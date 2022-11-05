Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
Top 2023 UC Target Playing Scrimmage in Cincinnati
The Bearcats are hoping he joins the program in 2023.
Stars of the Game: Who Shined Brightest in Bearcats Win Over Navy?
Ben Bryant bounced back, Tyler Scott emphatically came back, Mason Fletcher continues impressive season.
Fox 19
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals tie connects Cincinnati to the $2 billion Powerball ticket sold Tuesday in California. The store where the ticket was sold is owned by Joe Chahayed, according to multiple outlets including NFL reporter Darren Rovell with The Action Network. Chahayed’s is father-in-law to former Cincinnati Bengals...
Cincinnati: The Lottery Announced Powerball Delay
The Powerball announced a delay last night. I know a lot of people were mad about this Fasho! Via Fox19 Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association […]
WLWT 5
WATCH: Total Lunar Eclipse puts on a show over Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — You may have seen it or you may have slept through it. Tuesday morning's lunar eclipse put on quite a show in Cincinnati skies. Watch a time-lapse of the eclipse in the video player above. A lunar eclipse happens when the earth's shadow is cast onto the...
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky
I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
WLWT 5
Toby Keith takes the stage with Cincinnati restauranteur Jeff Ruby at his steakhouse
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Months after announcing he had been battling stomach cancer since later last year, Country music superstar Toby Keith took the stage at a popular Cincinnati-based steakhouse. Cincinnati restauranteur Jeff Ruby posted a series of videos and pictures over the weekend, showing him on stage with the...
cincinnatirefined.com
Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati
The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
Cincinnati is more than WKRP
View of downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams(Steve Sindiong) I was born and raised in Cincinnati, the Queen City of the West (or so it was called when Ohio was part of the western frontier). Many people are only familiar with the city from the old 1980s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” But it is much more than flying turkeys (or flying pigs, which can be found as decorated statues throughout the City). First timers to the city may be confused upon landing at its airport, located across the Ohio River in Kentucky. Indeed, Cincinnati, while technically part of the Midwest, doesn’t quite fit into the stereotype. The city doesn’t have the flatness of much of the Midwest, but is instead built on seven hills, and these hills reinforce the uniqueness of each of the city’s neighborhoods. Up until 1948, funiculars were used to carry people up and down the hills. Some neighborhoods, such as Mount Adams, feel like they could be in San Francisco. The city also has a strong resemblance to Pittsburgh, with its many bridges, and red brick row houses clinging to hillsides overlooking industrial valleys.
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to study
A new study ranked 189 cities across America on the potential profitability of vacation rentals. As you might expect, large tourist meccas like Miami and New York City took the top spots. But what may surprise you is that two Ohio towns made it into the top 10.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati
The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
Cincinnati Pizza Week 2022: Everything you need to know, 9 pizzas to try
No matter who you are, there's probably a type of pizza out there that you'd enjoy, and Cincy Pizza Week is here to give you pizza for just $9.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 manatees
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three orphaned manatees arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday. Calliope, Piccolina, and Soleil were in critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida. The zoo says they are well enough to start the second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati. Since 1999, the zoo has cared for over 2,000...
WLWT 5
International Space Station captures photo of Cincinnati from 260 miles above
Have you ever wondered what Cincinnati looks like from space?. NASA shared a photo of Cincinnati and Covington that was captured from the International Space Station as it orbited 260 miles above, officials with NASA stated. The image was captured on Sept. 30. On Tuesday, early risers across the north...
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
Element Eatery Combines the Best of Food Halls
The creators of Madisonville's newest canteen cherry-picked what they think makes a great food hall. The post Element Eatery Combines the Best of Food Halls appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Frontier Airlines begins nonstop service from Cincinnati to Phoenix
CINCINNATI — On Saturday, Frontier Airlines launched a nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). The airline is offering fares as low as $69 for its introductory fare offer. The service begins Saturday, Nov. 5 four times per week. Frequency and...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
The crash has been cleared on I-71 in Mason
MASON, Ohio — 8:30 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all traffic has returned to normal. The left and right shoulders are blocked after an earlier crash in Mason, Tuesday morning. Traffic is clearing as it moves through the area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
Cincinnati CityBeat
All the $9 Pizzas You Can Buy During Cincinnati Pizza Week
Cincinnati Pizza Week is back from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, and all week long you can enjoy special pizzas from participating restaurants for just $9. Read CityBeat's blog to see all of the restaurants participating in Pizza Week and to find out if they have gluten-free or vegetarian substitutes or offer takeout. Download the official Pizza Week app to keep track of your check-ins and win prizes.
Comments / 0