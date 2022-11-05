Read full article on original website
Purple Row
Randal Grichuk, ground balls, and tall socks
Welcome to the 2022 edition of Ranking the Rockies, where we take a look back at every player to log playing time for the Rockies in 2022. The purpose of this list is to provide a snapshot of the player in context. The “Ranking” is an organizing principle that’s drawn from Baseball Reference’s WAR (rWAR). It’s not something the staff debated. We’ll begin with the player with the lowest rWAR and end up with the player with the highest.
Purple Row
Austin Gomber was thrown a curveball in his second season at altitude
Purple Row
Did voters select the correct MVP for the 2000 season?
It’s officially the offseason with the Houston Astros taking home the World Series title and we are now in for a long winter without baseball. To pass the time until baseball returns we will have to pass the time with trade rumors, Hall of Fame voting, and fighting over last season’s awards. With the conclusion of the season, MLB will begin releasing the winners of the awards from last season, starting with Gold Glove winners, which were announced last week.
Purple Row
Rockies trade Sam Hilliard to Atlanta Braves for minor league pitcher
The Colorado Rockies have made the first trade of the offseason, announcing that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for outfielder Sam Hilliard. The move brings about the end of an up-and-down career in Colorado for Hilliard. Originally a 15th-round pick in 2015,...
Purple Row
Five low-cost SP options for the Rockies this off-season (plus AFL Pebble Report)
Now that Dusty Baker finally has his long-deserved managerial championship, the 2022 MLB season is officially concluded and it’s time to shift focus to the off-season. The Colorado Rockies have a long list of needs to address this off-season, but there is plenty of time to cover the myriad of issues with the current roster. Today, let’s start by focusing on starting pitching.
Purple Row
Rockies name new hitting and third base coaches for 2023 season
The Colorado Rockies announced this afternoon that they have finalized their 2023 coaching staff, including two new hires to replace the vacancies left by former hitting coach Dave Magadan and former third base coach Stu Cole. Bud Black will return as the manager for the Rockies, alongside his bench coach...
Why the Chicago Cubs restructured their hitting coach setup on the big-league staff — plus updates on Willson Contreras’ and Drew Smyly’s futures
Hitting coach instability has been a staple of the Chicago Cubs big-league staff over the last decade. The Cubs believe they have created a more extensive coaching staff structure that will yield better cohesion and collaboration. Greg Brown lasted only one season in the lead hitting coach role, replaced by Dustin Kelly late last month shortly after Kelly became the organization’s minor-league ...
