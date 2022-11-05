Read full article on original website
According to James Cameron, we may get five Avatar films, or three, it depends
There’s truly nothing like mapping out four sequels (with a combined budget of $1 b-b-billion) for a film that came out 13 years ago just to tell everyone, “Eh, maybe two are good.” But that’s exactly what James Cameron has done, as he now says there’s a reasonable way for the Avatar franchise to conclude with three films total. The prospect of five Avatar films seemed ambitious from the get-go, and now Cameron appears to understand all the foreseeable roadblocks—the primary one being audiences’ interest.
James Corden unravels a secretive marriage in Prime Video's Mammals trailer
When he’s not getting banned (then unbanned, and banned once again) from Michelin-star restaurants, The Late Late Show host James Corden likes to dip his toes into the world of acting. While his most recent forays into the field tend to stray towards being voices in animated films and portraying the terrifying CGI Bustopher Jones in 2019's Cats, the trailer for Prime Video’s Mammals shows Corden in a more serious role as he tackles hidden secrets within his marriage in the dark comedy series.
What? Huh? Why your favorite shows and films sound worse than ever
Television today is better read than watched—and frankly, we don’t have much of a choice in the matter. Over the last decade, the rise in streaming technology has led to a boon in subtitle usage. And before we start blaming aging millennials with wax in their ears, a study conducted earlier this year revealed that 50 percent of TV viewers use subtitles, and 55 percent of those surveyed find dialogue on TV hard to hear. The demographic most likely to use them: Gen Z.
8 times Atlanta intersected with the real music world
There have been several shows about the music industry, from period biopics about specific subcultures to flashy soaps that focus on the drama of the business side. The FX series Atlanta—which premiered in 2016 and quickly became the most hilarious, incisive contribution to Black TV of the past decade—shows the organic come-up of local rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), aided by his determined manager and terminally broke cousin Earn (Donald Glover). Created by the Community actor and Childish Gambino rapper, Atlanta serves as both a love letter to southern rap and a magnifying glass pointed toward the mechanics of the culture, digging into how artists, fans, and the industries that interact with both keep the rap game going. Fans and critics have praised the show for its authenticity, thanks in part to the several real-life artists who’ve contributed to the show and even appeared in cameos throughout its six-year run. With the November 10 series finale around the corner, here, in chronological order, are eight times that Atlanta brought the real-life players in the rap industry to the small screen.
The White Lotus
You’ve got to choose your travel companions carefully. Otherwise, you may find yourself stuck in Italy with people you can’t stand for seven days straight. As we saw in the latest episode of The White Lotus, “Italian Dream,” things aren’t getting any more comfortable for our two mismatched couples on their second day of vacation. Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) aren’t connecting, and Cameron (Theo James) seems to be making things worse with his off-hand insults and aggressive behavior. Meanwhile, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) may put on an air of personable detachment (she thinks Cameron’s temper tantrums are “kind of funny”), but she’s subtly clocking every interaction. She might be the most underestimated character this season.
What to watch on TV and in theaters from November 7-13
The Vow (HBO) - Episode 4 premieres. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - Weird biopic streams. The Winchesters (The CW) - Supernatural spinoff continues. Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode premieres. The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) - Season 2 continues. Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix) - Holmes...
Gears Of War
Back in the day, action movies were built on square-jawed assholes with bulging muscles and comically large machine guns, representing the finest cuts of beef that America (or, you know, Austria) had to offer. Then John Wick happened, and it became cool to have action stars who were lean and vicious instead of loud and mindless. But no more, says Netflix! We want big goons blowing shit up and screaming while they charge at a monster with a chainsaw strapped to their gun! We want Gears Of War!
Emily Blunt tries to hitch a ride with Chaske Spencer in exclusive clip from The English
Emily Blunt’s prestige TV moment is night with Prime Video’s The English, premiering November 11, 2022. The English actor in The English stars as English character Lady Cornelia Locke alongside Chaske Spencer as Eli Whipp in this “epic chase Western.” Writer-director Hugo Blick (Black Earth Rising), helms the “uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love.”
Ryan Murphy's Dahmer – Monster becomes an anthology series at Netflix
Amid public outcry, accusations of exploitation, and crew members disclosing traumatic on-set experiences, Ryan Murphy and Netflix are now announcing the creation of the Monster franchise, spearheaded by Murphy’s popular series on the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. According to Deadline, the next two seasons of Monster will “tell the...
My Father’s Dragon
Cartoon Saloon is undoubtedly one of the essential underdogs of modern animation studios, perhaps only comparable to Laika in their dedication to their now-niche discipline within the medium. Their Irish Folklore trilogy, culminating in the transcendent Wolfwalkers, is an achievement of gorgeous hand-drawn animation that would be difficult for any studio to follow up—which leaves My Father’s Dragon with some lofty expectations that ultimately do the finished product a disservice. To draw another comparison, My Father’s Dragon holds a similar position in Cartoon Saloon’s canon to Missing Link in Laika’s: safe, relatively unambitious, and aiming for broad appeal in ways that are adequately charming, but don’t come anywhere near the heights that the animators are known for, either aesthetically or narratively.
Danai Gurira addresses the whole Marvel vs. Cinema thing
When Martin Scorsese first drew blood with his commentary on superhero blockbusters not being true cinema, did he know every Marvel actor in its very large stable of stars would be forced to respond to those comments for the rest of time? Perhaps it was all a part of his diabolical plan. In a world where Marvel is, for better or worse, winning the war, at least Team Cinema is winning this battle (annoying the hell out of MCU actors).
Former viking Travis Fimmel joins HBO Max’s Dune prequel series
HBO Max’s prequel series to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, titled Dune: The Sisterhood, has just added a snarling warrior-man to its cast: Variety says that Travis Fimmel, former star of Vikings, HBO Max’s own Raised By Wolves, and that Warcraft movie that we all saw and loved, has joined the series as Desmond Hart, a “charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past, who seeks to gain the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.” That little bio requires some explaining for anyone who isn’t up-to-date on basic Dune mythology, but the short version is that it sounds like he’s a bad guy.
Apple TV Plus isn't letting go of Bad Sisters yet, renews the show for a season 2
Apple TV+ knows when it has a good thing on its hands. The streamer has already. with several of its new shows this year, like Severance, Pachinko, Slow Horses, Black Bird, and The Afterparty. The platform has now added more Bad Sisters to its roster, picking up the dark comedy for a second season. Co-created by Sharon Horgan, Brett Baer, and Dave Finkel, the series premiered in August 2022 to critical acclaim, with its finale airing in October. Now, less than a month after season one closed out, Apple TV+ has announced a renewal.
AMC thinks, somehow, Zoom meetings would feel good in a place like this
AMC Theatres, the governing body that named Nicole Kidman president of movies, announced earlier today that some AMCs would soon play host to Zoom rooms, offering the equipment necessary to hold 75 to 150-person gatherings. This means that “as hybrid work” becomes more common, companies will be able to bring their “decentralized workforces and customer bases” to movie theaters for their big meetings. “This combines the excellent experience of Zoom with the comfort and state-of-the-art sight and sound technology of AMC’s modern and centrally located theatres,” the company touts.
"Weird Al" Yankovic's most essential songs: 25 stinging satires that still endure
“Weird Al” Yankovic is having one of his periodic moments. Having just wrapped up his The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour—concerts where he shone a spotlight on his often under-appreciated original songs—he now sees the release Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe as the pop parodist. Fittingly, Weird uses the past as merely a suggestion, serving more as a parody of biopic conventions than a history of the musician who is by every measure the most successful musical comedian in recorded history.
