San Francisco, CA

Jeff Passan expects SF Giants to be a top-3 spender in free agency

By Natasha Welingkar
Giants Baseball Insider
 3 days ago

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan revealed his expectations for the SF Giants offseason, including their chances of signing Aaron Judge.

With the World Series one weekend away from being decided, free agency is right around the corner. As fans try to gauge what to expect from the SF Giants this offseason, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan joined KNBR’s Papa & Lund on Thursday to share his expectations for the Giants. He discussed the impending free agency of New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and his belief that San Francisco will spend a lot of money this offseason whether they sign Judge or not.

Childhood SF Giants fan Aaron Judge walking to the clubhouse after a Yankees loss. (2022)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

"There’s some decent guys in the organization," Passan said. "There are guys there, but they need free agency. They need to supplement and supplement strongly in free agency. And they have the money to go out and do so… Let’s put it this way, if they do not wind up among the top three spending teams this offseason it will really surprise me.”

Last week, rumors that Judge will sign with the Giants hit a fever pitch. Yankees writer Randy Miller reported the Giants would not be outbid in their quest to sign Judge. He also predicted they would sign multiple other marquee players in the process.

Who better than Judge to build a championship dynasty around? Passan said, “There are but a handful of players I'd rather start a franchise around than Aaron Judge right now.”

With that said, Miller's reporting has received some pushback. Earlier this week, Giants announcer Dave Flemming said Miller's report "didn't pass the smell test" to him. While Passan did not confirm Miller's reporting, he did acknowledge that the Giants could add Judge and another marquee free agent.

"Can the Giants get Aaron Judge and Justin Verlander? Absolutely," Passan added. "Can they get Aaron Judge and a shortstop? Absolutely. Can they get all three? Probably not."

Regardless of which players the SF Giants prefer, one thing is clear, almost every prominent media member in MLB expects them to make at least one big splash this offseason and acknowledges that they have the flexibility to do even more. We will see how it plays out when the offseason gets underway.

You can listen to Passan's whole appearance below:

