Collider
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
Collider
‘The Last of Us’: 10 Things You Need To Know About HBO’s Upcoming Video Game Adaptation
Historically, video game adaptations haven’t always "wowed" film and television fans. That, of course, has changed in recent years with award-winning releases like Arcane. It’s a good time to be a video game fan, given the many adaptations set to release. The Last of Us is perhaps the...
Collider
'Inside Man' Feeds Into a Concerning Trend on TV
With the recent streaming release of BBC One's Inside Man from creator Steven Moffat — which is currently trending in the Top 10 on Netflix, the romanticization of terrible human beings and their gruesome crimes is gaining more and more traction among audiences. In the spirit of Hannibal Lecter, and coming off the heels of another Netflix hit, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — which was just renewed for two more installments by the streamer, Inside Man is the latest offering in what is becoming almost its own subgenre, one that is capitalizing on our insatiable appetite for taking the lowest form of humanity and presenting them wrapped up in a nice, neat bow for our viewing consumption.
Collider
Did You Catch That Actor Swap in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale?
The season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon aired a couple of weeks back to much fanfare, as fans of the fantasy drama series were left to process the state of play in Westeros. With the series not returning till at least 2024, there would be ample time for fans to imagine Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) response to the death of her son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in the skies above Storm’s End. In the months that follow, there will likely be those also rewatching the series. In the finale, there is an actor switch you might have missed.
Collider
Steven Spielberg Got Emotional Casting Paul Dano as His Dad in 'The Fabelmans'
Nailing the casting was especially important for Steven Spielberg's latest film The Fabelmans. The semi-autobiographical drama is based heavily around the legendary director's early life growing up in post-World War II America and how he overcame a family divide to pursue his passion for movie-making. Through his stand-in Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), he explored the influence of both his creatively-minded mother and methodical father on his life, particularly through the divide between them. It was critical then that Spielberg find actors that could capture not just their looks, but their mannerisms and mentalities. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he made it clear that nobody embodied his father Arnold Spielberg quite like Paul Dano.
Collider
Are June and Nick Still Allies in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5. In the penultimate episode of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, titled "Allegiance," Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) asks June (Elisabeth Moss) if she's done with Laurence, to which she gives a barely committal response. When he inquires about the current status of her relationship with Nick Blaine (Max Minghella), however, June's response is a curt, "What about him?" But it does bring up a good question: Are Nick and June still allies?
Collider
What 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Might Have in Store According to Tolkien's Books
With Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in the books, the plotlines of the future seasons of the show have started taking shape: whether from hints and interviews or major events of the books, there are certain to be a handful of important moments and climactic episodes coming in future seasons. The series has certainly shown a tendency to tweak plotlines and invent some key elements out of whole cloth, but despite all of the creative detours of the show, there are established events from Tolkien’s histories that are bound to be explored in future episodes.
Collider
Breaking Down 'The White Lotus' Season 2's Opening Credits
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.While The White Lotus may have been initially conceived as a miniseries, Mike White has expanded his social satire into an anthology show that focuses on different luxurious vacation resorts and the shallow guests that attend them. Season 2 picks up with a new White Lotus resort in Sicily, but it seems like there’s another violent death on the horizon. The second season avoids repeating the same story beats of its predecessor by using the specificity of history to reflect the lurking evil that is in plain sight. This is embodied in the second season’s chilling opening sequence, which features images of Roman art and the sounds of “Renaissance” by composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Jason Concepcion on Why Having More Dragons is a Disadvantage for Rhaenyra's Side
Season 1 of House of the Dragon has left fans on a cliffhanger that raises many questions about the upcoming Dance of the Dragons. The war began the moment when Aegon II was crowned as the new in King's Landing. When christened with Aegon, the conqueror’s crown and sword and publicly pronounced the protector of the seven realms – all signs of legitimacy surrounds him weakening the claim of King Viserys’ real heir Rhaenyra. In the books, the Princess simply tells the envoy, who comes to Dragonstone with terms from the Greens, “Tell my half-brother that I will have my throne, or I will have his head.” But in the series we see the Black Queen delays her answer. But as fate decreed, Prince Aemond and Vhagar accidentally killed his nephew, Luce and the war has begun. In a new featurette, House of the Dragon podcast co-host Jason Concepcion talks about why dragons aren’t an advantage in the upcoming war.
Collider
Why 'Titans' Season 4 Should Introduce Superman
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of Titans. Since introducing Conner Kent/Superboy (Joshua Orpin) in Season 2, HBO Max’s Titans has frequently referenced the cloned hero’s biological fathers, Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor. The Season 4 premiere featured Superman playing his most significant offscreen role yet and introduced Lex in the flesh, played by Titus Welliver. Lex’s role kick-started a dramatic arc for Conner, making a similar appearance by the Man of Steel later in the season a necessity.
