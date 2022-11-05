Nearly 25% of homebuyers want to escape big cities like Los Angeles and New York — here are the top 10 destinations

Read full article on original website
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
beyondchron.org
Election Predictions: November 2022
Here are our predictions for national control of Congress, key California ballot measures, and local races in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Berkeley, and Oakland. I cover so many local races that I had to do an accompanying San Francisco story. The success of past predictions can be checked via our Search box. Predictions are based on who and what I believe will win, not who or what I want to win (though this often converges).
Freebies Voters Can Enjoy In Los Angeles On November 8, 2022
Woohoo! It’s time to make your voice heard and get your vote out. As a celebration, here are some freebies you can advantage of around town during the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election Day. Metro is making the voting process a bit easier by offering free rides on all Metro buses, trains, Bike Share, and Metro Micro on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. The free rides will run from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on election day. Vote-by-mail ballot drop-off boxes have also been installed at these stops/stations: Metro Bike Share will is offering free 30-minute rides during Election Day on...
Fashion In New York City Determines Social Class
Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City. I don't know if you guys know this but I am from a little town called Boca Raton in S. Florida. I moved to New York six months ago and the fashion here is insane. I remember being in Florida and around only high-waisted leggings, and tiny black crop tops with the Vans.
Los Angeles voters deciding on 'mansion tax'
Los Angeles voters are deciding as they head to the polls Tuesday whether the city should adopt a so-called "mansion tax" on property transactions.
luxury-houses.net
Masterfully Crafted Los Angeles Home in The Private and Desirable Neighborhood of Lake Hollywood Estate Hits The Market at $7.5 Million
The Los Angeles Home, a contemporary tri-level estate situated at the end of a cul -de -sac in the private and desirable neighborhood of Lake Hollywood Estate boasting masterfully crafted exterior, lush landscaping, stunning view of the Hollywood sign and more is now available for sale. This home located at 6312 Mirror Lake Drive, Los Angeles, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7000 square feet of living spaces. Call Danielle Peretz (Phone: 818-644-1477) & George Ouzounian (Phone: 818-900-4259) at The Agency for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Los Angeles Home.
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
Eater
Maui’s Best Hawaiian Shave Ice Just Landed its First Mainland Store in Los Feliz
Ululani’s, an extremely popular Hawaiian shave ice chain from Maui, has expanded to the mainland with its first location in the most unlikely place — inside a Los Feliz art supply store. The sweets shop, which opened on October 15, takes up a diminutive 175 square-foot corner of Blue Rooster Art Supplies at 4661 1/2 Hollywood Boulevard.
Powerball ticket for record $2B drawing sold in CA; SF ticket wins $1M prize, officials say
The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, officials said.
theregistrysocal.com
30-Story Mixed-Use Tower Receives Approval from Los Angeles Planning Commission
More residential and office space will be coming to Los Angeles, following the approval of a 30-story mixed-use tower by the Los Angeles Planning Commission. The project, which is proposed by Jade Enterprises, would take shape along Main Street with completion likely by 2026. The project will be located at...
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)
Five pounds of pumpkin with a buttery graham cracker crust from Ugo Los Angeles / Facebook. You're driving around Los Angeles trying to find time between your family's festivities, handle some last-minute cooking and errands, and make sure everyone has a place to sit.
goworldtravel.com
Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
Trailblazing home inspector explains what to look out for when buying a house in red-hot real estate market
Jacqueline Gathers familiarized herself with common plumbing and heating issues in her 30 years working for the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA). When her husband died of cancer in 2017, she took over the franchise for Pillar to Post.
This Wall Street Steakhouse Is Secretly NYC's Best Place for Wine Fanatics
For the past 50 years, Harry's has quietly added collector and auction-worthy wines from Bordeaux, Burgundy, and more to its wine list.
Live General Election Results From Los Angeles, L.A. County and California
Follow all the latest results in key races from L.A. mayor and L.A. County sheriff to ballot measures, congressional contests and more.
theregistrysocal.com
Four-Building Office Property Listed in Alhambra for Nearly $11MM
A number of office properties have been placed up for sale throughout Southern California in recent months. In Alhambra, one property to be recently placed on the market is a 24,089 square foot campus at 1819-1841 W. Valley Blvd. According to the listing by Marcus & Millichap, the property is being offered at $10.99 million, or about $456 per square foot.
Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
whatnowlosangeles.com
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
I Like Pie, the Claremont-based pie shop, is expanding greatly throughout Los Angeles, recently opening a second location in Pasadena at 38 S. Raymond Ave. The company’s newest location opened over the weekend, ten years after husband and wife duo Annika and Rob Corbin opened the original store after an unexpected layoff, according to Eater LA. Executive chef David Man will oversee baking operations at the new Pasadena site. On top of the new opening, I Like Pie is working on opening three other locations in Southern California. Several company representatives could not confirm which areas the company will be expanding to.
Vagrant Feces Clears Out Metro Train in Santa Monica
Vagrant Feces Clears Out Metro Train in Santa Monica
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
NYC Department of Buildings new construction code goes into effect today in the middle of another corruption scandal
Making sure NYC buildings and construction sites are safe for construction workers, New Yorkers and their visitors, is the big responsibility of the New York City Department of Buildings. However the Department is not always proprely run and corruption scandals are common. The last one is the resignation of its commissioner Eric Ulrich last week, one day after he met with prosecutors from the DA’s office for an investigation that he might have possible ties with organized crime and illegal gambling (see more in the New York Times). The DOB just announced that for now Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, P.E., will serve as acting commissioner.
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
