LIVE UPDATES: Key U.S. Senate races too close to call as Florida turns deep red
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is projected to win reelection over Democrat Stacey Abrams, who reportedly has called Kemp to concede the race. Republican J.D. Vance is projected to win his U.S. Senate race in Ohio. Republican Ted Budd is also projected to win his U.S. Senate race in North...
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s...
Florida Republican Dunn defeats Lawson in redrawn district
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Republican Rep. Neal Dunn defeated Democratic Rep. Al Lawson for a north Florida congressional seat in a redrawn district that pitted the two incumbents against each other. Dunn, a surgeon from Panama City, was elected to a fourth term in the U.S. House. Lawson,...
Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate
Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray defeated Tiffany Smiley to win a sixth term. “Washington state, thank you,” Murray said at a Democratic Party gathering in Seattle...
Beto O'Rourke, Stacey Abrams razzed after repeated losses: ‘They're amazing at setting Democrat money on fire’
Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams were mocked by conservatives for having lost multiple elections over the past four years despite being well funded and having favorable press.
Patty Murray defeats challenger Tiffany Smiley to remain Washington's senior senator
Democratic incumbent Senator Patty Murray defeated Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley to remain Washington state's senior senator. Smiley, a longtime veterans advocate, focused much of her campaign on painting Murray as out of touch and steeped in the politics of Washington D.C. Her campaign attempted to undercut Murray's image as a relatable "mom in tennis shoes."
Minority Leader McCarthy predicts GOP to control House; Senate too close to call
(The Center Square) – Control of Congress remained in the balance early Wednesday as votes continued to be counted in key U.S. Senate and House races in Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada and elsewhere. Heading into final voting Tuesday, Republicans expected to win a healthy majority in the House with the...
Incumbents Simpson and Fulcher retain U.S. House seats
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Incumbent Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher retained their seats in Congress in Tuesday’s election in deeply conservative Idaho. Simpson, 72, won a 13th term representing the eastern portion of the state in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District. He defeated Democrat Wendy Norman, who cited affordable, high-quality healthcare and education as priorities.
Virus lockdowns hit China economic powerhouse Guangzhou
BEIJING — (AP) — A surge in COVID-19 cases has spurred lockdowns in the southern Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, adding to financial pressure that has disrupted global supply chains and sharply slowed growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Residents in districts encompassing almost 5 million people...
Slavery outlawed in some, but not all, states where it was on the ballot
Voters in several states have approved ballot measures to change their constitutions to ban slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime.
Israeli archeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli archeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday. The inscription encourages people to comb their hair and beards to...
