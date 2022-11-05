Read full article on original website
Watch: California man eats 10 Carolina reaper chilies in 33.15 seconds
A California man with a passion for hot peppers earned his latest Guinness World Records title by eating 10 Carolina reaper chilies -- the hottest peppers in the world -- in 33.15 seconds.
Fox5 KVVU
How to track your ballot for the 2022 midterm election in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the 2022 midterm election just around the corner, you can track your vote as it is processed by the state. BallotTrax allows you to enter your information and track your ballot after you vote. Here’s what you need to do to track your ballot:...
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
NBC Bay Area
Lone $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner in California; SF Player Wins Over $1 Million
The Bay Area did not have a billion-dollar winner in the Powerball draw, but someone in San Francisco came away with more than $1 million after matching five numbers, according to the California Lottery. A lone jackpot ticket in the $2.04 billion Powerball draw was sold in the Southern California...
knpr
How is Southern Nevada dealing with disruptive poll watchers?
They’re known as “poll watchers” or “election observers.”. They’re self-appointed people whose professed goal is to observe and monitor elections without violating voter privacy or disrupting elections. Some say they’re watching to prevent election theft —the disproven claim that the election of Joe Biden was...
SFGate
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
News 8 KFMB
News 8 Throwback: San Diego’s swastika-shaped building
Is there really a swastika-shaped building on a San Diego military base? The answer is "Yes" and 15 years ago CBS 8’S Steve Price did an investigation.
NBC San Diego
Powerball Fever in Full Swing in San Diego County
Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion, making it the biggest jackpot ever. “Because of the big number, and I just thought it would be foolish of me not to, so I just thought, 'Hey, I’d throw a couple of dollars in and see what happens,' ” one Powerball player told NBC 7.
Total lunar eclipse coming to the skies above San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Something incredible will be happening in the sky above San Diego in the early morning hours Tuesday. CBS 8 talked with an expert about what to expect. “The eclipse of the moon affects nothing else but our eyes. If you were standing on the moon, of course, you would see the earth passing in front of the sun and you’d get a wonderful solar eclipse, but from here on the earth, we see the moon as it appears to be disappearing as it passes into the shadow of the earth,” said Dennis Mammana, an astronomer who now lives in Borrego Springs.
NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
pacificsandiego.com
TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks
Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
mynews4.com
Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes
Heavy snowfall Sunday night into Wednesday morning will make travel difficult on area mountain passes. As of Monday morning, chain controls are required on the following highways and interstates:. California. 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. US-50: Kyburz to Meyers, Glenbrook to SR-28 to Carson City.
UCSD Guardian
Release the Kraken
Let’s not play coy. We all know that feeling you get in your belly that tells you it’s time to unload some cargo, drop the kids off at the pool, or make a fudge pop. Whatever you call it, it’s a fundamental part of each of our daily routines, and while it is a natural process, mounting the big white can is an activity which can feel pretty shameful. Thus, I think I speak for the majority of us when I say that the ideal place for dropping that daily dookie is in the privacy of one’s own home. Unfortunately, fate often has other plans for us, and nature does not discriminate when, nor where, it decides to call.
spectrumnews1.com
A strong storm system will impact Southern California
Southern California's first widespread rain event of the season has arrived. The first wave of rain will be light and scattered on Monday. On Tuesday, the moderate to heavy rain bands will move from the northwest to the southeast throughout the day. What You Need To Know. Light rain showers...
8newsnow.com
$1.9 billion Powerball drawing delayed
8 News Nows Vanessa Murphy live from Clark County election headquarters at 11 p.m. Residents, ski resorts prepare for winter season …. It's a time of year for local resorts in southern Nevada, such as Lee Canyon. With the latest winter storm, Jim Seely Lee Canyon's marketing director told 8 News Now there's plenty of work to do as they prepare for the season including prepping the facilities, the equipment, and hiring seasonal staff.
Young San Diego man achieves dream of buying his first home
For many in the market for their first home, one of the biggest hurdles can be qualifying for a mortgage.
Republican April Becker leads Democrat Susie Lee in CD3 race, poll shows
Republican April Becker's campaign for Congress gained a foothold and she took a lead as Republicans emphasized the economy in contests against Democratic incumbents. Now she's on the verge of defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee.
30 arrested in San Diego human trafficking operation
A four-day human trafficking operation led to the arrest of 30 individuals for alleged sexual solicitation, said the California Attorney General's Office.
Latest Blow to San Diego’s OAN: Judge Rejects Bid to Toss Dominion Voting Suit
Almost a year after asking a federal court to throw out an election company’s $1.6 billion defamation suit, lawyers for One America News got their answer Monday. Judge Carl J. Nichols in Washington, D.C., denied several motions from Herring Networks, operator of the far-right OAN network based in San Diego.
The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream
Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California: "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
