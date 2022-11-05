At the end of last week’s episode, Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) revealed that there are only ever twelve guards on duty, and with Episode 10 of Andor, Cassian (Diego Luna) plans to take full advantage of the Empire’s weaknesses. But even after learning that no one is getting off Narkina 5, Kino is still hesitant about pushing back against the Imperial Officers—he is still convinced that they have the power in the situation. Of course, Cassian doesn’t see it that way, because “power doesn’t panic.” Since his arrival at the Imperial factory facility, he has seen the way the officers scramble to cover shifts and struggle with maintaining control. He’s also observed that the officers are at their weakest when they introduce new prisoners to their unit, which means they have to act fast in the wake of Ulaf’s (Christopher Fairbank) death.

1 HOUR AGO