Zlatan Ibrahimovic Wears the Best (and Most Affordable) Watch Collab of the Year
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could have any watch he wants. It seems he does in fact have every watch anyone could want: a Rolex “Rainbow” Daytona, Patek Philippe Nautilus, the “John Mayer” green-dial Daytona, and “Hulk” Submariner. So it speaks to the success of Omega’s collaboration with Swatch that the man who could buy out a Tourneau still wants to wear the $260 Moonswatch.
Diddy Celebrates His 53rd Birthday With All Of His Lucky Women In The Room
A third mystery woman who is allegedly dating the Hip-Hop record exec was also present for the celebration.
The Uncut Gems Team of Adam Sandler and the Safdie Brothers Are Making Another Sure-to-Be Nerve-Wracking Classic
Refill your anxiety medication and brew a pot of chamomile tea, because the Safdie Brothers and Adam Sandler are teaming up for a second, sure-to-be-nerve-wracking feature follow-up to Uncut Gems for Netflix. Deadline reports the untitled movie is expected to shoot “in the second quarter of 2023,” and the Safdies are still finishing the script, which “is likely set in the world of high-end card collecting.”
The Great GQ Watch Survey
Welcome to the inaugural edition of the GQ watch survey. I started pulling this together because of the tremendous changes the watch world has gone through over the past couple of years. Most of those can be traced back to a single point: “Millions more people care about watches now,” said Eric Wind, Wind Vintage owner. That new mass of collectors made prices explode momentarily before they came slightly back to earth. More types of people—as in, not just wealthy white guys—are finally getting more involved. Taste is changing, too: collectors are embracing color, funk, and ambitious design more than ever before. To cover the enormous amount of shifting ground, I ask almost 20 of the most high-powered folks in the watch universe—dealers, watch-club founders, brand creators, auction-house specialists, podcast hosts, and mega-collectors—to help us understand the state of the watch world in 2022.
It’s Back to Double-Breasted Blazers and Barn Jackets for The Crown Season 5
Elsewhere in British drama today, Netflix released a new trailer for its upcoming fifth season of The Crown, which picks up where season four left off: with the crumbling of then-Prince (now King!) Charles and Princess Diana’s turbulent marriage. That lands us in the early ’90s, meaning we’re not only about to enter into Lady Di’s real streetwear king era, but we’re going to see more of the highly considered, willfully idiosyncratic closet of Charles III—the man who, in 2022, would become a menswear King.
How Hit-Making Producer Kenny Beats Took Center Stage
Kenny Beats wears many hats. He’s an in-demand, cross-genre producer, a gifted multi-instrumentalist, and as of a few weeks ago, a critically-acclaimed solo artist with a debut album Louie that’s a complex tribute to his father. But the music star also moonlights as the world’s most effective salesperson for yerba mate.
George Clooney’s Been Wearing the Same Outfit for 20 Years Straight
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. George Clooney is a leading man’s leading man, an Oscar-winning tequila mogul with the good sense to poke fun at the absurdity of his persona. That same “who, me?” charisma informs his approach to getting dressed: his polos are anti-chic piqué, his jeans are unironically dad-adjacent, and when he wears a classic steel watch on the red carpet it makes news. (A natural avatar for menswear’s wild-style moment he’s not.) But over the course of two decades anchoring box-office dingers and slogging through the promotional rigmarole they involve, Clooney’s picked up a few tricks of the trade. Take a quick gander at his public appearances and a pattern emerges: the guy’s been wearing a version of the same outfit for nearly as long as he’s been famous.
Drake and 21 Savage Announce Surprise Collab Album Her Loss
Drake is, as ever, always a fan of the sharp left, executing a move that seems unprecedented but actually makes perfect sense upon further thought. This past summer he dropped Honestly, Nevermind, a surprise dance album that felt random, until you recall that most of his projects have been peppered with house and dance influences. Four months after that release, the wily Canadian has used the video for Nevermind's sole rap track, “Jimmy Cooks,” to announce a collab album with its featured guest, 21 Savage. And it drops in six days.
10 Things Jin (진) of BTS (방탄소년단) Can't Live Without
There are a few things Jin (진) from BTS can't live without. From his limited edition Minions tennis bag and a Thom Browne x Samsung Z Flip phone to his very own Good Day pajamas, here are the k-pop star's ten essentials. Jin’s newest single, The Astronaut with Coldplay,...
DJ Khaled Shows Off His Sneaker Collection & New "We The Best" x Air Jordan 5
"Michael Jordan did!" As a former Champs employee, DJ Khaled has always taken great pride in his sneaker collection. From his Air Jordan 11 'Concord' worn by Michael Jordan when he dropped 38 points to his new DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 'Crimson Bliss,' the rapper takes us inside his "You Don't Have These" sneaker collection and shows off his love and loyalty for Team Jordan.
