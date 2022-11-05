Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vucommodores.com
Dores Fall in Opener
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team opening the 2022-23 season on Monday night with a 76-67 defeat to Memphis at Memorial Gymnasium. Tyrin Lawrence scored a team-high 14 points while Myles Stute added 12 in front of an announced crowd of 10,380. Memphis (1-0) held a...
247Sports
Five takeaways from Tennessee baseball's exhibition with Memphis
Tennessee baseball traveled to Jackson, Tennessee on Sunday for an 18-inning scrimmage with Memphis at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Vols led 9-1 after nine innings before outscoring the Tigers 13-3 over the final nine innings to win the day 22-4. It was the second of two exhibitions Tennessee played this fall. It hosted Wake Forest in Knoxville on Oct. 9 for an 18-inning scrimmage and beat the Demon Deacons 13-9.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Annual COGIC convocation kicks off tomorrow in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual COGIC convocation is back in Memphis this week for the first time in over a decade, and leaders are expecting more than 20,000 people in town. It’s been 11 years since the convention was last in Memphis, and it’s expected to boost businesses in the area.
Everything Tony Vitello said about Tennessee's exhibition with Memphis
Tennessee baseball traveled to Jackson, Tennessee on Sunday for an 18-inning scrimmage with Memphis at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Vols led 9-1 after nine innings before outscoring the Tigers 13-3 over the final nine innings to win the day 22-4. It was the second of two exhibitions Tennessee played this fall. It hosted Wake Forest in Knoxville on Oct. 9 for an 18-inning scrimmage and beat the Demon Deacons 13-9.
Tennessee baseball beats Memphis in fall exhibition
JACKSON, Tenn. – Tennessee’s baseball team continues its fall schedule on Sunday with a scrimmage against Memphis at The Ballpark in Jackson. First pitch for the 18-inning exhibition is set for 2 p.m. ET, and the Vols will have Chase Dollander on the mound for the start. Tickets for the game at the former home of the Jackson Generals, the Double-A minor league club, sold out in 15 minutes.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee
HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
TN prosecutors urge AR voters to support marijuana measure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas’ recreational marijuana measure is getting support from some district attorneys across the river in Tennessee. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy organized a press conference in Memphis on Monday, urging voters in Arkansas to vote yes Tuesday on Amendment 4. The ballot measure would allow adults to possess marijuana for recreational […]
Mid-Southeners suspicious of 2.4B Powerball delay
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The largest Powerball Jackpot ever, $2.4B, wasn’t announced until 11 hours later than it was supposed to be. As FOX13 found out, that has some Mid-Southerners more than a bit suspicious. Some Mid-Southerners said that, with the Powerball being announced so late, they feel like...
Keri Hilson, Bow Wow, Lil Scrappy and more perform at the Millennium Tour in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Millennium Tour made a stop in Memphis at the FedEx Forum over the weekend. It was a night of nostalgia and classic hits, featuring performances by Travis Porter, Day 26, Bobby V, Lil Scrappy, Sammie, Ying Yang Twins, Keri Hilson, Mario, Bow Wow and more.
Memphis mother responds to video showing daughter being attacked, called racial slurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shocking video shows a confrontation at the University of Kentucky between two students that led to felony charges. The victim in this video is from Memphis. Kylah Spring, a freshman at the school, was simply too shaken by everything to speak, but her mother spoke with FOX13 by phone.
This Sunken, Exposed Riverboat Casino In Memphis Was Once Grand In The QC
The Mississippi River is really low south of the QC and with the shrinking water levels comes new discoveries. At Memphis, the river is at a record low. You can just see it drying up. The declining levels have exposed the sunken Diamond Lady casino riverboat. The Diamond Lady took...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Why the One Beale Project is on Hold?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The One Beale project is once again on hold, and on Monday, we got more clarity from the developer and the city as to why. “Look I get it, every company, individual, government, they make mistakes, they happen. The city government, in this instance, made one mistake too many,” said developer Chance Carlisle.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Mid-South residents take shot at biggest Powerball jackpot ever
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — $1.9 billion. It was the biggest Powerball jackpot ever. After no winner was declared Saturday night, the prospect of winning the money brought Mid-South residents out in droves. FOX13 talked to people about where and what they’d do with all that money. The jackpot got...
Pastor Vance appears on Let’s Make A Deal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will appear as a contestant on Let’s Make A Deal. Wednesday, Pastor Vance Starks will bring his wisdom to the show. He said that serving 20 years in law enforcement helps him raise awareness for male breast cancer. “What’s pink ain’t what you think, I see a sign back […]
Woman Organizes The Murder Of Her NBA Star Ex-Husband Amid Money Troubles
Lorenzen Wright was a bonafide hometown hero in Memphis, Tennessee, where he played for the Grizzlies basketball team. Despite his fame and the fortune he made as an NBA player, it would take years before his killers paid for their crimes. Born Lorenzen Vern-Gagne Wright in 1975, he spent his...
Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
COGIC unveils statue of church founder as 114th Holy Convocation begins in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Church of God in Christ began its Holy Convocation Tuesday in Memphis for its 114th year, church leaders unveiled a new statue of founder Bishop Charles Harrison Mason. The bronze statue is located in front of historic Mason Temple at 930 Mason Street. Presiding...
‘Use your head’: Did Whitehaven HS speaker go too far?
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A speech that was given at Whitehaven High School on Monday appeared to be about making sure students stay on the right path, but at least one parent we talked to said it left them feeling uncomfortable. One mother’s concerns come after a school presentation where she says Jerald Trotter, who is well […]
The River: Diamond Lady paddled toward certain fate; now found in receding waters at Memphis
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story and it first appeared in January 2019 and is reprinted in honor of the discovery of the DIAMOND LADY in the shrinking water of the Mississippi River behind President’s Island in Memphis.
Comments / 1