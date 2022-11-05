Read full article on original website
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.
We hit Tahoe Joe's Monday night and it was a hit
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skies
3 Great Steakhouses in California
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash site
sjvsun.com
Despite early struggles, ‘Dogs knocking on door of a MW title shot
One month ago Fresno State was reeling at 1-4, coming off a loss to Mountain West rival Boise State and a tough outlook ahead on the rest of the season. But with four-straight wins since, the Bulldogs are on the path for a rematch against the Broncos in the conference title game.
Visalia, November 09 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The United Christian Academy volleyball team will have a game with Central Valley Christian School on November 08, 2022, 17:30:00.
Kingsburg, November 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Fowler High School soccer team will have a game with Kingsburg High School on November 08, 2022, 16:30:00.
Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
nomadlawyer.org
Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
GV Wire
Fresno State President Refuses Armenian Students’ Demand to Cancel Event
The Armenian Students Organization at Fresno State demanded that the university’s International Office cancel an event scheduled for Tuesday “celebrating” the nation of Azerbaijan. “Though our organization respects and is tolerant of all cultures and beliefs, we are not willing to accept the fact that there will...
List of Veterans Day events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to honor Veterans Day this year.
KMPH.com
Thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from Roosevelt High School's baseball team
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The varsity baseball team at Roosevelt High School had thousands of dollars of equipment stolen overnight. One of the baseball team’s metal storage containers was broken into after the school’s fence was cut open. Thousands of dollars of baseball equipment were stolen including...
GV Wire
Bullard Student Walkout Possible as Cellphone Ban Starts Midweek
Bullard High School’s new policy restricting student access to their smart phones during the school day will start Wednesday, the school announced in messages to families, social media posts, and on the school’s website. The controversial ban, which school officials say is designed to improve student academic performance...
Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs will be staying open in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular hot dog shop in northeast Fresno will no longer have to close its doors this year. Benny Raya, the owner of Brown Bear’s Hot Dogs near Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue, said the business’ new landlords gave him a 90-day notice to move out earlier this year. After almost […]
Long trail of evidence leads to Fresno murder suspect
A long trail of evidence led police to the Fresno man who's now accused of committing murder in a fit of jealous rage.
Woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car Saturday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. The driver was traveling westbound on Gettysburg when officials say they collided with […]
GV Wire
Former Fresno Councilmember Among Leaders in Clovis School Races
Nonprofit executive and former Fresno City Councilmember Clint Olivier and teacher-parent Deena Combs-Flores lead in their bids for seats on the Clovis Unified School Board following Tuesday’s elections. Olivier is one of four candidates vying for election to the Area 1 seat, which is entirely within the city of...
Thousands of customers left without power in Fresno, Madera counties
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A widespread power outage left thousands of Central Valley customers in the dark on Tuesday night, according to PG&E. As of 5:40 p.m., there are 6,939 customers across Fresno and Madera counties are being impacted by the power outage, according to PG&E’s outage website. As the power outage continues, officials […]
REVEALED: Bullard High School’s cellphone-free policy
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bullard High School is set to become a smartphone-free learning environment starting on Wednesday, November 9, according to the school’s website. According to the school’s policy, students will keep their phones in pouches during the school day. Smartwatches will also have to be placed in a pouch. Any student who doesn’t […]
GV Wire
Fresno Winter Storm Could Set Records for Rain and Cold
The first major winter storm of the season could bring record-setting rain on Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist J.P. Kalb said. The record for rainfall in Fresno on Nov. 8 is 0.98 of an inch, and there’s a possibility Tuesday’s rains could top that, Kalb said. “This is...
How rainy weather is affecting the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s another dangerous day on the roads with a major storm system impacting the valley on this election day. “All day it’s been relatively busy for all of our officers, not only with rainfall coming but here in the higher elevations,” said Mika Salas of California Highway Patrol. Local and state […]
GV Wire
Winter Storm Hits Valley Just in Time for Election Day
If you’re planning to vote in person on Election Day, you’ll want to dig out your umbrella or else you may get soaked. Rain and possibly thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday, says Jim Bagnall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford. The winter storm...
Widespread power outage impacts downtown Fresno
A power outage impacted a large portion of downtown Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.
KMJ
Speeder Overturns SUV Down Highway 180 Embankment, Says CHP
FRESNO, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — As the Valley continues to receive some much-needed rain, the California Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers to slow down on wet roads. According to CHP, a driver making their way onto Highway 180 near Chestnut was going way too fast and spun out. The driver then hit a guardrail and rolled their SUV down an embankment.