The James Corden Restaurant Drama Keeps Getting Worse
Balthazar, a French brasserie known for its swanky celebrity regulars and iconoclastic owner, Keith McNally, is one of Manhattan’s most notable restaurants. The famous Soho eatery has been in the news for the last week because of a celebrity meal gone awry, as McNally has entered into a heated back-and-forth with talk show host and alleged rude customer James Corden, who he banned from the restaurant in a move that grabbed the media spotlight from Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis.
Henry Cavill Is Letting Some Curl Hang Out
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. Maybe letting this curl fly was his way of celebrating the news that there's going to be another Cavill-fronted Superman movie. Lewis Hamilton. Love the way these braids become a bun.
Adidas Is Ending Its Partnership With Ye
Adidas is officially ending its partnership with Ye, né Kanye West, after nearly a decade working together on shoes and apparel. The decision comes after a period during which Ye produced T-shirts at fashion week with the phrase “White Lives Matter,” which is often associated with white supremacy, and repeatedly made antisemitic comments.
Pharrell Remains the Undisputed Hoodie-and-Shorts King
Twice a year—the middle parts of spring and fall, specifically—we get a magical time of transitional weather for getting dressed. The days are tangibly chilly, with just enough warming sunshine. Yes, I'm talking about the glorious stretch known as Hoodies and Shorts Season. It's a go-to off-duty look seen on style-inclined celebrities like Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Jonah Hill, and Jacob Elordi. But there is one undisputed king of the hoodie-and-shorts combo: Pharrell Williams.
Meet Christian Coppola, the Young Director and Fashion World Darling Making “Really Chaotic Operas”
When I meet Christian Coppola for lunch on a hot day in August, the scene is like something out of a film the rising director might helm: Balthazar, 1:00pm rush well underway, servers toing and froing with frisée salads. Coppola sits in a VIP booth reading the New York Times through dark sunglasses, distinctly unfazed by the hectic routine unfolding around him. His work, he’ll explain, is increasingly mirroring his life, and as a fashion-world-famous 29-year-old who has modeled for Valentino and is a Saint Laurent show regular, his life is full of highly stylized chaos.
Diddy Terrorized LA’s Streets (and its Celebs) as the Joker for Halloween
A storied lineage of celebrities have played Batman’s nemesis, The Joker, from a pair of Academy Award winners (Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger) to iconic Hollywood stars like Cesar Romero and Jack Nicholson. And we can now add Diddy to this list, after he committed to an inspired performance art bit for Halloween.
How GQ Staffers Style Their Favorite Jewelry
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The men’s jewelry market is booming. You know this. We know this. Joc Pederson definitely knows this. But if you’ve never considered yourself a jewelry guy, we get it. The race to hone a sense of personal style is a marathon, not a sprint, and the jewelry you choose to rock on the regular might be the most daunting leg of the whole twenty-six miles.
Tár's Todd Field Is Nailing Low-Key Director Style
It's been an exceptional year for spotting well-dressed movie directors. We've seen the likes of Luca Guadagnino, Taika Waititi, and Noah Baumbach show in top-tier fits at premieres across the globe. Even the newly revamped J.Crew tapped beloved filmmaker Mike Mills to model its latest collaboration. And now we can add the three-time Oscar-nominated director Todd Field to the growing list.
The Peripheral Is a Show About How Much the Future Sucks
William Gibson’s thrilling, grimly-detailed novels have made him a titan within science fiction, but the uncanny prescience of his stories have also made him a major figure in the wider world—the secret source code for everything from your iPhone to your favorite jacket. Since the early 1980s, he’s imagined the over-connected future we’re living in, or at least hurtling towards, and influenced countless books and movies while doing it. As Zach Baron put it when profiling him for GQ in 2014, ahead of the release of his novel The Peripheral, “His work has permeated the culture to the point that even he can’t tell what’s his and what isn’t.”
The Quiz Daddy Is Now Running a Vintage Shop in Los Angeles
A sandwich board outside the door of the Santa Monica shop reads, “Support a Dork-Owned Business.” A vibrant sign reading “QDC” with an outline of a suited man in equally psychedelic colors welcomes you into a store bursting at the seams with vintage gear. Circular racks of sports memorabilia and old band tees crowd the room, while ball caps pour out of cabinets. One section highlights old Seinfeld gear, while another is dedicated to decades-old MLB All-Star game merch. A hamster named Pippen (after Scottie) snoozes in a cage atop one of the shelves. Near the checkout counter is Buscemi, a small dog who shares their namesake’s bulging eyes. Manning the store is a familiar face: Scott Rogowsky, best known as the Quiz Daddy. He earned that nickname, of course, during his firecracker run as the host of HQ Trivia, the phone-based trivia game that made Rogowsky a star overnight. He turned his quiz hosting experience into a job hosting a baseball show, only for that to dry up when the pandemic wrecked the 2020 baseball season. Now, he’s selling “quality vintage gear,” his signage promises, out of his own shop.
