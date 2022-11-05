ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash

Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
FERRUM, VA
WDBJ7.com

New pro hockey team headed to Wythe County with redevelopment of Apex Center

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Wythe County Release) - Professional hockey is about to have a new home in Virginia. Wythe County announced Monday it will lease the 5,330-seat, 90,000-square foot Appalachian Exposition (Apex) Center at Exit 77 to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC (ADH). ADH’s renewable 10-year lease will bring hockey, other indoor sports, concerts and events to the center, which opened in 2019.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out

Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out. Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. Student Achiever: William Byrd’s Dominick Dulak.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash

ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Hanks, Joretta Jones

Joretta Jones Hanks went to her heavenly home on November 4, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, Virginia on May 16, 1937. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School and attended the University of Delaware. She married Elray Hanks on September 1, 1956 and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Jones; father, Clifton Jones and sister, Janice Jones.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball jackpot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion as of Monday night, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience

Blue Cow Ice Cream celebrates another platinum win, in addition to statewide expansion and community outpouring of support. Co-owners Carolyn and Jason Kiser have had a busy year full of ice cream. Blue Cow Ice Cream is officially a beloved state business, with locations in the four cities of Roanoke, Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Richmond (plus a recently-announced fifth location in Richmond area West Short Pump). We like to think they’d be hard-pressed to find more enthusiastic fans than right here in their hometown, especially as readers have consistently awarded Blue Cow Ice Cream a platinum winner for Best Ice Cream, including in this year’s Dining Awards.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Electric trucks are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia

If you are out and about in Southwest Virginia, you may have seen them. Pulling 53-foot-long trailers, and standing over 13 feet tall, they are hard to miss. But you may not have heard them, because they move very quietly. They are battery-electric trucks, forerunners of an electrified future, and they are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
ROANOKE, VA
Tennessee Tribune

Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge

The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
SALEM, VA
NRVNews

Kanode, Gary Lynn

Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder

FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford women publish book about children with disabilities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Seth and the Secret of the Butterfly” is a story about not just Seth (a young child with Cerebral Palsy), but about other children – real and imaginary- who have disabilities that make life difficult and makes them different from others in their world.
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
RADFORD, VA

