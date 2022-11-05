ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Emma and Infamous director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKIQh_0izrlvxz00
Doug McGrath has died at the age of 64. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

The artist died of a heart attack at his New York office Thursday.

The filmmaker -- who also co-wrote the screenplay for Woody Allen 's Bullets Over Broadway and penned the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- was in the middle of the run of his one-man, autobiographical play Everything's Fine at the time of his death.

"We've lost Doug McGrath," John Lithgow , the New York stage show's director, tweeted Friday. "Words can't express our grief and shock."

The producers of the show said in a statement : "The company of Everything's Fine was honored to have presented his solo autobiographical show. Everyone who worked with him over the last three months of production was struck by his grace, charm, and droll sense of humor, and sends deepest condolences to his family."

McGrath was also a frequent actor in Allen's films, appearing in Celebrity, Small Time Crooks, Hollywood Ending, Cafe Society and Rifkin's Festival .

We've lost Doug McGrath. Words can't express our grief and shock. pic.twitter.com/Bj8acl6pHF — John Lithgow (@JohnLithgow) November 4, 2022

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

