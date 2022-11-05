ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Montana Rescue Mission to Extend Emergency Shelter Hours During Winter

If you or someone you know is going to have a rough time finding a place to stay during the winter this year, there's a place you'll be able to go. The Montana Rescue Mission Emergency Shelter is an absolutely fantastic resource for those who are homeless or having issues finding a warm, comfortable place to stay. The good news is that the shelter's hours have been extended through the cold winter months.
BILLINGS, MT
Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible

National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
MONTANA STATE
36th Annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Get ready for the biggest holiday gift shopping event of the season, Saturday, November 12th from 9am- 5pm and Sunday, November 13th from 10am-4pm at the MetraPark Expo Center. Over 200 vendors showcase their marvelous wares with metal art, woodwork, photography, pottery, handmade toys, jewelry, artwork, specialty...
BILLINGS, MT
Snow expected in Billings Monday night; Winter temps in teens

Snow is in the forecast for Billings Monday night into Tuesday, according to the NWS. Billings and surrounding areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow. The snowstorm began moving from the west early Monday morning and could reach Billings by late Monday evening creating some hazardous road conditions and slippery sidewalks and parking lots.
BILLINGS, MT
Dog Video Fest at Babcock is Paws-itively awesome

If you’ve ever watched those crazy but funny cat videos that swept the internet, you’re going to love the doggie version of the excitement and adorable moments with pets. This is a limited time showing only in theaters and you have a chance to see the newest Dog Video Fest 2022 at the Babcock Theater today, Sunday, November 6th.
BILLINGS, MT
Yellowstone Co. cold case: Corina Lydia Contreraz

On December 22, 1977, the body of 16-year-old Corina Lydia Contreraz was found on the corner of Pryor Creek road and Indian Creek Road, near the 1-90 interchange. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been trying to solve this cold case for over 40 years. Contreraz’s body was found...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Homicide on S 29th Street In Billings, Two Suspects On The Loose

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter, around 11:49 PM last night, Billings Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a parked car. On arrival, BPD discovered the driver had been shot. BPD had the victim transported to an area hospital, where the victim was declared deceased. We'll...
