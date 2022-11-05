Read full article on original website
Pac 12 Looks To Add This Mountain West Team Not Boise State
Boise State Football has been called a lot of things over the years. There's no denying how this once-in-a-lifetime underdog beat the most formidable and dominant teams in college football. The university was so proud of the team's accomplishments that they called the team's efforts 'the decade of domination.' Boise State was the only team that wasn't scooped up by a Power Five conference when the last period of expansion happened.
How BSU Football Fans Will Now Have An Unrivaled Fan Experience
The Boise State Football experience is about to take a giant leap to the next level of excitement. If you've watched television or have visited one of the Power Five stadiums during a game, you've most likely seen the next wave of entertainment in college football. Boise State Football will...
Bowl Projections for BYU Following Win Over Boise State
BYU is a free agent for bowl games this season
Former BYU guard Alex Barcello has a new professional team
The Cougars’ leading scorer the past two seasons joins the defending Belgium champions, Filou Oostende.
The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Upset Over Boise State
BYU went into Boise and upset the Broncos on the blue turf
247Sports
Kalani Sitake inadvertently provided the diagnosis of the problems and gave away the solution to recent woes
BYU's win over Boise State caught just about everyone by surprise. When the game kicked off, BYU was a 10.5-point underdog playing on the blue turf at Boise State in a very difficult road environment. The Cougars had been reeling after four straight losses and few expected Kalani Sitake to be able to turn his squad's performance around in time to snap Boise State's four-game winning streak.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Falls A Spot In The AP Top 25 Poll
SALT LAKE CITY- We’re getting to the downward stretch of the 2022 college football season and Utah Football continues to what they need to but fell a spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Utes went from No. 12 to No. 13 after putting on a dominating performance against Arizona Saturday night.
Escape Boise to These 3 Sunny Vacations For Under $150 Round Trip
When it comes to getting OUT of the Treasure Valley, it seems there's never much of a hurry for locals. The ongoing joke of course is that thousands of people are flocking to Boise and surrounding cities-- but nobody is really leaving? This certainly isn't true in terms of moving statistics--plenty of Idahoans have been "priced out" of the area or have taken off for various other reasons.
Boise Resident Shares Excitement Over Powerball Winnings
It has been the talk of the town, the state, and the nation for DAYS now-- the Powerball and its record setting jackpot! From coast to coast, individuals, workplaces, teams and families alike pitched in to buy a Powerball ticket--all in hopes of winning that $2.04 Billion ticket. After an...
saltlakemagazine.com
Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68
Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
Utah’s fastest growing political party
It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
Previewing the 2022 Idaho General Election
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the mid-term general election to decide who they want to represent them in key federal, state and local offices. Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Many Idahoans have...
Where to Get the Best Breakfasts in Boise
Boise is home to some incredible restaurants. From unique décor to decadent dishes to classic favorites. Here are the top 5 Boise Breakfast or Brunch places that are currently topping Google Reviews from local Idahoans. There was no perfect 5 star but here are the top ranked with info from the restaurant and a couple of real recent google reviews.
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
eastidahonews.com
After dog disappears from Idaho yard, Fish and Game officials issue warning about wildlife
The following is a news release and photos from Idaho Fish and Game. Last month, Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report from a Boise resident, near 8th St. and Hulls Gulch, that their dog had been taken from their backyard by a wild animal the prior morning.
Boise Police Chase Looks Like Real Life GTA Scene [Video]
You don't need to be a video game expert to know what GTA is. The long-standing video game franchise has, for years, been the game of cops and robbers. Players can run around a city in a real-life simulation--be law abiding citizens or more often than not, cause some problems, steal some cars, and get chased by police officers. Oh, the thrill.
Daylight saving time is ending soon. Here’s when to change your clocks
Will the clocks fall back in 2022? Do we turn our clocks back this fall? Are we losing an hour of sleep 2022? Will we change clocks in November 2022? When is daylight saving time 2022? When does daylight saving time 2022 end?
KTVB
Viral video of SRO dancing at Caldwell High School homecoming dance
CALDWELL, Idaho — Eric Resendez is a school resource officer at Syringa Middle School in Caldwell. You can tell he loves his job. Connecting with the students and building trust is so important to him. "The students are why I'm there, to protect them and keep them safe and...
eastidahonews.com
Two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Gem state including one in eastern Idaho
BOISE — As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, the second largest in game history, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. “Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning...