Collider
Dave Chappelle to Host This Week's 'Saturday Night Live' Despite Controversy
The current season of Saturday Night Live is already considered a landmark run – not only because of the show’s longevity, but also because high-profile producer Lorne Michaels saw a “mass exodus” of some fan-favorite cast members over the hiatus, and a whopping number of eight players left the expansive cast ahead of the Season 48 premiere. Now, the sketch comedy show might have to deal with a more serious crisis: Comedian Dave Chappelle has been announced as a host for the upcoming November 12 episode.
Collider
'Broadway Rising' Documentary Trailer Proves That the Show Must Go On
“The show must go on!" The official trailer for the Amy Rice-directed feature documentary, Broadway Rising, has been released. The trailer reveals a glimpse into the impact that the COVID-19 shutdown had on the Broadway community when all productions had to close and how businesses built their way back to the stage through determination and resilience.
Collider
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Hermes
Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.
Collider
The Next Step in the ‘Halloween’ Franchise Should Be a TV Series
The past several decades have been ruled by a few franchises in the horror genre. There have been countless films with increasingly silly and convoluted sequels about film character legends such as Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Norman Bates, and Chucky. Even Evil Dead and The Exorcist are coming back to cinemas soon. Myers has become the king of horror in the past few years thanks to David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy. At the conclusion of Halloween Ends, the Boogeyman is very much dead, leading many to wonder what’s next for the franchise. A reboot seems to be the most logical conclusion, but as many other franchises have shown, success could be found by turning Halloween into a TV series.
Collider
'Smile' Global Box Office Passes $200 Million
Even after Halloween is over, audiences are still showing up for scares in the theaters. The Parker Finn-directed horror film Smile has surpassed $200 million at the global box office. Paramount Pictures announced that Smile, the film made in partnership with Temple Hill, exceeded $200 million in worldwide box office gross after six weeks in release. So far, the pic marking the studio’s sixth #1 film this year has grossed $103.8 million internationally and $99.1 million domestically for a worldwide cume of $202.9 million.
Collider
Your Quick Reminder of Everything That's Happened So Far Before ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
The span of time between MCU films and their direct sequels seems to be getting longer and longer. Four years between Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. Five years between Ant-Man and the Wasp and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Six years between Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Even without the plethora of other MCU releases in between to cloud our memories, the sheer size of the gap is enough to prompt a cascade of rewatches– especially when the core characters tend to show up in all those other movies. Keeping up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a lot like keeping up with a big comic crossover event, only instead of picking your titles off the rack every month, you wait several months (or years) for an air date or theatrical release to see your favorite character’s next adventure. Thankfully, fans of Black Panther have only had to wait four years for Ryan Coogler’s follow-up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Still, that’s a long time. Most of us could probably use a refresher on what’s been going on in Wakanda before November 11th.
Collider
'A Million Little Things' to End With Season 5
The curtains will come down on ABC's hit family drama, A Million Little Things after it airs its upcoming 5th Season, Variety reveals. The series has had quite a successful run since its premiere on the network in the fall of 2018 becoming one of the most-viewed shows on the network's coveted Thursday night line-up before it moved to the Wednesday nighttime slot mid-way through its third season. Created by DJ Nash, AMLT took viewers on an emotional rollercoaster ride following the lives of tight-knit friends who are spurred up to live their lives more intentionally after the tragic death of a close friend. The show resonated with its audiences and quickly garnered a fanbase fondly referred to as "millionaires."
Collider
James Corden Watches His Marriage Crumble in 'Mammals' Trailer
Award-winning comedian James Corden is facing a crisis in the new trailer for Prime Video's Mammals. Corden stars as Jamie Buckingham, a Michelin star chef whose life is upended upon discovering the secrets his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) has kept under wraps for some time. The new footage sees him looking for answers anywhere to make sense of the revelations, though he doesn't exactly find what he's hoping for.
Collider
10 of the Funniest Documentaries Ever Made, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score
The documentary genre isn't one that's typically thought of as being funny, and for good reason. Most documentaries are grounded affairs, with many tackling important issues and real-life stories. There are certain topics where a humorous approach would feel distracting or even disrespectful to the nature of the subject at hand. Naturally, it leads to more serious documentaries than comedic ones.
Collider
'Black Adam': 9 Characters and Groups Who Could Go To Kahndaq Next
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson delivered on his promise that Black Adam would change the DC universe. The Jaume Collet-Serra directed film ushered in a new phase of the DC universe and unofficially launched the era of new co-CEOs of DC in James Gunn and Peter Safran. The film introduced another powerful group in the Justice Society of America while simultaneously checking up on different parts of the DC Universe. Black Adam's awakening forced Viola Davis' Amanda Waller to summon the JSA to take on the anti-hero as he is quickly recognized as one of the most powerful people on the planet.
