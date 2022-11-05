Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Let It Snow? Winter Arrives in Billings… On Comes The Heat
With the snow falling tonight, I realized my apartment had reached just below 60 degrees. I haven't turned the heat on yet this fall, however it's finally time. And I'm not happy about it. 1-Bedroom Apartment Costs. In my apartment, I have the luxury (and curse) of electric floorboard heating....
This Popular Billings Coffee Shop is Closing its Doors
I’ve noticed tons of coffee shops around Billings, people just love their coffee here. I’m one of those people. I simply do not drink coffee, I chug it. My handy dandy friend Reddit is showing that a well-known coffee shop is closing its doors permanently. However, some of these Reddit users are saying they are not surprised by this news.
KULR8
I-90 WB passing lane blocked due to disabled vehicle near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked east of Billings Tuesday due to a disabled vehicle. The incident is located three-quarters of a mile east of Pryor Creek-Exit 462. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said I-90 road conditions between Billings-Exit 452 and the Wyoming...
Montana attorney returns home to Billings to run local elections
It's a position that has recently been thrust into the spotlight with some elections officials and volunteers around the country facing harassment and violence.
KULR8
36th Annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Get ready for the biggest holiday gift shopping event of the season, Saturday, November 12th from 9am- 5pm and Sunday, November 13th from 10am-4pm at the MetraPark Expo Center. Over 200 vendors showcase their marvelous wares with metal art, woodwork, photography, pottery, handmade toys, jewelry, artwork, specialty...
New businesses coming to Billings; five replacing old Big Bear store
It's an exciting time for Billings shoppers, as several nationally known franchises are making their way to the Magic City.
Powerball draws hopefuls to lucky spot in Billlings
Powerball fever spreading fast in Montana with the record $1.9 billion dollar jackpot. A lot of people stood in line at McFiny's to buy Powerball tickets on Monday.
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire Video Wildlife ...
yourbigsky.com
Snow expected in Billings Monday night; Winter temps in teens
Snow is in the forecast for Billings Monday night into Tuesday, according to the NWS. Billings and surrounding areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The snowstorm began moving from the west early Monday morning and could reach Billings by late Monday evening creating some hazardous road conditions and slippery sidewalks and parking lots.
yourbigsky.com
Dog Video Fest at Babcock is Paws-itively awesome
If you’ve ever watched those crazy but funny cat videos that swept the internet, you’re going to love the doggie version of the excitement and adorable moments with pets. This is a limited time showing only in theaters and you have a chance to see the newest Dog Video Fest 2022 at the Babcock Theater today, Sunday, November 6th.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hospital ER violence is rising, workers fight to make assault of a provider a felony
When Dr. Jamiee Belsky got a call that shots were fired at her place of work, her stomach dropped. Carefully speeding through stop signs and red lights, she arrived at the scene as quickly as possible. It was a busy night at the Billings Clinic Emergency Department when two rounds of gunfire echoed through the lobby.
Double-Whammy For Manny’s? Billings Sports Bar Broken Into Twice
On Facebook Today, I came across a post from Kayla Navarro. Kayla is the General Manager for Manny's Sports and Entertainment Bar on the west end, and she shared that Manny's had been broken into yesterday around 6 AM. A Double-Whammy At Manny's. According to Kayla, the first break in...
Montana National Guard 1063rd Holds Change of Command Ceremony in Billings
The incoming commander, Lt. David Morris, lives in Bozeman and works as a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.
Winter is coming; cooler air with chances of snow
Chances of snow this week. Greater accumulations will be in the higher elevations but there is a possibility to see around an inch in the Billings area.
A big blast of Winter arrives
Winter has come early as frigid temperatures along with daily snow showers will be the big weather story this week.
Fire destroys home south of Molt
Sheriff’s officials suspect the fire was sparked by an electrical problem, but the cause remains under investigation.
Billings fatal shooting victim identified
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the names of two men who were recently killed in Billings.
yourbigsky.com
Yellowstone Co. cold case: Corina Lydia Contreraz
On December 22, 1977, the body of 16-year-old Corina Lydia Contreraz was found on the corner of Pryor Creek road and Indian Creek Road, near the 1-90 interchange. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been trying to solve this cold case for over 40 years. Contreraz’s body was found...
Homicide on S 29th Street In Billings, Two Suspects On The Loose
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter, around 11:49 PM last night, Billings Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a parked car. On arrival, BPD discovered the driver had been shot. BPD had the victim transported to an area hospital, where the victim was declared deceased. We'll...
Billings police investigating South Side homicide
The crash happened at 11:49 p.m. Saturday and two suspects fled the scene. The driver was transported to a hospital where he was declared deceased.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1