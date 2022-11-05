Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta to sack 11,000 workers after revenue collapse
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is cutting 11,000 jobs, more than one in eight staff, after a disastrous collapse in revenue has left the company behind Facebook overstaffed and “inefficient”, the chief executive said in a note to staff on Wednesday. The first round of redundancies in the company’s...
