Tennessee baseball traveled to Jackson, Tennessee on Sunday for an 18-inning scrimmage with Memphis at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Vols led 9-1 after nine innings before outscoring the Tigers 13-3 over the final nine innings to win the day 22-4. It was the second of two exhibitions Tennessee played this fall. It hosted Wake Forest in Knoxville on Oct. 9 for an 18-inning scrimmage and beat the Demon Deacons 13-9.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO