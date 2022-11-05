ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

South Carolina earns three-seed in NCAA Tournament

(WACH) — Fresh off an SEC Tournament title with a trophy and automatic bid in tow, selection Monday came with a little less stress for South Carolina Women's Soccer. The Gamecocks earning a three-seed into the NCAA Tournament after their defeat of No. 3 Alabama 1-0 in the SEC Championship Sunday.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky

On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
LEXINGTON, KY
elisportsnetwork.com

Is South Carolina even better and is there a new favorite in the ACC?

The 2022-23 women’s college basketball season is only one day old, but reigning champ South Carolina and Virginia Tech looked strong, even if a mid-major had the biggest win of the day. The 2022-23 women’s college basketball season is only one day old, but reigning champ South Carolina and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Season opener celebration planned for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USC women’s basketball season opener has a special ceremony planned for Monday. On Nov. 7 at the Colonial Life Arena the Gamecocks will play against East Tennessee State. USC said doors open at 7:30 p.m. and a pregame ceremony will celebrate the team’s 2021-22...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer reveals South Carolina DB likely out for year with injury

South Carolina defensive back David Spaulding is likely out for the season, as was indicated by Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after the team’s 38-27 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. According to South Carolina journalist David Cloninger, he has sustained a foot injury like the one running...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs

MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
CAMDEN, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Orangeburg County, SC

South Carolina's Orangeburg County was established in 1769 and is home to stunning natural scenery. It was named after William IV, Prince of Orange, who was married to Princess Anne, George II of England's daughter. Orangeburg City, sometimes known as "the Garden City," serves as the county seat for this...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sumter County, SC

Sumter County is located in the middle of South Carolina and next to the river that leads to Lake Marion in the southern portion. The county, named after General Thomas Sumter, known as "The Fighting Gamecock" during the revolutionary war, has a deeply rooted military history. Sumter County is not...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD finds missing Hopkins teen

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was located safely Monday afternoon. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Hopkins teen. RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 leaving her home on Lomis Court. Anyone with information about...
HOPKINS, SC
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Carolina woman accused of attempted murder after Waffle House argument

SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of attempted murder after an argument broke out at a Waffle House, authorities said. According to a news release from the Sumter Police Department, Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Sumter, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy