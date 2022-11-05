Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Alabama Tips-off 2022-2033 Season With Multiple Key Transfers
The University of South Alabama is having its best season yet for the football program, but it is time for the athletics to juggle another major sport as the men’s basketball season tips-off on Wednesday, November 9th. The South Alabama Jaguars end the preseason of hype and begin a season of Sun Belt Conference title hopes against the Mobile Rams.
utv44.com
Gulf Coast Challenge promises fun-filled events leading up to the big game
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We’ve got a big football matchup between Jackson State University and Alabama A&M coming to Mobile. But the game is just one of the big attractions coming up!. Mobile playing host to Jackson State and Alabama A&M for the Gulf Coast Challenge, and the...
Alabama soccer loses SEC title game, what’s next for Tide in NCAA tournament
Alabama’s shot at a first SEC women’s soccer tournament title came up short Sunday in Pensacola. In front of an overflow crowd, South Carolina ended a Crimson Tide unbeaten streak dating back to August. The 1-0 Gamecock win in the SEC championship ended a string of 18 straight games without a loss and a 15-game winning streak.
Pensacola, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Pensacola. The West Florida High School - Tech soccer team will have a game with Pensacola Catholic HS on November 07, 2022, 17:00:00. The East Hill Christian School soccer team will have a game with Pensacola High School on November 07, 2022, 17:00:00.
Gulf Shores, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Spanish Fort High School basketball team will have a game with Gulf Shores High School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00.
NOLA.com
The owner of Culver’s in Mobile is eyeing the MS Gulf Coast for his next franchise
A Culver’s restaurant may be in the cards for the Mississippi coast. Culver's franchisee Patrick Taylor said he is in the “very early stages” of planning his second restaurant. He opened the Mobile location last January, and his five-year plan includes expanding with a second restaurant in Mississippi.
Alabama’s beaches see record tax revenues through August 2022
Lodging taxes $79 million higher than through August of 2021. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Partial-year tourism numbers through August of 2022 reveal a robust season in South Baldwin County with lodging tax collections up $79 million over the same period in 2021. The...
brproud.com
LSU PD arrests Alabama man after allegedly finding marijuana inside crashed vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Alabama man was arrested by the LSU Police Department only hours after the LSU Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide, 32-31. LSU PD responded to a call around 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 6. The call was about a “wreck reported on Alaska St....
WKRG
Baldwin County election results: Midterms 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 midterm elections wrap up Tuesday. WKRG News 5 and WKRG.com is your local election headquarters and we have you covered up to and through Election Day. Real-time election results will start coming in at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. Find results for Baldwin County races and ballot measures below.
Mississippi woman dies in Saturday morning car crash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mississippi woman died in a two-car crash that occurred early Saturday morning 10 miles west of Mobile, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Rachel A. Pickard, 24, of Summit, Miss. was the passenger of a car traveling on I-10 near the three mile marker when the […]
WJCL
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of...
Head on crash in Flomaton kills 3 on Sunday: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people are dead following a head on crash in Flomaton on Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The head on crash happened at around 3:21 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, on U.S. 31 near the 58 mile marker, “inside the Flomaton city limits,” […]
Candidates make final weekend push before election day in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Along Airport Boulevard Saturday, west of I-65, it would be hard to miss a crowd of Republican voters. They were waving signs mostly for GOP Mobile County District Attorney candidate Keith Blackwood. His pitch to voters is that his time in the DA’s office is an asset. “My experience, my passion […]
utv44.com
Flu like illnesses overwhelming Alabama hospitals
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Across the country, flu hospitalizations are the highest they've been in a decade and it's not even the peak of flu season yet. Alabama is just one of the states that the CDC reported to have high levels of flu like illness. The increase of cases has health officials worried because cases don't typically start to rise until December. The CDC says people aged 65 and up as well as young children are getting the worst of it.
travelawaits.com
25 Best Towns To Retire In The U.S. According To U.S. News And World Report
U.S. News & World Report is out with its 2022/2023 list of best places to retire in the United States. This year’s list looked at Americans’ expectations for retirement, such as housing affordability, health care, desirability, and overall happiness. This year, there are four new areas in the top five.
Election 2022: Campaign mailer accuses Republican of attacking Capitol, rankling Alabama Senate race
A direct mail flyer circulating through portions of Mobile and Baldwin counties accuses a Republican Senate candidate of attacking the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, something which the candidate denies. The flyer, sponsored by a group called “M PAC,” shows a picture of rioters scaling the Capitol wall nearly...
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
Alabama State Senate race pits longtime Democrat incumbent against well-known Conservative
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A political truth in this part of the country is we may not have many surprises on election night. The heavy favorites for the general election are often picked months earlier in the party primaries. This is why political observers are keeping a close eye on Alabama State Senate District 33. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Some Mobile County schools going virtual on election day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - These are the schools in Mobile County that will be virtual tomorrow because the schools are election polling places. Palmer Pillans Middle Sch. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Former home of freed slave torn down in Fairhope as new owner takes over
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely this year. New owners have taken over an important piece of property east of downtown Fairhope. All that’s left standing Monday are two brick columns that used to lead to the home of Nancy Lewis, one of the first African Americans […]
