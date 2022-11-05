Read full article on original website
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
Top Speed
BMW M4 CSL Vs. Porsche 911 GT3 Touring: The Ultimate Six-Cylinder Race
Many would argue that a Porsche has no competition. And while it may be true in the case of the 911 Turbo S, things might be a bit different for models like the 911 GT3 Touring. In fact, one of the many cars that might stand a chance in front of the GT3 also comes from Germany, the recently launched BMW M4 CSL. The CSL, like the GT3, comes with a six-cylinder engine and has the same 0 to 60 mph sprint time of under 4 seconds. If you are curious to find out what car will win on the drag race, the guys over Motorsport Magazine released a short video that shows the two cars next to one another in a very close race.
Top Speed
The Cheapest Ferraris Money Can Buy Today
The cheapest new Ferrari on sale today starts at over $210,000, which is a lot of money. But, what if you want the full-fat experience of owning a prancing horse without having to break the bank? Fear not because we have compiled a list of proper Ferraris that will make you look like a million bucks for the price of a new Accord!
Top Speed
This 2017 Shelby Super Snake Widebody Concept Was A Unique Recipe of Performance
When it comes to tuned Mustangs, names like Roush and Saleen are stalwarts of the Mustang modifying scene, but none hold the prestige and storied history of Shelby. As the original in modified Mustangs, the name holds serious value even today after fifty-seven years of production. While the name “Shelby” was sold to Ford to use at the start of the S550 body style in the 2015 model year, Shelby American has retained its headquarters near Las Vegas and has churned out some of the most insane Mustangs ever. When these cars come for sale, you can bet there will be a huge buyer market, especially for higher-specced models like the Super Snake Wide Body that will soon hit the auction block.
Top Speed
SVE Just Made The Cadillac Escalade-V Seem Underpowered
The introduction of high-performance SUVs was kicked into gear when Porsche introduced the Cayenne in the early 2000s, and while the recipe seemed somewhat senseless at the time, fast-forward a few decades later and a bevy of automakers have followed suit. Cadillac recently joined the fray its 682-horsepower Escalade-V, but American tuning brand Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) thinks that the Escalade deserves even more stout performance.
Top Speed
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo Has Ambitious Plans For The Future
In addition to the limited-edition 33 Stradale-style sports car set to debut, Alfa Romeo has other big plans for the future. Three more new models are to be launched by 2026, all of which will be available in purely electric form. In addition, the Italian brand plans to remain active in motorsport even after the end of its partnership with Sauber in Formula 1.
Top Speed
Here's Why The BMW i4 Is Criminally Underrated
The 2022 BMW i4 hasn't been a runaway success for the German automaker, even though it is a pretty decent car. Its drivetrain is unique in the electric car segment, the performance stands up to much more expensive competition, and it looks good, too. Then why hasn’t it been a bestseller in the segment? Here are all the reasons the BMW i4 warrants a closer look by EV shoppers looking for a more luxurious car, as well as the possible motives steering them away from what is perhaps the best value-for-money electric sedan on sale today.
Top Speed
This Jaguar E-Type Is A True British (And Television) Star
The E-Type might not be the best Jaguar ever, but it is definitely in the top three. It was launched in 1961 and shortly became an icon of the automotive world. Even now, almost 50 years after it went out of production, the E-Type makes history: just a few years back a 1963 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type was auctioned for a little over $7 million. Its combination of beauty, high performance, and competitive pricing made the E-Type one of the most desired cars in the world. While it might not be as impressive as the 1963 Lightweight, this 1973 Jaguar E-Type V12 Roadster to be auctioned by Hampson Auctions is equally impressive.
Top Speed
Would This McLaren Make A Worthy Ferrari 296 GTB Fighter?
The 296 GTB is Ferrari's third mid-engined supercar, placed in between the F8 Tributo and the SF90 Stradale. The model was unveiled in 2021, and just like the SF90 Stradale, it is a plug-in hybrid. Unlike the SF90 that combines a V-8 with three electric motors, however, the 296 GTB features a V-6 engine coupled with a plug-in (PHEV) electric motor. With a total of 818 horsepower under the hood, the 296 GTB is a sports car without competition from either Lamborghini or McLaren. And, while waiting for them to do something about this, Dejan Hristov unveiled the McLaren Ensifera - a hybrid sports car that could give the 296 GTB the business.
Top Speed
1016 Industries Makes The Lamborghini Urus S Even More Appealing
With Lamborghini unveiling both the Urus Performante and the Urus S in the past months, exotic tuners have a lot more to play with. So far we’ve only seen a lot of updated examples of the Urus, but prepare yourself for an abundance of modified Performante and S models. Los Angeles-based 1016 Industries is the first one to join the party, and it just offered us a preview of its new Vision 2.0 body kit, a series of modifications that completely transforms the look the Urus S.
