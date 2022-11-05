The span of time between MCU films and their direct sequels seems to be getting longer and longer. Four years between Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. Five years between Ant-Man and the Wasp and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Six years between Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Even without the plethora of other MCU releases in between to cloud our memories, the sheer size of the gap is enough to prompt a cascade of rewatches– especially when the core characters tend to show up in all those other movies. Keeping up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a lot like keeping up with a big comic crossover event, only instead of picking your titles off the rack every month, you wait several months (or years) for an air date or theatrical release to see your favorite character’s next adventure. Thankfully, fans of Black Panther have only had to wait four years for Ryan Coogler’s follow-up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Still, that’s a long time. Most of us could probably use a refresher on what’s been going on in Wakanda before November 11th.

