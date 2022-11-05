ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Update on status of UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

The status of UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet left many confused on Saturday night. Charbonnet dressed for the Bruins’ game at Arizona State but did not take any snaps. The TV announcing crew had no idea what was going on, and neither did any Bruins reporters, who were unaware of any injury issue for the running back.
lastandardnewspaper.com

UCLA USC football Black tailgate

UCLA and USC have been battling it out on the football field since 1929 in what is one of college football’s greatest rivalries. While the rivalry can be heated, it does bring together alumni from both schools for some good spirited fun and fellowship. That is true for Black alumni of both schools, as there is a yearly joint tailgate that is hosted by Black graduates of both schools.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Inside Kari Lake’s unconventional campaign for Arizona governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Inside gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters, you’d be hard pressed to find a staffer over the age of 30. During a visit to her main campaign office last Wednesday in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona, Colton Duncan, a 27-year-old operative from Texas, introduced the Washington Examiner to the team, a collection of young 20-somethings toiling away on their laptops. A poster of Lake photoshopped onto the cover of an album by the rapper Drake hangs prominently on the wall.
ARIZONA STATE
themainewire.com

AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems

UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
ARIZONA STATE
seniorresource.com

Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!

Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Frontier adds nonstop flights from Phoenix to 6 new locations

PHOENIX — Frontier Airlines added nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and six cities over the weekend. The discount carrier announced Saturday it launched daily flights to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit and Orange County. Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $29 for Orange County, $49 for...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rock band Styx coming to Phoenix in March

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Styx is coming back to Phoenix for two shows in March next year! It’s a concert you won’t want to miss. They’ll be playing at the Celebrity Theatre on Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10 starting at 7:30 p.m. The group’s most...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
PHOENIX, AZ

