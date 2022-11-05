Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game
A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
KNOE TV8
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
The Little Free Pantry Louisiana expanded into Louisiana Tech and welcomed its own as the third location in Ruston. Nearly 600 drivers drop off old items at America Recycles Day Collection event. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:45 AM CDT. Nearly 600 drivers drop off old items at America Recycles...
Brian Kelly: ‘Biggest win of my career will be…’
It was probably the first time Brian Kelly had been asked the questions since he took over as LSU head coach.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling State administrators reflect on successful Homecoming celebration
Grambling, La. – November 6, 2022 – Even a brief line of storms that hit campus late Friday night into early Saturday morning didn’t dampen what Grambling State University officials called an all-around winning week of Homecoming festivities. GSU defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 36-10 in the football game,...
tdalabamamag.com
What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to LSU
Bryce Young talked to the media after Alabama football was defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Young completed 25 of his 51 passing attempts in the losing effort. He threw one touchdown and one interception. The California native said he feels his teammates understand the standard of Alabama football after the defeat.
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
KNOE TV8
Making food more accessible for everyone
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Little Free Pantry Louisiana expanded into Louisiana Tech and welcomed its own as the third location in Ruston. The pantry allows anyone in the community to come and help themselves if they need food or toiletries. The idea came when the founder, Ethan Jeffus, was...
KNOE TV8
Carroll beats Union
Lawrence Williams was murdered Nov. 2, 2019 in Ruston, LA. His family has been searching for answers and justice for him the past three years.
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 7, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested four Simmesport, Louisiana persons on October 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes for alleged commercial fishing infractions. Allen P. Kimble,...
NOLA.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the drawing for the biggest Powerball jackpot in history, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation revealed where recent winning tickets have been sold. The jackpot has reached an estimated $1.9 billion. The big drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Nov. 7. Officials...
Suspect accused of rape at gunpoint on LSU campus allegedly met victim on Instagram
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Police and the U.S. Marshal Task Force collaborated to carry out the Wednesday, Nov. 1 arrest of a 26-year-old accused of raping a victim at gunpoint on LSU’s campus. According to LSU, the victim was attacked at gunpoint Sunday, Oct. 9 on the east side of campus […]
NBC 10 News Today: Is it time to stop sharing political polls
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Noah Pransky reports on how public polling has gotten a bad reputation and if public polling should stop. For more details, watch the clip above.
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston Council approves utility rate hikes
City of Ruston utility consumers will feel a pinch to their pocketbooks starting in January after Ruston’s aldermen approved ordinances to increase rate fees for electricity and water. Alderman Jim Pearce was the lone councilman voting against the rate increase while Melanie Lewis, Carolyn Cage, Angela Mayfield and Bruce...
Jonesboro man arrested for Internet Stalking of a Child
JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 6, 2022, David Odom, 57, was arrested by detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division, assisted by SWAT members. Through social media messaging, David Odom contacted what he believed to be a fifteen-year-old female on September 20, 2022. In the course of the conversation, Odom made it […]
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on November 4, 2022, that two brothers had been charged with contractor fraud. Following an inquiry, Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas, Louisiana, were both charged.
Shreveport man dies in Madison Parish crash
MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 3, 2022, just after 9 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a crash involving one vehicle that occurred on Interstate 20 at Hwy 577. According to a release, the crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Frederick Russell. A preliminary investigation revealed that Russell was traveling east on Interstate 20 […]
