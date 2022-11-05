ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A ticket-holder in California won the $2.04 billion jackpot offered by the largest Powerball in history. The billionaire bought the ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, in Los Angeles County, matching all six lucky numbers. One ticket in San Francisco, which had five numbers but not the Powerball number, won […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondchron.org

Election Predictions: November 2022

Here are our predictions for national control of Congress, key California ballot measures, and local races in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Berkeley, and Oakland. I cover so many local races that I had to do an accompanying San Francisco story. The success of past predictions can be checked via our Search box. Predictions are based on who and what I believe will win, not who or what I want to win (though this often converges).
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Powerball numbers revealed for $1.9 billion jackpot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The winning numbers were revealed for Monday’s Powerball on Tuesday morning. Did you win the $1.9 billion jackpot? The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with a Powerball number of 10. The Powerball jackpot has not been won since August 3, causing it to climb as high as […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area election results, county by county

(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating burgers, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in California that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and exquisite service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynewsla.com

No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $40 million. There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at a convenience store in Temple City, one at a gas station in Indio and the other at a market in San Francisco, the California Lottery announced. Each ticket is worth $19,326.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

California reparation task force examines the devastating impact of slavery and segregation

CALIFORNIA STATE
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crime top of mind in hotly contested Alameda County District Attorney's race

OAKLAND -- For many Bay Area residents, when thinking about the upcoming election, crime is top of mind. In the East Bay, two candidates are trying to earn people's votes to become the next Alameda County district attorney. It's a historic election because regardless of who wins, they will be the first Black person to be elected district attorney in the county. This race comes at a time when crime is surging in the city of Oakland. Terry Wiley has decades of experience inside the DA's office. Pamela Price is a civil rights attorney and says she brings a different lens that...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

