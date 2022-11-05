Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Watch Indiana vs. Morehead State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #13 Indiana Hoosiers and the Morehead State Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers went 21-14 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 82-53 to the Saint Mary's Gaels in the first round. While Morehead State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 23-11.
Capital grad making plays for Marshall
A local athlete is making big plays for the Marshall football defense.
Cabell Midland kicker breaks national record
Cabell Midland kicker Olivia Charles sits at top of national rankings.
WTKR
First round high school football playoff pairings unveiled
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Numerous high school football teams will begin their quest for state gold this week, from defending state champions to up and coming upset hopefuls. See below for updated scores and schedules for games involving area teams. Dates and times will be announced this week. Region 6A:. (8)...
Jeff Dunham to come to Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Mountain Health Arena in Huntington announced that Jeff Dunham will return in April of 2023. Dunham’s Tour, “Still Not Canceled,” will stop in Huntington on April 16, 2023. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Monday, Nov. 14 at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and online at Ticketmaster. Ticket prices […]
Metro News
WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will host the 2022 WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament on November 9-10. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played Wednesday. The championship matches will operate on a rolling schedule, beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. . Class AAA seeds:. Musselman. Morgantown. Hedgesville.
Mac and Cheese Cook-Off in West Virginia was tasty and for a good cause
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It was a tasty and beautiful time to be in the Capital City. It was a gorgeous fall day for the annual “Mac and Cheese Cook-Off” at the Capitol Market, in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday. Various vendors cooked up all kinds of mac and cheese and even added tasty ingredients […]
13newsnow.com
Rod Taylor steps down as Head Coach of Admirals, Jeff Carr named his replacement
NORFOLK, Va. — After a 1-7 start to the 2022 season, former player and head coach Rod Taylor resigned on Monday afternoon in his third ECHL season. The Admirals have named assistant coach Jeff Carr as head coach effective immediately. “Rod has poured his heart and soul into Admirals...
WAVY News 10
Will someone ever take the top prize? 40 drawings without a Powerball jackpot winner
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The already record-breaking Powerball jackpot rose again Saturday night after once again there was no winner. Saturday night, the winning numbers were 28 – 45 – 53 – 56 – 69 for the white balls and 20 for the red Powerball.
West Virginia artist who won ‘America’s Got Talent’ sets holiday concerts
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue. Murphy also will perform at […]
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Doddridge, and Kanawha will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Vehicle hits building in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The scene is now clear in South Charleston where a vehicle ran into a building Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened on the 4500 block of MacCorkle Ave. in South Charleston when a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a building. No injuries were reported.
West Virginia State University and University of Charleston having blood donation battle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston are battling it out to see who can get the most blood donations. The universities are partnering with the American Red Cross. The blood drives are taking place on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students, […]
This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is Fascinating
Virginia is home to many abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating and puzzling as this collection of abandoned statues that were built and left to decay in a privately owned field just outside of Williamsburg. Originally a part of Presidents Park, these 20-foot sculptures of former U.S. presidents have sat abandoned since 2010, keep reading to learn more.
Small fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville, West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville. The call came into dispatch at 1:23 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire was small, and they believe crews are close to finishing up at the scene. Responders include Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department […]
West Virginia Division of Forestry: Massive Wayne County fire caused by arson
UPDATE (Nov. 7, 2022, 2:40 p.m.): During an ongoing investigation, the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) found that the Wayne County forest fire was caused by arson. The WVDOF asks that anyone with information on the fire call the Special Operations Unit’s arson hotline at 1 (800) 233-FIRE (3473) or report it online. The […]
WLWT 5
Ohio’s free Christmas Cave is the true meaning of the season
Just a short drive east of Cincinnati, a unique and mysterious Christmas display is set to dazzle in 2022, and the reason for the season is at its heart. The Christmas Cave is located in Minford, Ohio. Now in its fifth season, the display features nearly a mile of light displays – both above and below ground.
WTRF
Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
NBC12
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Virginia got a small taste of victory after 146,000 tickets sold won prizes. Including a ticket that won $150,000 in Monday night’s drawing. Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.
