Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenMarietta, GA
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
WDBJ7.com
New pro hockey team headed to Wythe County with redevelopment of Apex Center
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Wythe County Release) - Professional hockey is about to have a new home in Virginia. Wythe County announced Monday it will lease the 5,330-seat, 90,000-square foot Appalachian Exposition (Apex) Center at Exit 77 to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC (ADH). ADH’s renewable 10-year lease will bring hockey, other indoor sports, concerts and events to the center, which opened in 2019.
wfxrtv.com
An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out
Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out. Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. Student Achiever: William Byrd’s Dominick Dulak.
WSLS
Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash
ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
NRVNews
Hanks, Joretta Jones
Joretta Jones Hanks went to her heavenly home on November 4, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, Virginia on May 16, 1937. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School and attended the University of Delaware. She married Elray Hanks on September 1, 1956 and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Jones; father, Clifton Jones and sister, Janice Jones.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball jackpot
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion as of Monday night, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke.
theroanoker.com
The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience
Blue Cow Ice Cream celebrates another platinum win, in addition to statewide expansion and community outpouring of support. Co-owners Carolyn and Jason Kiser have had a busy year full of ice cream. Blue Cow Ice Cream is officially a beloved state business, with locations in the four cities of Roanoke, Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Richmond (plus a recently-announced fifth location in Richmond area West Short Pump). We like to think they’d be hard-pressed to find more enthusiastic fans than right here in their hometown, especially as readers have consistently awarded Blue Cow Ice Cream a platinum winner for Best Ice Cream, including in this year’s Dining Awards.
cardinalnews.org
Electric trucks are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia
If you are out and about in Southwest Virginia, you may have seen them. Pulling 53-foot-long trailers, and standing over 13 feet tall, they are hard to miss. But you may not have heard them, because they move very quietly. They are battery-electric trucks, forerunners of an electrified future, and they are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia.
WSLS
Virginia general election results for Floyd County on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Floyd County here. Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 9 race. Floyd County. In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 6,979 votes in Floyd County. This equates to...
WDBJ7.com
Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
NRVNews
Kanode, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
wfxrtv.com
Person taken into custody after large police presence in Radford; police
The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led to a suspect being taken into custody. Person taken into custody after large police presence …. The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led...
WSLS
Big change coming! Record warmth Monday, followed by more typical November weather
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday! In the wake of weekend showers, some areas are dealing with dense fog this morning. This is expected to burn off by 9 a.m. We’ll be mostly cloudy at daybreak, but look for clouds to decrease through midday and afternoon. The sunshine will...
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
WDBJ7.com
Radford women publish book about children with disabilities
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Seth and the Secret of the Butterfly” is a story about not just Seth (a young child with Cerebral Palsy), but about other children – real and imaginary- who have disabilities that make life difficult and makes them different from others in their world.
WDBJ7.com
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
WSET
Violations identified after VSP, DMV conduct enforcement operation in Grayson Co.
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Virginia State Police (VSP) personnel conducted a commercial vehicle enforcement operation in Grayson County last Wednesday. A total of 22 motor carrier Level 1-4 and HazMat inspections were conducted by DMV's Commercial Carrier Enforcement Unit and Size...
Comments / 0