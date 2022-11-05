Read full article on original website
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP CandidatesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Supreme Court Denies Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger's Appeal in Murder CaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersPlano, TX
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Voters Set to Decide on $1.5B Plan for New Convention CenterLarry LeaseDallas, TX
texashsfootball.com
Playoff Matchups Set for District 6-5A
FRISCO REEDY (10-0, 8-0) VS DALLAS WT WHITE (5-5, 5-3) 7pm Thursday, The Star in Frisco. The only thing that was known going into the weekends games was that Reedy would be the number one seed. They finished their perfect regular season last week with a last-second win over Frisco Heritage. The Lions get to stay at home for the first round. WT White came close to pulling an upset at Birdville, but lost 20-17 knocking them into the four-seed. The Lions are led on offense by running back Dennis Moody, who has over 1300 yards rushing, and on defense by end Dixon Hudson who has 25 tackles for loss on the season. Reedy and White did have one mutual opponent, Heritage. Heritage easily beat White 28-0. Reedy beat Heritage 32-31 on a last-second punt block. Reedy looks to have an easy first round matchup before a probable second-round game with Lancaster.
evermanathletics.com
Football Playoff Time!!!! EHS vs. Seagoville: Thurs., Nov. 10th @ 7:00 @ EHS
We are pleased to announce that your Everman Bulldogs Football Team will host the Seagoville Dragons at Dr. J.E. Marr Stadium on Thursday, November 10th in the 5A Division II bi-district playoff game. Game time will be 7:00 pm and tickets can be purchased at evermanathletics.com starting Monday, Nov. 7th at 8:00 AM. The price for tickets will be $5 per person for both student and adult tickets. The price will rise to $8 per person starting at 1:00 pm on Thursday, Nov. 10th.
Dallas coffee shop one of the best & coolest in the Lone Star State: report
When you're searching for a new go-to coffee shop what do you value outside of course the quality of the shop's drinks? Is it customer service, maybe the aesthetic, or just maybe the shop's cool factor?
Dallas-Fort Worth local $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
But a DFW resident is celebrating a serious win for their bank account.
Lucky Texan Claims Major Powerball Prize As Historic Jackpot Rolls
Two lucky Texas residents claimed lottery prizes this week.
Our Accidental Visit To The National Videogame Museum in Frisco, TX
There are many reasons why people travel. Some want to see well-known landmarks like the Grand Canyon or the Eiffel Tower. But others travel to visit friends and family. We’ve done both and think it’s worthwhile to split your travels between the two. Our trip to Dallas was...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Willis Winters: Dallas’ Proposition A Could Preserve Fair Park Forever
On Nov. 8, Dallas voters will be given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to approve as much as $300 million for critically needed enhancements at the most beloved and iconic place in our city: Fair Park. This funding will come from a proposed 2 percent increase in the hotel/motel tax that would...
starlocalmedia.com
9-6A Football: Mustangs claim final playoff berth, Eagles close on a high note
Sachse entered last week knowing it had to take care of business on Friday if it had any hopes of making the playoffs. Then, when the threat of inclement weather came into the conversation, the Mustangs had one less day to prepare, as their tilt with North Garland was moved up to Thursday.
How do Dallas locals handle these severe storms?
I’ve lived here for 2 years. and I really struggle with these tornado threats. I have massive amounts of tornado anxiety. Before i moved everyone I talked to would say “I’ve never experienced a tornado” “there don’t actually happen that much” “you don’t have to worry”
Is it just me or are there a lot of Porsches in Dallas?
I recently moved here from Florida and I see a lot of Porsches on the road. Is it a Dallas thing where everyone goes for a Porsche as soon as they have “made it”. 😀 I love Porsches, by the way. I see a bunch of them in uptown or Highland park mostly.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
Thrillist
Dallas-Fort Worth’s 11 Best Restaurants for Group Dinners
‘Tis the season to be jolly, we all know that, but for everyone aside from the most introverted among us that means connecting in person with large groups of friends and family. Sure, you could have people over to hang out in your living room while snacking on takeout from one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s hottest restaurants right now. But that still requires cleaning up and having to figure out creative ways to get the last guest to leave so you can get some shut-eye. So, we recommend taking the gang out on the town—whether it’s a gaggle of gal pals, a group of guys, or a gathering with grandparents—so that somebody else can do all the hard work. All you have to do is select a wonderful place, be your charming self, and take all the credit for helping everyone create new memories over fabulous food and drink. Below are 11 of our favorite festive places for group dining across DFW.
texasstandard.org
South Dallas voters look for change in the race to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson
Eddie Bernice Johnson looms large in Dallas. The 86-year-old Democrat has represented Texas’ 30th Congressional District, which spans from Love Field to the north to downtown Dallas and most of south Dallas County. Johnson, who’s now retiring, was also the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and is the...
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas accounting firm ranked one of the best companies to work for in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you think of Dallas you think of it as a sports town, food central, and so many things to do, but it also serves as a hub for some of the top businesses in the state and country. One local Uptown Dallas business is celebrating...
CBS Sports
Man accused of throwing beer can at Sen. Ted Cruz at World Series parade charged with aggravated assault
The man who threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz during the Houston Astros World Series victory parade has been arrested, the Houston Police Department announced on Monday. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and released on $40,000 bond. "The beer can struck the...
What Happens to Beautiful Southfork Ranch from “Dallas” Now That It’s been Sold?
It's one of the most iconic homes in Texas. Southfork Ranch outside of Dallas, TX, was the setting for the hugely popular '80s television series "Dallas." But now folks are worried that the ranch could be in trouble after it's come into new ownership. I've never seen a single episode...
These are some of the best places to get nachos in North Texas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are few appetizers that hold a candle to nachos. Delicious, crunch and exploding with flavor, nachos are a classic. So, what better day to enjoy this delicious food option than Sunday, Nov. 6, as it is National Nachos Day? You heard that right, today is all about the nachos.
Texas Election Day live updates: Latest polling numbers, candidate interviews
DALLAS — Election Day is finally here, North Texas!. If you're heading out to the polls first thing in the morning or right before they close at 7 p.m., WFAA has you covered. Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote?...
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
