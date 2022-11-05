ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals tie connects Cincinnati to the $2 billion Powerball ticket sold Tuesday in California. The store where the ticket was sold is owned by Joe Chahayed, according to multiple outlets including NFL reporter Darren Rovell with The Action Network. Chahayed’s is father-in-law to former Cincinnati Bengals...
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: The Lottery Announced Powerball Delay

The Powerball announced a delay last night. I know a lot of people were mad about this Fasho! Via Fox19 Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association […]
WLWT 5

WATCH: Total Lunar Eclipse puts on a show over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — You may have seen it or you may have slept through it. Tuesday morning's lunar eclipse put on quite a show in Cincinnati skies. Watch a time-lapse of the eclipse in the video player above. A lunar eclipse happens when the earth's shadow is cast onto the...
99.5 WKDQ

One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky

I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
cincinnatirefined.com

Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati

The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
Journeyswithsteve

Cincinnati is more than WKRP

View of downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams(Steve Sindiong) I was born and raised in Cincinnati, the Queen City of the West (or so it was called when Ohio was part of the western frontier). Many people are only familiar with the city from the old 1980s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” But it is much more than flying turkeys (or flying pigs, which can be found as decorated statues throughout the City). First timers to the city may be confused upon landing at its airport, located across the Ohio River in Kentucky. Indeed, Cincinnati, while technically part of the Midwest, doesn’t quite fit into the stereotype. The city doesn’t have the flatness of much of the Midwest, but is instead built on seven hills, and these hills reinforce the uniqueness of each of the city’s neighborhoods. Up until 1948, funiculars were used to carry people up and down the hills. Some neighborhoods, such as Mount Adams, feel like they could be in San Francisco. The city also has a strong resemblance to Pittsburgh, with its many bridges, and red brick row houses clinging to hillsides overlooking industrial valleys.
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati

The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 manatees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three orphaned manatees arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday. Calliope, Piccolina, and Soleil were in critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida. The zoo says they are well enough to start the second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati. Since 1999, the zoo has cared for over 2,000...
WLWT 5

Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
WLWT 5

Frontier Airlines begins nonstop service from Cincinnati to Phoenix

CINCINNATI — On Saturday, Frontier Airlines launched a nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). The airline is offering fares as low as $69 for its introductory fare offer. The service begins Saturday, Nov. 5 four times per week. Frequency and...
WLWT 5

The crash has been cleared on I-71 in Mason

MASON, Ohio — 8:30 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all traffic has returned to normal. The left and right shoulders are blocked after an earlier crash in Mason, Tuesday morning. Traffic is clearing as it moves through the area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
Cincinnati CityBeat

All the $9 Pizzas You Can Buy During Cincinnati Pizza Week

Cincinnati Pizza Week is back from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, and all week long you can enjoy special pizzas from participating restaurants for just $9. Read CityBeat's blog to see all of the restaurants participating in Pizza Week and to find out if they have gluten-free or vegetarian substitutes or offer takeout. Download the official Pizza Week app to keep track of your check-ins and win prizes.
