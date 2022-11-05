Read full article on original website
Australia, Kazakhstan open with wins at Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Australia and Kazakhstan claimed victories on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup, the biggest team event in women's tennis. The Australians, bidding for a first title in the competition in 48 years, beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group B thanks to victories by Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic in singles.
Fifa 23 predicts winners of 2022 World Cup - after getting last three correct
Argentina will win the World Cup in Qatar - according to Fifa 23.The Albiceleste haven't lifted the trophy since Diego Maradona inspired them to victory back in 1986 for a second title in their history.Lionel Messi's side are one of the tournament favourites this time around after a hugely impressive South American qualifying campaign.And according to a 32-team simulation using EA's flagship title to play out all 64 matches, they do indeed come out on top with skipper Messi scoring in the final against rivals Brazil and taking home the Golden Boot as tournament top scorer.If Argentine fans are...
Cop27: World Bank president says he is not a ‘climate denier’; protests in Sharm el-Sheikh– live
After two days of speeches from world leaders, Wednesday’s discussions will focus on climate finance
New Zealand v Pakistan: T20 World Cup semi-final – live!
Over-by-over report: Will Pakistan continue their resurgence and book a place in Sunday’s final? Join Tim de Lisle to find out
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual U.N. summit on climate change. The first phase to a project to establish a major clean hydrogen plant in the Egyptian seaside resort of Ain el-Sokhna was launched by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Wednesday.
Brittney Griner is moved to a penal colony in Russia
A Russian court had rejected basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession last month.
