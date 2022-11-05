ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Playoff Matchups Set for District 6-5A

FRISCO REEDY (10-0, 8-0) VS DALLAS WT WHITE (5-5, 5-3) 7pm Thursday, The Star in Frisco. The only thing that was known going into the weekends games was that Reedy would be the number one seed. They finished their perfect regular season last week with a last-second win over Frisco Heritage. The Lions get to stay at home for the first round. WT White came close to pulling an upset at Birdville, but lost 20-17 knocking them into the four-seed. The Lions are led on offense by running back Dennis Moody, who has over 1300 yards rushing, and on defense by end Dixon Hudson who has 25 tackles for loss on the season. Reedy and White did have one mutual opponent, Heritage. Heritage easily beat White 28-0. Reedy beat Heritage 32-31 on a last-second punt block. Reedy looks to have an easy first round matchup before a probable second-round game with Lancaster.
FRISCO, TX
Football Playoff Time!!!! EHS vs. Seagoville: Thurs., Nov. 10th @ 7:00 @ EHS

We are pleased to announce that your Everman Bulldogs Football Team will host the Seagoville Dragons at Dr. J.E. Marr Stadium on Thursday, November 10th in the 5A Division II bi-district playoff game. Game time will be 7:00 pm and tickets can be purchased at evermanathletics.com starting Monday, Nov. 7th at 8:00 AM. The price for tickets will be $5 per person for both student and adult tickets. The price will rise to $8 per person starting at 1:00 pm on Thursday, Nov. 10th.
EVERMAN, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
TEXAS STATE
Local Insider

How do Dallas locals handle these severe storms?

I’ve lived here for 2 years. and I really struggle with these tornado threats. I have massive amounts of tornado anxiety. Before i moved everyone I talked to would say “I’ve never experienced a tornado” “there don’t actually happen that much” “you don’t have to worry”
DALLAS, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth’s 11 Best Restaurants for Group Dinners

‘Tis the season to be jolly, we all know that, but for everyone aside from the most introverted among us that means connecting in person with large groups of friends and family. Sure, you could have people over to hang out in your living room while snacking on takeout from one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s hottest restaurants right now. But that still requires cleaning up and having to figure out creative ways to get the last guest to leave so you can get some shut-eye. So, we recommend taking the gang out on the town—whether it’s a gaggle of gal pals, a group of guys, or a gathering with grandparents—so that somebody else can do all the hard work. All you have to do is select a wonderful place, be your charming self, and take all the credit for helping everyone create new memories over fabulous food and drink. Below are 11 of our favorite festive places for group dining across DFW.
DALLAS, TX
The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX

