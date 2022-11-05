Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montana Rescue Mission to Extend Emergency Shelter Hours During Winter
If you or someone you know is going to have a rough time finding a place to stay during the winter this year, there's a place you'll be able to go. The Montana Rescue Mission Emergency Shelter is an absolutely fantastic resource for those who are homeless or having issues finding a warm, comfortable place to stay. The good news is that the shelter's hours have been extended through the cold winter months.
Let It Snow? Winter Arrives in Billings… On Comes The Heat
With the snow falling tonight, I realized my apartment had reached just below 60 degrees. I haven't turned the heat on yet this fall, however it's finally time. And I'm not happy about it. 1-Bedroom Apartment Costs. In my apartment, I have the luxury (and curse) of electric floorboard heating....
Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible
National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
KULR8
36th Annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Get ready for the biggest holiday gift shopping event of the season, Saturday, November 12th from 9am- 5pm and Sunday, November 13th from 10am-4pm at the MetraPark Expo Center. Over 200 vendors showcase their marvelous wares with metal art, woodwork, photography, pottery, handmade toys, jewelry, artwork, specialty...
New businesses coming to Billings; five replacing old Big Bear store
It's an exciting time for Billings shoppers, as several nationally known franchises are making their way to the Magic City.
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire Video Wildlife ...
yourbigsky.com
Snow expected in Billings Monday night; Winter temps in teens
Snow is in the forecast for Billings Monday night into Tuesday, according to the NWS. Billings and surrounding areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The snowstorm began moving from the west early Monday morning and could reach Billings by late Monday evening creating some hazardous road conditions and slippery sidewalks and parking lots.
yourbigsky.com
Dog Video Fest at Babcock is Paws-itively awesome
If you’ve ever watched those crazy but funny cat videos that swept the internet, you’re going to love the doggie version of the excitement and adorable moments with pets. This is a limited time showing only in theaters and you have a chance to see the newest Dog Video Fest 2022 at the Babcock Theater today, Sunday, November 6th.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hospital ER violence is rising, workers fight to make assault of a provider a felony
When Dr. Jamiee Belsky got a call that shots were fired at her place of work, her stomach dropped. Carefully speeding through stop signs and red lights, she arrived at the scene as quickly as possible. It was a busy night at the Billings Clinic Emergency Department when two rounds of gunfire echoed through the lobby.
Billings police activate Slick Streets Policy
The Billings Police Department activated its Slick Streets Policy as a result of the hazardous driving conditions Tuesday morning.
Double-Whammy For Manny’s? Billings Sports Bar Broken Into Twice
On Facebook Today, I came across a post from Kayla Navarro. Kayla is the General Manager for Manny's Sports and Entertainment Bar on the west end, and she shared that Manny's had been broken into yesterday around 6 AM. A Double-Whammy At Manny's. According to Kayla, the first break in...
Man Hit By Car In Billings At Central and Santa Fe Drive
Tonight, Billings Police Department tweeted about an accident between a vehicle and a 26 year old male on Central and Santa Fe Drive in Billings. The 26 year old male has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. This article will be updated as more information is released.
Yes, You Can Overdose On THC. Montana Teens Learn Dabs Are Danger
Montana has finally legalized recreational Marijuana use. Now, just because it's legal, it doesn't exactly mean it's not dangerous. Yes, you can in fact overdose on THC just like two Billings teens. Have you heard of Dabs? Most of you have, sure, but for the newbies read on. Dabs are...
Winter is coming; cooler air with chances of snow
Chances of snow this week. Greater accumulations will be in the higher elevations but there is a possibility to see around an inch in the Billings area.
Fire destroys home south of Molt
Sheriff’s officials suspect the fire was sparked by an electrical problem, but the cause remains under investigation.
Billings fatal shooting victim identified
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the names of two men who were recently killed in Billings.
yourbigsky.com
Yellowstone Co. cold case: Corina Lydia Contreraz
On December 22, 1977, the body of 16-year-old Corina Lydia Contreraz was found on the corner of Pryor Creek road and Indian Creek Road, near the 1-90 interchange. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been trying to solve this cold case for over 40 years. Contreraz’s body was found...
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
'24 years later and it's still raw': Billings woman reflects on 1998 cold case
For about a year, Lillethun has been presenting with the Montana Department of Corrections Victim Impact Panels, a program designed to build empathy and reduce recidivism among felony offenders.
Homicide on S 29th Street In Billings, Two Suspects On The Loose
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter, around 11:49 PM last night, Billings Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a parked car. On arrival, BPD discovered the driver had been shot. BPD had the victim transported to an area hospital, where the victim was declared deceased. We'll...
