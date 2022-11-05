Read full article on original website
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Airbnb RulesDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A ticket-holder in California won the $2.04 billion jackpot offered by the largest Powerball in history. The billionaire bought the ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, in Los Angeles County, matching all six lucky numbers. One ticket in San Francisco, which had five numbers but not the Powerball number, won […]
beyondchron.org
Election Predictions: November 2022
Here are our predictions for national control of Congress, key California ballot measures, and local races in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Berkeley, and Oakland. I cover so many local races that I had to do an accompanying San Francisco story. The success of past predictions can be checked via our Search box. Predictions are based on who and what I believe will win, not who or what I want to win (though this often converges).
Deadly flooding triggered by record rainfall in Los Angeles, feet of snow in mountains
A messy week of weather returns to the West as two separate storm systems combine with cold fronts to bring heavy rains, significant mountain snows and damaging wind gusts, with the possibility for widespread and dangerous impacts.
Powerball numbers revealed for $1.9 billion jackpot
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The winning numbers were revealed for Monday’s Powerball on Tuesday morning. Did you win the $1.9 billion jackpot? The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with a Powerball number of 10. The Powerball jackpot has not been won since August 3, causing it to climb as high as […]
Live General Election Results From Los Angeles, L.A. County and California
Follow all the latest results in key races from L.A. mayor and L.A. County sheriff to ballot measures, congressional contests and more.
CIF-North Coast Section football brackets announced: De La Salle over Pittsburg in Open/Division I
Evidently 29 years of perfection means something. De La Salle's football team, maligned much of the season due to three close defeats to three Northern California powers, was picked No. 1 over Pittsburg as the top North Coast Section Open/Division I seed on Sunday. The Spartans of ...
Bay Area election results, county by county
(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
smobserved.com
Gas is Almost $7 a Gallon in California. So Why is @GavinNewsom Ahead of @BrianDahleCA in the Polls?
10.15.22: Gasoline sells for around $6.99 a gallon in my neighborhood in Santa Monica. Filling my stupid Chevy Cruze with gas is now around $80. Gas is so expensive in California, mostly due to regulation that isn't necessary any more, or never was. Meanwhile, an election looms. President Joe Biden...
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating burgers, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in California that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and exquisite service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
mynewsla.com
No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $40 million. There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at a convenience store in Temple City, one at a gas station in Indio and the other at a market in San Francisco, the California Lottery announced. Each ticket is worth $19,326.
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
lastandardnewspaper.com
California reparation task force examines the devastating impact of slavery and segregation
California reparation task force examines the devastating impact of slavery and segregation
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.
California tenants rise up, demand rent caps from city halls
City councils in Bell Gardens, Pomona, Oxnard and Oakland all lowered maximum rent increases this year as inflation hit a 40-year high.
San Francisco may see tectonic political shift Tuesday after heated westside race
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As San Franciscans head to the polls, residents of the city’s Outer Sunset neighborhood are voting on one of today’s most contentious races — and the results could help propel a political shift in the city’s government. Supervisor Gordon Mar is facing former San Francisco Democratic Party Central Committee member and […]
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshows erupt throughout Bay Area: Vallejo, Richmond, Rodeo and Hayward
VALLEJO, Calif. - Illegal sideshows erupted throughout the Bay Area over the weekend in cities from Vallejo to Hayward. Police said at some points, gunfire was heard and some people pointed lasers at the drivers as well. One of the largest sideshows was in Vallejo, where police said they broke...
Crime top of mind in hotly contested Alameda County District Attorney's race
OAKLAND -- For many Bay Area residents, when thinking about the upcoming election, crime is top of mind. In the East Bay, two candidates are trying to earn people's votes to become the next Alameda County district attorney. It's a historic election because regardless of who wins, they will be the first Black person to be elected district attorney in the county. This race comes at a time when crime is surging in the city of Oakland. Terry Wiley has decades of experience inside the DA's office. Pamela Price is a civil rights attorney and says she brings a different lens that...
