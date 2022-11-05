ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

CBS Sports

Watch Indiana vs. Morehead State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The #13 Indiana Hoosiers and the Morehead State Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers went 21-14 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 82-53 to the Saint Mary's Gaels in the first round. While Morehead State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 23-11.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTKR

First round high school football playoff pairings unveiled

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Numerous high school football teams will begin their quest for state gold this week, from defending state champions to up and coming upset hopefuls. See below for updated scores and schedules for games involving area teams. Dates and times will be announced this week. Region 6A:. (8)...
NORFOLK, VA
WOWK 13 News

Jeff Dunham to come to Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Mountain Health Arena in Huntington announced that Jeff Dunham will return in April of 2023. Dunham’s Tour, “Still Not Canceled,” will stop in Huntington on April 16, 2023. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Monday, Nov. 14 at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and online at Ticketmaster. Ticket prices […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will host the 2022 WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament on November 9-10. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played Wednesday. The championship matches will operate on a rolling schedule, beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. . Class AAA seeds:. Musselman. Morgantown. Hedgesville.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Doddridge, and Kanawha will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Vehicle hits building in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The scene is now clear in South Charleston where a vehicle ran into a building Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened on the 4500 block of MacCorkle Ave. in South Charleston when a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a building. No injuries were reported.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Travel Maven

This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is Fascinating

Virginia is home to many abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating and puzzling as this collection of abandoned statues that were built and left to decay in a privately owned field just outside of Williamsburg. Originally a part of Presidents Park, these 20-foot sculptures of former U.S. presidents have sat abandoned since 2010, keep reading to learn more.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WLWT 5

Ohio’s free Christmas Cave is the true meaning of the season

Just a short drive east of Cincinnati, a unique and mysterious Christmas display is set to dazzle in 2022, and the reason for the season is at its heart. The Christmas Cave is located in Minford, Ohio. Now in its fifth season, the display features nearly a mile of light displays – both above and below ground.
MINFORD, OH
WTRF

Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
NBC12

Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Virginia got a small taste of victory after 146,000 tickets sold won prizes. Including a ticket that won $150,000 in Monday night’s drawing. Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.
VIRGINIA STATE