Top Speed
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV vs Bolt EUV - Which One Should You Go For?
Chevrolet has updated the pricing of its electric vehicles, making the Bolt EV and its sibling, the Bolt EUV, the cheapest electric cars you can buy in the U.S. Both offerings now come below the $30,000 mark, a feat only matched by the Nissan Leaf in the segment. But, which one should you buy - the sleeker Bolt EV or the more crossover-ish, larger Bolt EUV? Let's explore the advantages and disadvantages of the two models, so you can make a better-informed decision when springing for your new EV purchase.
Top Speed
Solid-State Batteries Are The Future Of The Type R, Says Honda CEO
Among the most praised performance cars worldwide, the Civic Type R moniker has a place, and the FL5 generation brings a lot of changes - more power, better driving dynamics, and a sleeker aesthetic. However, the current generation Type R could be the final iteration of the performance car with an ICE under the hood. Honda officials have already started thinking about the electric vehicle, which will be a suitable replacement. A report from The Drive confirms the next-gen Civic Type R will pack more advanced battery technology, which will charge faster, be more efficient, produce less heat, and even make the car lightweight.
Top Speed
Dodge Will Not Give Tuners Access To Its EV Models
There seems to be a trend in the automotive industry right now to give tuners limited access to their own models and only allow certain modifications. For example, Ford has announced that it will only allow authorized tuners access to its next-gen pony car, the 2024 Mustang. And now Dodge is following suit. With the launch of the new all-electric 2024 Charger, third-party vendors will no longer be able to offer performance upgrades for the manufacturer's models.
Top Speed
This Funky AEHRA Electric SUV Has Supercar DNA Baked In
The great transition of the automotive industry to electric mobility has many small companies sensing their chance to get a piece of the pie the major manufacturers have been enjoying. And here's another attempt. Aehra is the latest Italian EV startup and has unveiled its first model at its headquarters in Milan. For now, it bears the simple name "SUV" and comes directly with a very special door technology, but technical details are yet to be released.
RideApart
2023 Ducati Scrambler Icon, Full Throttle, And Nightshift Variants Launch
It’s November 7, 2022, which means that it’s EICMA Eve and Ducati decided to give the world a present to kick off the festivities. The team from Bologna just introduced the 2023 Ducati Scrambler lineup—which marks the second-generation evolution of Ducati’s Land of Joy. The new...
Top Speed
The BMW 3 Series Will Be Updated to Look Like the Upcoming i3 Electric Sedan
BMW will launch its new-class architecture of the future in 2025. In addition to new battery and electric motor technologies, the architecture will have an increased recycling rate for new models at the end of their life cycle. And yet, demand for models with Internal combustion engines continues unabated for the German automaker. For this reason, a rethink has begun at BMW that could have far-reaching consequences for the entire model lineup. If the current 3 Series was originally to be the first model to be replaced by a successor on the New Class architecture in 2025, it will now remain in the lineup with far-reaching design adjustments.
Top Speed
A Humvee That Loves Waves: The Watercar H1 Panther
In a world where marketers are slapping flamboyant monikers on mass-produced models, it’s hard to see a vehicle that justifies its bonkers and often misleading name. However, a California-based company called WaterCar decided to change that by introducing a true all-terrain vehicle. The WaterCar H1 Panther is exactly what it sounds like. Based on a rugged military transporter with water capabilities, it is as badass as the donor car, but able to go where the road ends and water begins.
Top Speed
10 Most Unreliable Motorcycles
You head to the local bike shop or look online and find a bike that you like, go for a test ride, and fall in love. Without hesitation, you plunk your money down and take your new baby home. Things start so promisingly. Then reality starts creeping in, and you realize you have an unreliable bike. You spend a fortune on repairs. The bike spends more time in the shop than on the road. It turns your dreams of being a rider into a nightmare. These 10 bikes have a reputation for being some of the most unreliable and undependable motorcycles on the road today.
Top Speed
Zeekr 009 Cures The Minivan Blues With Over 500 Horsepower And Wild Styling
For many enthusiasts, or even just people who enjoy driving, the minivan is one of the most hated styles of vehicle because they are traditionally bland and built for pragmaticism over driver engagement. To many, Minivans represent the end of the fun part of people’s lives, even if they have become more capable for daily use, primed for modifications for van living, or with better and fresher appearances. While there are some vans that are fun and quirky, the consensus is that they are soulless and boring, but is that entirely true?
