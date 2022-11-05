Read full article on original website
Mizzou opens up season with win over Southern Indiana
The Missouri Tigers opened up their season with a win over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.
wsiu.org
A western Kentucky man is dead following a crash in southern Illinois
A deer sighting led to a fatal crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. The Illinois State Police reports 41-year-old David Vaughn from Fairfield was driving north on I-57 near milepost 52 when a deer ran onto the roadway. Vaughn served to avoid the deer and drifted...
kbsi23.com
KY man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County, IL
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Kentucky man died in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. A white truck tractor semi-trailer driven by David R. Vaughn, 41, of Fairfield, Ill. was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 52. A deer ran onto the road. Vaughn...
wish989.com
Tate’s Final Pre-trial Hearing on Clinton County Charges Set for Monday
CARLYLE – Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, is scheduled for a final pre-trial hearing Monday in Clinton County Court on a case charging him with 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64.
kbsi23.com
13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff has record-setting day
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Good food for a good cause. The 13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff brought a record 42 teams and hundreds upon hundreds of people to Marion today to try some of the best chili the area has to offer, and to raise money for several local charities.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 5th, 2022
A 30-year-old rural Odin woman has been returned to the Marion County Jail after being arrested in Clinton County on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for making a false alarm. Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. 58-year-old Wally West...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests Over The Weekend
Two were booked into the White County Jail on Friday. At around 3:20 p.m. an Officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped 33 year old Colton Shelow near Elm and 4th Street while on his moped. Shelow was arrested for Driving While License Suspended and Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. Shelow paid $250 bond and was released.
southernillinoisnow.com
Flora resident refuses hospital treatment following multiple rollover crash
A 23-year-old Flora woman declined hospital treatment following a one vehicle crash on US50 west of Sullens Road in rural Iuka Monday night. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Kenna Williams of Buckeye Road was traveling westbound when she failed to navigate a curve, ran partially off the north side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the south side of the road, crossed both lanes of traffic, left the road again, and overturned several times. Her vehicle eventually came to a stop after hitting a tree.
wrul.com
Trial Date Set For Altamont Man Accused Of Shooting White County Woman
A trial date has been set for an Altamont man accused of attempted murder in Edwards County. Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is slated to stand trial December 6 for a shooting last August that left a White County woman seriously injured. Curtiss has been formally charged with attempted...
foxillinois.com
Police searching for southern Illinois man
FLORA, Ill. (WICS) — Police are searching for a southern Illinois man due to a violation of a bond. The Clay County Sheriff says Phillip Blaine Henson’s bond was previously set in Clay County Court at $1.25 million on March 18, which required Henson to post $125,000 cash to bond out of jail.
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound US 41 down to one lane after 4 vehicle crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police officials are responding to a crash on US 41 heading northbound. They say four vehicles are involved. According to a social media post, the road is down to one lane. ISP sergeant Todd Ringle is asking drivers to be careful driving through...
KFVS12
Ill. Democrats campaign in Marion
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution. That Illinois amendment was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning, November 7. Most of the Democratic statewide officeholders, including Governor JB Pritzker, spoke to...
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
wrul.com
Stover Arrested On Multiple Charges
A Carmi man is being held in the White County Jail following his arrest on Thursday. At around 5 p.m. officers with the Carmi Police Department responded to a call at 412 Illinois Street and arrested 47 year old Donald E Stover of Cherry Street. Stover was taken into custody and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting a Peace Officer and Possession of Methamphetamine. No court date has been set at this time.
wfcnnews.com
W. Frankfort PE teacher issued remedial warning; expected to return to work
WEST FRANKFORT - The West Frankfort CUSD #168 school board voted at a special board meeting tonight to issue a remedial warning to an employee accused of denying the use of locker rooms to a transgender student. Mr. Cody Hiller, a physical education teacher at Frankfort Community High School, allegedly...
KFVS12
Man resentenced for first-degree murder in 20-year-old Williamson Co. case
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been resentenced for first-degree murder in a 20-year-old case. According to a release from the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague. During the resentencing,...
kbsi23.com
Williamson County sheriff asks for public’s help identifying suspect, vehicle in reported aggravated battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick asks for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect and vehicle in an aggravated battery. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Spillway Road approximately one mile south of Route 13 for a report of a possible battery on Saturday, November 5 at about 4:30 a.m.
