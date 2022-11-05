ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KHQ Right Now

DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s...
FLORIDA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Florida Republican Dunn defeats Lawson in redrawn district

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Republican Rep. Neal Dunn defeated Democratic Rep. Al Lawson for a north Florida congressional seat in a redrawn district that pitted the two incumbents against each other. Dunn, a surgeon from Panama City, was elected to a fourth term in the U.S. House. Lawson,...
FLORIDA STATE
KHQ Right Now

KHQ Right Now

Patty Murray defeats challenger Tiffany Smiley to remain Washington's senior senator

Democratic incumbent Senator Patty Murray defeated Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley to remain Washington state's senior senator. Smiley, a longtime veterans advocate, focused much of her campaign on painting Murray as out of touch and steeped in the politics of Washington D.C. Her campaign attempted to undercut Murray's image as a relatable "mom in tennis shoes."
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Incumbents Simpson and Fulcher retain U.S. House seats

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Incumbent Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher retained their seats in Congress in Tuesday’s election in deeply conservative Idaho. Simpson, 72, won a 13th term representing the eastern portion of the state in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District. He defeated Democrat Wendy Norman, who cited affordable, high-quality healthcare and education as priorities.
IDAHO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Virus lockdowns hit China economic powerhouse Guangzhou

BEIJING — (AP) — A surge in COVID-19 cases has spurred lockdowns in the southern Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, adding to financial pressure that has disrupted global supply chains and sharply slowed growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Residents in districts encompassing almost 5 million people...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Israeli archeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli archeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday. The inscription encourages people to comb their hair and beards to...

