CBS Sports
Watch West Virginia vs. Mount St. Mary's: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at WVU Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Mount St. Mary's (14-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start. West Virginia struggled last season, too, ending up 16-17.
WBOY
WVU hoops vs. Mount St. Mary’s: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
The college basketball season is finally here. A long offseason has led to the start of the 2022-23 regular season. West Virginia begins its quest for a bounce-back season at home Monday evening against Mount St. Mary’s. Here’s everything you need to know about WVU’s season opener:
West Virginia Women's Soccer Claims Big 12 Championship Title
It took 93 minutes in the Big 12 Championship title game to see the go-ahead goal, but the Mountaineers emerged victorious.
voiceofmotown.com
Sources: Neal Brown Now Likely to Remain Head Coach Through 2023
Morgantown, West Virginia – In a truly unbelievable turn of events, it seems that Neal Brown will somehow manage to remain the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. In fact, Brown may remain with the team through next season, according to multiple sources. I’ve been told that Brown will not be fired this season regardless of the outcome of the team’s final three games and will be back for the 2023-2024 season with a set of conditions.
smokingmusket.com
What I Think About The End
It is with no great pleasure that I write that this game, this season, this outcome has to be the end of Neal Brown and his tenure at West Virginia. I recognize that he is a good man, a family man with a wife and young kids and that he is trying. I don’t believe he is actively trying to lose nor do I think he has done anything to besmirch the name of West Virginia University but after another embarrassing road defeat, this time to the only team in conference without a conference win and one of the most inept offenses in the country, it’s time. This isn’t some country bumpkin writing this either as other writers who cover the school, cover the sport and sit in on all the interviews are saying the same thing, including Bob Hertzel.
WATCH: Brewster Puts WVU Up in Big 12 Championship On Unassisted Goal Kick
The fifth year senior added the game's first score in overtime from more than 100 yards out.
2022-23 Record Predictions for WVU Basketball
Projecting how the Mountaineers will do this season.
voiceofmotown.com
Marc Bulger Says He is Supporting Players AND Coaches
West Virginia University is faced with a major task this week. With the Mountaineer Football team sitting at 3-6 and 1-5 in Big 12 play, rumors are circulating that Neal Brown’s seat is scorching hot. Marc Bulger, the former WVU quarterback, spoke out about the situation and Neal Brown...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown, the West Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Doddridge, and Kanawha will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
connect-bridgeport.com
Chicken Franchise Coming to Morgantown First in the State and First-Ever Outside the State of Texas
According to WBOY, West Virginia University students are about to rejoice! A new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all—it’ll be open past midnight. Layne’s Chicken Fingers is a Texas fast-food chain that, surprisingly, primarily serves chicken fingers. But it also...
Harrison County Election Results
Here are the 2022 Harrison County Election Results. Refresh For Updates.
Metro News
MetroNews Decision 2022: The oldest, longest serving poll workers in W.Va.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Thousands of poll workers across West Virginia keep our elections running smoothly year after year. MetroNews caught up with some of the oldest, longest serving poll workers in the state including Becky Carvillano, 79, of Marion County. “I just enjoy doing it to see people and...
WTRF
WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
Shooting incident reported in Morgantown
Shots were reported early Saturday morning at the intersection of Fayette and High streets in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.
11 years later: Catching up with Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., America's Got Talent Season 6 winner and Logan, West Virginia native, will be returning yet again to his home state for his Home for the Holiday's Christmas tour.
Metro News
Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City council members in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Morgantown Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool through revenue bonds. The ordinance council will consider would approve up to $29 million to fund the renovations through an agreement with the Morgantown Building Commission (MBC). Each project has a price tag of approximately $11 million.
Kohl’s opens in Morgantown with Amazon return drop off
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The Kohl’s in Morgantown opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4. Construction began in the spring of 2022, and they began to hire staff in August, but officials say that Kohl’s has been trying to get into Morgantown for a couple of years. This new Kohl’s in Morgantown also […]
Fired Bridgeport PD chief sues city
Former Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker, who was fired by the city in March 2022, has filed a civil lawsuit against the city.
Pa. man steals $3.5 million from Morgantown business
A former manager of ABB Construction, LLC, also known as Accelerated Construction Services, has admitted to stealing $3.5 million in company funds.
