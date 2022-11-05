ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

247Sports

South Alabama Tips-off 2022-2033 Season With Multiple Key Transfers

The University of South Alabama is having its best season yet for the football program, but it is time for the athletics to juggle another major sport as the men’s basketball season tips-off on Wednesday, November 9th. The South Alabama Jaguars end the preseason of hype and begin a season of Sun Belt Conference title hopes against the Mobile Rams.
MOBILE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Gulf Shores, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Spanish Fort High School basketball team will have a game with Gulf Shores High School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG

Baldwin County election results: Midterms 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 midterm elections wrap up Tuesday. WKRG News 5 and WKRG.com is your local election headquarters and we have you covered up to and through Election Day. Real-time election results will start coming in at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. Find results for Baldwin County races and ballot measures below.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mississippi woman dies in Saturday morning car crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mississippi woman died in a two-car crash that occurred early Saturday morning 10 miles west of Mobile, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Rachel A. Pickard, 24, of Summit, Miss. was the passenger of a car traveling on I-10 near the three mile marker when the […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Flu like illnesses overwhelming Alabama hospitals

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Across the country, flu hospitalizations are the highest they've been in a decade and it's not even the peak of flu season yet. Alabama is just one of the states that the CDC reported to have high levels of flu like illness. The increase of cases has health officials worried because cases don't typically start to rise until December. The CDC says people aged 65 and up as well as young children are getting the worst of it.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Some Mobile County schools going virtual on election day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - These are the schools in Mobile County that will be virtual tomorrow because the schools are election polling places. Palmer Pillans Middle Sch. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

