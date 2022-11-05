Read full article on original website
Southern Utah Loses To New Mexico In 2022-23 Season Opener
SALT LAKE CITY – The Thunderbirds proved to be a game opponent for the Mountain West’s New Mexico Lobos, but Southern Utah came up short in the 89-81 loss. Southern Utah traveled to Albuquerque, New Mexico to face the Mountain West’s New Mexico Lobos. Tevian Jones finished...
LaTascya Duff Leads with 20 Points as Lobos Fall at Southern Utah
CEDAR CITY, Utah— LaTascya Duff led the Lobos with a game-high 20 points, one of four players to finish in double figures, but New Mexico fell in its season opener to Southern Utah 76-68. Shaiquel McGruder, LaTora Duff and Jaelyn Bates all finished with 13 points, with Bates accounting...
UNM Opens Regular Season on Road Monday at Southern Utah
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After two exhibition wins to get acclimated to a new roster and get game reps, the regular season officially begins Monday for The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team, with the Lobos opening on the road at Southern Utah at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+. This...
Local News Close-Up: New Mexico Stations Try New Things
A couple of Albuquerque stations are coming up on significant milestones and will be celebrating in due course. Next year, KOAT turns 70, while KOB reaches 75 years on the air. “November 29, 2023,” said Michelle Donaldson, KOB VP/general manager. “We’ll definitely have some historic look-backs. We will celebrate it...
Hard landing knocks out power in Rio Rancho Sunday morning
KRQE reached out to Rio Rancho police for more information about the landing but did not hear back.
Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
Structure fire near University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A large structure fire started near the University of New Mexico campus as smoke clouds are visible in Albuquerque. The fire is located at 1800 Lomas Blvd NE. It was a three story abandoned building. One house was damaged due to smoke. Albuquerque Fire Rescue will remain on scene throughout Monday night as they wait for the fire to burn out.
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
KRQE Newsfeed: Early voting numbers, Stolen U-Haul, Calm weather, Celebrating art, Toy drive
[1] November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers – Election Day is Tuesday. Nearly 437,000 people have already cast their ballot or voted absentee in New Mexico. The Secretary of State’s Office said nearly 225,000 early votes came from Democrats, while 152,000 were Republicans. Around 55,000 declined to state a party affiliation, while 2,900 were libertarian and 1,700 were designated as other. Saturday was the last day to vote early. Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
KRQE Newsfeed: Election Day, Empty frat house fire, CABQ bus program could end
Take a look at Tuesday's top stories!
Fundraisers crucial for Animal Humane New Mexico programs
The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and organizers said they are planning to hold another Doggie Dash next year.
Guns on the Streets: Straw buying happening ‘every single day’ in ABQ
A lapel video shows the moment before Omar Cueva used a gun his wife bought him to shoot a Las Cruces police officer in a close-quarters gunfight in February 2021 on Interstate 10 in Las Cruces. (Source: New Mexico State Police) They came from all walks of life, and dealt...
Sunport preps for renovation construction
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations at the Sunport are getting underway. Airport officials say temporary walls will start going up this week around the old Tia Juanita’s Restaurant on the third floor. The plans include moving the TSA checkpoint and adding a food court in that old space. A bulk of the work on the $85 […]
Weather deflates promising start to Balloon Fiesta
Thousands of people gathered to watch balloons rise into the sky at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 7. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) In many ways, the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was bigger than ever. A total of 648 hot air balloons lifted off at this year’s Balloon...
Albuquerque FBI Division accepting forms for multiple-session class
Federal Bureau of Investigation is holding a class to show insight into its operations. Nominations for the class are now open.
After 11 months stuck in California, Texas family has U-Haul stolen in Albuquerque
Brittany and her husband Mike, and their two-year-old daughter Audrey, had been stuck in California since December. Now, on their journey back home, they've run into a giant loss.
Man charged in Halloween shooting death in Albuquerque
The man was booked into the Metro Detention Center.
Ronchetti holds massive closing rally in ABQ ahead of Election Day
On Monday night, Mark Ronchetti’s campaign held a final rally before Election Day in Albuquerque as a finale of his “Ronchetti on the Road” tour. During the tour, which began in late October, Ronchetti hit all 33 counties, with stops all across the map. At the rally....
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
Quieter night as clouds clear
For most of the state, it was a much calmer Saturday with milder temperatures. This was especially true for the west half of New Mexico. Highs rebounded to 52° in Farmington, 54° in Santa Fe, 58° for Albuquerque, and Roswell reached 72°. However, very strong wind gusts continued pounding the central and eastern plains this afternoon with peak gusts of 55-65 mph near Clines Corners and Santa Rosa. Some gusts even made it over 70 mph! High wind warnings are finally expired. Thankfully, we’re quieting down rather quickly, but some breezes will still linger east. Our state also saw its fair share of cloudcover this afternoon. These clouds will be clearing out later tonight, setting up a very chilly Sunday morning with lows below freezing for the northern half again.
