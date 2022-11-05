Blue Cow Ice Cream celebrates another platinum win, in addition to statewide expansion and community outpouring of support. Co-owners Carolyn and Jason Kiser have had a busy year full of ice cream. Blue Cow Ice Cream is officially a beloved state business, with locations in the four cities of Roanoke, Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Richmond (plus a recently-announced fifth location in Richmond area West Short Pump). We like to think they’d be hard-pressed to find more enthusiastic fans than right here in their hometown, especially as readers have consistently awarded Blue Cow Ice Cream a platinum winner for Best Ice Cream, including in this year’s Dining Awards.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO