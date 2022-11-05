GAINESVILLE — The Cumby Lady Trojans picked up another victory Saturday with a four-set win over the Poolville Lady Monarchs on their Area playoff game at Gainesville High School. In a game I’m which the Lady Trojans were battle tested all game, they never gave up and maintained their energy throughout the game, leading to the win. The first set would see the both teams fight for control early on, leading to a 4-4 tie. After that, the Lady Trojans went on a 5-1 scoring to establish a 9-5 lead. After a 5-5 exchange made the score 14-10, the Lady Trojans went on a 6-2 scoring run to extend their lead to 20-12. Though a 4-3 scoring run from the Lady Monarchs made the score 23-16, the Lady Trojans would score the final two points, winning the first set 25-16. The second set would see the Lady Trojans get off to an extremely slow start, as the Lady Monarchs built a commanding 11-1 lead early on. From there, the Lady Trojans would go on a 12-4 scoring run to pull within 15-13. After a 8-8 exchange would put the Lady Monarchs’ lead at 23-21, the Lady Trojans would tie the score at 23-23. The Lady Monarchs would have chances to win the set with 24-23 and 25-24 leads, but the Lady Trojans would answer them each time, leading to a 25-25 tie.

GAINESVILLE, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO