LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Regional football playoff games involving Alleghany High School and Covington High School have been moved to Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in anticipation of inclement weather on Friday. The CHS Cougars will travel to Narrows to face the Green Wave in the Region 1C playoffs, while the AHS Mountaineers will take on the Appomattox County Raiders in Region 2C. The AHS game is at Appomattox. Both games will kick off at 7 p.m. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg says there is a risk of excessive rainfall Friday and Friday night as Tropical Cyclone Nicole tracks out...

COVINGTON, VA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO