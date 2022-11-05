Nearly 25% of homebuyers want to escape big cities like Los Angeles and New York — here are the top 10 destinations

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City. I don't know if you guys know this but I am from a little town called Boca Raton in S. Florida. I moved to New York six months ago and the fashion here is insane. I remember being in Florida and around only high-waisted leggings, and tiny black crop tops with the Vans.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO