Troy, AL

brproud.com

7.58M viewers tuned in to LSU vs. Alabama football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A total of 7.58 million viewers tuned in to the LSU vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 5. “The sixth-most watched regular season college football game on ESPN ever and highest since 2016,” LSU Football said Tuesday. Death Valley shook...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sports

AP Top 25 poll: LSU surges, Alabama tumbles down to No. 10 in college football rankings

The college football rankings have a different look at the top after three top-six teams all lost on Saturday in Week 10. The defeats for Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama have consequences in the AP Top 25 poll, but of all the winners in those games, few teams saw as significant of a rankings adjustment as LSU crashing the top 10 after its dramatic win over the Crimson Tide.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

What they're saying nationally about LSU's win over Alabama

NEW ORLEANS — LSU (and Brian Kelly's former team, Notre Dame) will ruffle the College Football Playoff rankings when they come out this week after the Tigers had a signature win over Alabama that - believe it or not - keeps LSU in the hunt for a college football playoff spot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Montgomery, AL

No one likes to have a bad dining experience, so we took the time to find the best restaurants in Montgomery. Here are the best we visited, from inexpensive classic deli fare to fine dining you might expect to only find in larger cities. Dreamland BBQ. $$ | (334) 239-8228...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small businesses

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for good. Kiss My Axe is a hip way to get out and enjoy yourself and others, but since its opening, the interest in the venue did not meet expectations of owner Matt Hayes.
TROY, AL
wbrc.com

Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
LEEDS, AL
wvasfm.org

Prattville Teacher in Custody

Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
PRATTVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Crash in Dothan stalls Saturday evening traffic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A car crash on South Oates Street may have slowed down your Saturday night commute. Officials were called to a critical accident in the 3300 block of South Oates Street. When they arrived, they found that a vehicle was overturned in the median. Witnesses tell...
DOTHAN, AL
brproud.com

One hurt in shooting on North St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
BATON ROUGE, LA

