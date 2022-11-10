ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Counterfeit Batteries Sold By NY Company To Defense Dept. Caused Military Equip. Failures: Feds

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

A New York military contractor will pay $75,000 to resolve allegations that it sold counterfeit batteries to the Department of Defense that later caused “military equipment failures.”

With the payment, Industrial Equipment and Supply Company (IESC), located in Latham in Albany County, along with its principals, Mark and Sandra Nystoriak, settled allegations that the company violated the False Claims Act.

According to the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District, IESC contracted to sell batteries to the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), which manages the worldwide supply chain for the Department of Defense.

As part of a contract valued at nearly $34,000, the company agreed that the batteries would be manufactured by SAFT America Inc., thus complying with the Buy American Act, and would fit a standard military specification.

However, federal investigators said the company instead procured the batteries from a supplier in Singapore and failed to verify that the Singapore distributor was an authorized SAFT America distributor.

The batteries were distributed throughout the military supply chain by DLA, which later received reports that the batteries caused military equipment to fail, the US Attorney’s Office said.

DLA eventually determined that the batteries were counterfeit.

Federal investigators did not specify which specific military equipment was affected.

As part of the settlement, IESC acknowledged that it “recklessly disregarded a substantial risk that the batteries would be counterfeit” when it procured them from an unauthorized distributor at a cheaper price.

“Our military received counterfeit batteries after a contractor cut corners to increase profits,” US Attorney Carla Freedman said in a statement.

“We will continue to use the False Claims Act to hold government contractors accountable when they do not meet contract requirements.”

The settlement was the culmination of a joint investigation involving multiple branches of the US military, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Comments / 15

stopthebullshit
6d ago

How about making sure they Never ever receive a government contract again,, they could have put our military lives at stake . Getting batteries from a Chinese country.. put them out of business period.

Reply(2)
20
McMullen
6d ago

There should be a huge punishment for that lie with involving our American safety. JAIL TIME .Make an example out of them.We all know they overcharge government contracts anyway WORST GREED.THROW THE BOOK AT THEM

Reply
5
Dapp62
6d ago

I think we should blame the military for such a negligent mistake and not vetting these people to see where the products actually come from, but 34,000 the amount of money that they pay doesn't seem like it's much.lol

Reply(2)
3
Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: NY Woman Sentenced For $1.69M Relief Fraud

A New York woman will spend time in federal prison after admitting that she took advantage of loan programs meant to help businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Debra Hackstadt, age 68, of Albany, was sentenced to 16 months behind bars Tuesday, Nov. 8, in federal court in Albany after p…
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

Watervliet police charge man with fraud

WATERVLIET, N.Y. — Watervliet police were recently contacted by a victim who received a fraud alert that their credit card was unlawfully used at a local restaurant. As a result, members of the patrol division quickly responded and located the suspect, Justin Walker, 27, in front of the business.
WATERVLIET, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fuel truck rollover in Ulster County

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reported of a fuel truck that had rolled over in the town of Olive. Many different Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and other agencies responded to the scene.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Number of elected female governors breaks new record

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- This year's mid-term election set a new record for female governors. Across the nation, ten women were elected governor, and two races yet to be called, have female candidates on each side. Therefore, in total for 2023, the nation will have 12 women in gubernatorial offices. The...
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Auctions Vacant West Housatonic Property for $450K

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A long-vacant property at 1685 West Housatonic Street was auctioned off for $450,000 on Thursday. It was purchased by neighboring businessman Richard Wojtkowski, who owns Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor. "I’ve owned the business for 30 years and I drive by every day," he said. Wojtkowski...
PITTSFIELD, MA
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Election 2022: Saratoga County vs. NY State - Comparison and Analysis

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Despite a changing electorate, an increase in population, and a redrawing of district boundaries, Saratoga voters this week elected to largely maintain the present state of affairs when choosing their political leaders. Congressman Paul Tonko, Assemblypersons Mary Beth Walsh and Carrie Woerner, and county district attorney...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Johnstown man killed in Indiana shooting

The family of a man from in Johnstown is mourning his death after he was shot and killed early Friday morning in South Bend, Indiana. WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, reports officers heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced dead at the scene.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNYT

Albany woman sentenced for pandemic relief fund fraud

An Albany woman has been sentenced for fraudulently getting millions in Paycheck Protection loans. Debra Hackstadt, 68, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for getting 32 government backed loans between April of 2020 and June of 2021. She fraudulently got more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs chiropractor focuses on patient-centered care

A chiropractor in Saratoga Springs is focusing on patient-centered care. Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Auctioning Off 10-Acre Property on Route 20

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is auctioning off a 10-acre site zoned for light industrial on Route 20 this Thursday. Pittsfield took control of 1685 West Housatonic St. three years in foreclosure. It was formerly owned by Arace Realty Trust. About three acres of the site is developed, including a 30,000-square-foot building that has retail and warehouse space.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
402K+
Followers
59K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy