San Marcos, TX

The Spun

Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game

A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright

The Little Free Pantry Louisiana expanded into Louisiana Tech and welcomed its own as the third location in Ruston. Nearly 600 drivers drop off old items at America Recycles Day Collection event. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:45 AM CDT. Nearly 600 drivers drop off old items at America Recycles...
RUSTON, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling State administrators reflect on successful Homecoming celebration

Grambling, La. – November 6, 2022 – Even a brief line of storms that hit campus late Friday night into early Saturday morning didn’t dampen what Grambling State University officials called an all-around winning week of Homecoming festivities. GSU defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 36-10 in the football game,...
GRAMBLING, LA
tdalabamamag.com

What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to LSU

Bryce Young talked to the media after Alabama football was defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Young completed 25 of his 51 passing attempts in the losing effort. He threw one touchdown and one interception. The California native said he feels his teammates understand the standard of Alabama football after the defeat.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

Making food more accessible for everyone

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Little Free Pantry Louisiana expanded into Louisiana Tech and welcomed its own as the third location in Ruston. The pantry allows anyone in the community to come and help themselves if they need food or toiletries. The idea came when the founder, Ethan Jeffus, was...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Carroll beats Union

Lawrence Williams was murdered Nov. 2, 2019 in Ruston, LA. His family has been searching for answers and justice for him the past three years.
RUSTON, LA
NOLA.com

Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
LAFAYETTE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston Council approves utility rate hikes

City of Ruston utility consumers will feel a pinch to their pocketbooks starting in January after Ruston’s aldermen approved ordinances to increase rate fees for electricity and water. Alderman Jim Pearce was the lone councilman voting against the rate increase while Melanie Lewis, Carolyn Cage, Angela Mayfield and Bruce...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Jonesboro man arrested for Internet Stalking of a Child

JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 6, 2022, David Odom, 57, was arrested by detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division, assisted by SWAT members. Through social media messaging, David Odom contacted what he believed to be a fifteen-year-old female on September 20, 2022. In the course of the conversation, Odom made it […]
JONESBORO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Shreveport man dies in Madison Parish crash

MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 3, 2022, just after 9 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a crash involving one vehicle that occurred on Interstate 20 at Hwy 577. According to a release, the crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Frederick Russell. A preliminary investigation revealed that Russell was traveling east on Interstate 20 […]
MADISON PARISH, LA

