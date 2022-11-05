Read full article on original website
brproud.com
7.58M viewers tuned in to LSU vs. Alabama football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A total of 7.58 million viewers tuned in to the LSU vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 5. “The sixth-most watched regular season college football game on ESPN ever and highest since 2016,” LSU Football said Tuesday. Death Valley shook...
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: LSU surges, Alabama tumbles down to No. 10 in college football rankings
The college football rankings have a different look at the top after three top-six teams all lost on Saturday in Week 10. The defeats for Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama have consequences in the AP Top 25 poll, but of all the winners in those games, few teams saw as significant of a rankings adjustment as LSU crashing the top 10 after its dramatic win over the Crimson Tide.
LSU Hit with Hefty Fine for Storming the Field After Overtime Victory Against Bama
LSU has received a monstrous fine after storming the field following their overtime upset of Alabama.
Nick Saban explains why Alabama had 12 players on field before LSU’s final play
For fans looking for Alabama to make a change at defensive coordinator away from Pete Golding, the visual of the final play of Saturday’s loss to LSU threw a log on that fire. When LSU lined up for a two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown in the first overtime,...
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about LSU's win over Alabama
NEW ORLEANS — LSU (and Brian Kelly's former team, Notre Dame) will ruffle the College Football Playoff rankings when they come out this week after the Tigers had a signature win over Alabama that - believe it or not - keeps LSU in the hunt for a college football playoff spot.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
brproud.com
LSU PD arrests Alabama man after allegedly finding marijuana inside crashed vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Alabama man was arrested by the LSU Police Department only hours after the LSU Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide, 32-31. LSU PD responded to a call around 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 6. The call was about a “wreck reported on Alaska St....
birchrestaurant.com
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 7, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested four Simmesport, Louisiana persons on October 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes for alleged commercial fishing infractions. Allen P. Kimble,...
wtvy.com
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small businesses
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for good. Kiss My Axe is a hip way to get out and enjoy yourself and others, but since its opening, the interest in the venue did not meet expectations of owner Matt Hayes.
5 election questions that Alabama voters will answer Tuesday
Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new U.S. senator and to decide races for governor, the state’s seven seats in the U.S. House, all 140 seats in the Legislature, and other contests. Voters will decide the fate of 10 statewide amendments to the Alabama...
wbrc.com
Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
Lafayette businessman charged with one count felony theft
A Lafayette businessman has been charged with one count of felony theft, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office
Arrest made after body found in Lafayette
Police working to confirm the identity of a suspect in a homicide case.
wdhn.com
Crash in Dothan stalls Saturday evening traffic
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A car crash on South Oates Street may have slowed down your Saturday night commute. Officials were called to a critical accident in the 3300 block of South Oates Street. When they arrived, they found that a vehicle was overturned in the median. Witnesses tell...
brproud.com
One hurt in shooting on North St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
Alabama inmate Marquis Hatcher dies after assault at Elmore Correctional Facility
An inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility died after an assault by another inmate on Friday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. Marquis Hatcher, 31, was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree burglary in a Montgomery County case. The ADOC said Hatcher was taken to the infirmary at Staton Correctional Facility...
