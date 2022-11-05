The college football rankings have a different look at the top after three top-six teams all lost on Saturday in Week 10. The defeats for Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama have consequences in the AP Top 25 poll, but of all the winners in those games, few teams saw as significant of a rankings adjustment as LSU crashing the top 10 after its dramatic win over the Crimson Tide.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO