with a 21-7 win at Northwestern the same day Michigan beat Rutgers, 52-17.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State remains No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

Ohio State remained No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday evening. The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) are coming off a 21-7 win at Northwestern and will host Indiana this Saturday (noon ET; FOX). Defending national champion Georgia (9-0) jumped to the No. 1...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia claims No. 1 status, LSU surges in updated top 25

The updated College Football Playoff rankings include a new No. 1 team. While the choice is relatively obviously after Georgia beat down No. 1 Tennessee in last week's game, nothing is a sure thing when it comes to the selection committee. And there are plenty of questions to answer when it comes to paradigm-shifting losses like Alabama's to LSU and Clemson's to Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy