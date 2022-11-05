ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 25% of homebuyers want to escape big cities like Los Angeles and New York — here are the top 10 destinations

By Mike Winters, @MikeWintrs
CNBC
 3 days ago
beyondchron.org

Election Predictions: November 2022

Here are our predictions for national control of Congress, key California ballot measures, and local races in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Berkeley, and Oakland. I cover so many local races that I had to do an accompanying San Francisco story. The success of past predictions can be checked via our Search box. Predictions are based on who and what I believe will win, not who or what I want to win (though this often converges).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Freebies Voters Can Enjoy In Los Angeles On November 8, 2022

Woohoo! It’s time to make your voice heard and get your vote out. As a celebration, here are some freebies you can advantage of around town during the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election Day. Metro is making the voting process a bit easier by offering free rides on all Metro buses, trains, Bike Share, and Metro Micro on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. The free rides will run from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on election day. Vote-by-mail ballot drop-off boxes have also been installed at these stops/stations: Metro Bike Share will is offering free 30-minute rides during Election Day on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reyin Jasmine

Fashion In New York City Determines Social Class

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City. I don't know if you guys know this but I am from a little town called Boca Raton in S. Florida. I moved to New York six months ago and the fashion here is insane. I remember being in Florida and around only high-waisted leggings, and tiny black crop tops with the Vans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
luxury-houses.net

Masterfully Crafted Los Angeles Home in The Private and Desirable Neighborhood of Lake Hollywood Estate Hits The Market at $7.5 Million

The Los Angeles Home, a contemporary tri-level estate situated at the end of a cul -de -sac in the private and desirable neighborhood of Lake Hollywood Estate boasting masterfully crafted exterior, lush landscaping, stunning view of the Hollywood sign and more is now available for sale. This home located at 6312 Mirror Lake Drive, Los Angeles, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7000 square feet of living spaces. Call Danielle Peretz (Phone: 818-644-1477) & George Ouzounian (Phone: 818-900-4259) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Los Angeles Home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goworldtravel.com

Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Four-Building Office Property Listed in Alhambra for Nearly $11MM

A number of office properties have been placed up for sale throughout Southern California in recent months. In Alhambra, one property to be recently placed on the market is a 24,089 square foot campus at 1819-1841 W. Valley Blvd. According to the listing by Marcus & Millichap, the property is being offered at $10.99 million, or about $456 per square foot.
ALHAMBRA, CA
HeySoCal

Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm

A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal

I Like Pie, the Claremont-based pie shop, is expanding greatly throughout Los Angeles, recently opening a second location in Pasadena at 38 S. Raymond Ave. The company’s newest location opened over the weekend, ten years after husband and wife duo Annika and Rob Corbin opened the original store after an unexpected layoff, according to Eater LA. Executive chef David Man will oversee baking operations at the new Pasadena site. On top of the new opening, I Like Pie is working on opening three other locations in Southern California. Several company representatives could not confirm which areas the company will be expanding to.
PASADENA, CA
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

NYC Department of Buildings new construction code goes into effect today in the middle of another corruption scandal

Making sure NYC buildings and construction sites are safe for construction workers, New Yorkers and their visitors, is the big responsibility of the New York City Department of Buildings. However the Department is not always proprely run and corruption scandals are common. The last one is the resignation of its commissioner Eric Ulrich last week, one day after he met with prosecutors from the DA’s office for an investigation that he might have possible ties with organized crime and illegal gambling (see more in the New York Times). The DOB just announced that for now Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, P.E., will serve as acting commissioner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

