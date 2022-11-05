Read full article on original website
Steven Spielberg Got Emotional Casting Paul Dano as His Dad in 'The Fabelmans'
Nailing the casting was especially important for Steven Spielberg's latest film The Fabelmans. The semi-autobiographical drama is based heavily around the legendary director's early life growing up in post-World War II America and how he overcame a family divide to pursue his passion for movie-making. Through his stand-in Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), he explored the influence of both his creatively-minded mother and methodical father on his life, particularly through the divide between them. It was critical then that Spielberg find actors that could capture not just their looks, but their mannerisms and mentalities. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he made it clear that nobody embodied his father Arnold Spielberg quite like Paul Dano.
Here's What Is Actually True in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’
Famous for over 40 years as the parody song maestro, Weird Al Yankovic brings the same sense of sensibility to his own life story. With Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Yankovic and co-writer/director Eric Appel set out to use Yankovic's story to parody many of the conventions of the music biopic, including the disapproving parents, the addiction to drugs, turning on the band and other friends due to egomania, and, of course, the great comeback.
Why Hasn’t a Live-Action Justice League Dark Movie Happened Yet?
First introduced into the world of comics in September 2011, the DC Comics superhero team Justice League Dark has an undeniably enticing premise. What if there was a collection of superpowered beings made up of supernatural creatures and other figures straight out of an old-school horror movie? Anchored by DC Comics legends like John Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, Swamp Thing, and so many others, the Justice League Dark team hasn’t been around for long, but it’s turned into an object of fascination for many DC Comics fans. No wonder, then, that Warner Bros. has constantly tried to get a live-action adaptation of Justice League Dark off the ground, though never to successful results.
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
'Broadway Rising' Documentary Trailer Proves That the Show Must Go On
“The show must go on!" The official trailer for the Amy Rice-directed feature documentary, Broadway Rising, has been released. The trailer reveals a glimpse into the impact that the COVID-19 shutdown had on the Broadway community when all productions had to close and how businesses built their way back to the stage through determination and resilience.
10 of the Funniest Documentaries Ever Made, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score
The documentary genre isn't one that's typically thought of as being funny, and for good reason. Most documentaries are grounded affairs, with many tackling important issues and real-life stories. There are certain topics where a humorous approach would feel distracting or even disrespectful to the nature of the subject at hand. Naturally, it leads to more serious documentaries than comedic ones.
First 'Red One' Image Shows Dwayne Johnson as a Holiday Hero With Chris Evans
With the holiday season now underway, we’re looking forward to titles including the Lindsay Lohan-led Falling For Christmas and the A Christmas Story sequel, A Christmas Story 2, to land on our screens and help spread some cheer. But many of us are keeping our eyes fixed on this time next year for the release of the Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans-led holiday action feature currently titled Red One. And today, the production has taken a major step forward as Deadline revealed that cameras have begun to roll on the star-studded holiday tale.
'The NeverEnding Story' Review: Wolfgang Petersen's Flawed Adaptation Still Shines
An adaptation of the epic children’s fantasy novel of the same name, 1984’s The NeverEnding Story remains one of those films that is etched in the minds of all who saw it in their younger years. As such, it is an artifact of nostalgia that doesn’t quite hold up as well as one would hope it did. However, it still remains a charming yet haunting encapsulation of a particular era of filmmaking that saw the fraught first adaptation of the beloved novel of the same name.
Was Old Valyria Really as Great as the Targaryens Claim?
Even though House of the Dragon is set two centuries prior to the events of Game of Thrones, the series has alluded to events in the past that take place much earlier in the timeline of George R.R. Martin’s fictional universe. There is a lot of emphasis in the first season on the legacy of Aegon I Targaryen, the legendary conqueror that united six of the seven kingdoms and established the Targaryens as the dominant source of power in Westeros. However, there’s a history that even precedes Aegon with the legacy of the ruined city of Valyria in Essos.
Are June and Nick Still Allies in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5. In the penultimate episode of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, titled "Allegiance," Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) asks June (Elisabeth Moss) if she's done with Laurence, to which she gives a barely committal response. When he inquires about the current status of her relationship with Nick Blaine (Max Minghella), however, June's response is a curt, "What about him?" But it does bring up a good question: Are Nick and June still allies?
Why 'Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Deserves a Season 2
Guillermo Del Toro has given us a monster-filled horror anthology for us to feast on this year with 8 fantastic episodes. Horror fans are no stranger to anthology shows by now. From the classic tv series The Twilight Zone to the children's series Goosebumps, and more modern horror anthologies like American Horror Story and Channel Zero which run as seasons, there is a lot out there. Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brings us to a well-rounded anthology show where each episode feels like an entire film. With every episode different from the last, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this series. If this show gets picked up for a second season, which it rightfully deserves, it needs to rely on its diverse storytelling to keep the momentum going.
10 Times '9-1-1' Had The Audience on The Edge of Their Seats
From the very beginning, 9-1-1 has given the fans much to talk about with episodes that put the main characters at risk and make them confront some of their biggest fears. That is why viewers keep tuning in week after week to get more of the loss and chaos in high stakes episodes. The show knows exactly how to make fans nervous.
Sylvester Stallone Comments On the Direction He Would Have Taken 'Creed III'
Actor Sylvester Stallone has been quite vocal about not having any ownership of his creation, the Rocky franchise. The titular character of the iconic movies was created by the actor in 1976, when the movie went on to land ten Academy Award nominations, won three, and spurred many spin-offs that are relevant four decades later. The upcoming Creed III, directed and starred in by Michael B Jordan, will mark the first feature sans Stallone. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the action star elaborated on what made him so angry as to publicly display his displeasure about Rocky spin-offs and the direction he would have taken Creed III in if he was involved.
The Next Step in the ‘Halloween’ Franchise Should Be a TV Series
The past several decades have been ruled by a few franchises in the horror genre. There have been countless films with increasingly silly and convoluted sequels about film character legends such as Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Norman Bates, and Chucky. Even Evil Dead and The Exorcist are coming back to cinemas soon. Myers has become the king of horror in the past few years thanks to David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy. At the conclusion of Halloween Ends, the Boogeyman is very much dead, leading many to wonder what’s next for the franchise. A reboot seems to be the most logical conclusion, but as many other franchises have shown, success could be found by turning Halloween into a TV series.
‘The Last of Us’: 10 Things You Need To Know About HBO’s Upcoming Video Game Adaptation
Historically, video game adaptations haven’t always "wowed" film and television fans. That, of course, has changed in recent years with award-winning releases like Arcane. It’s a good time to be a video game fan, given the many adaptations set to release. The Last of Us is perhaps the...
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Image Features an Army of Na'vi Soldiers
As anticipation for Avatar: The Way of Water continues to build with its release just around the corner, an exclusive image from TotalFilm has revealed a closer look at Pandora's newest threat. The image features a group of Recombinants, Na'vi Avatar soldiers embedded with the memories of deceased soldiers, as they pose menacingly in their rejuvenated forms.
'Andor' Episode 10 Review: Cassian Stages the Prison Break of the Century
At the end of last week’s episode, Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) revealed that there are only ever twelve guards on duty, and with Episode 10 of Andor, Cassian (Diego Luna) plans to take full advantage of the Empire’s weaknesses. But even after learning that no one is getting off Narkina 5, Kino is still hesitant about pushing back against the Imperial Officers—he is still convinced that they have the power in the situation. Of course, Cassian doesn’t see it that way, because “power doesn’t panic.” Since his arrival at the Imperial factory facility, he has seen the way the officers scramble to cover shifts and struggle with maintaining control. He’s also observed that the officers are at their weakest when they introduce new prisoners to their unit, which means they have to act fast in the wake of Ulaf’s (Christopher Fairbank) death.
Breaking Down 'The White Lotus' Season 2's Opening Credits
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus.While The White Lotus may have been initially conceived as a miniseries, Mike White has expanded his social satire into an anthology show that focuses on different luxurious vacation resorts and the shallow guests that attend them. Season 2 picks up with a new White Lotus resort in Sicily, but it seems like there’s another violent death on the horizon. The second season avoids repeating the same story beats of its predecessor by using the specificity of history to reflect the lurking evil that is in plain sight. This is embodied in the second season’s chilling opening sequence, which features images of Roman art and the sounds of “Renaissance” by composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer.
Keanu Reeves Returns as John Wick in 'Ballerina' Spinoff [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal that Keanu Reeves is currently in Prague and set to reprise his role as John Wick in the John Wick spinoff film starring Ana de Armas. This exciting report comes on the heels of the announcement that the Ballerina film will also see Ian McShane return to the franchise as Winston, the manager of The Continental Hotel. It is not yet clear if Reeves' reprisal will be a cameo, or if he will have a larger part in the overarching plot of Ballerina.
James Corden Watches His Marriage Crumble in 'Mammals' Trailer
Award-winning comedian James Corden is facing a crisis in the new trailer for Prime Video's Mammals. Corden stars as Jamie Buckingham, a Michelin star chef whose life is upended upon discovering the secrets his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) has kept under wraps for some time. The new footage sees him looking for answers anywhere to make sense of the revelations, though he doesn't exactly find what he's hoping for.
