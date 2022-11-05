Read full article on original website
Top Gun
3d ago
Very sad. I'll bet we could have dug a lot of wells for water for them with just a small fraction of the 40+ billion the liberal leader Biden spent in the Ukraine on trying to save his money hidden there.
Reply(2)
11
bcoz I care
3d ago
weather manipulation is happening in Africa to, not just here in the US corporation! them weather manipulators need to be stopped! can't very well preserve the African wildlife with this going on!😡😭💔
Reply
4
Christina Ball
3d ago
this is an atrocity everyday what humans do to the animals just devastates me
Reply(2)
6
Related
BBC
Kenya's famous matriarch elephant dies
A Kenyan elephant, thought to have been Africa's largest female tusker, has died of old age, wildlife officials have said. Dida, also known as Queen of Tsavo, was aged between 60 and 65 years, the upper age limit of an elephant in the wild. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) hailed...
Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought
Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan widlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday.The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months, the report states.Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain in the past two years, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock.The worst-affected areas include some of Kenya's most visited, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu...
Tree Hugger
Water Hole Attracts Animals, Conservationists in Kenya
It all started with a small water hole. Wildlife photographer and author Will Burrard-Lucas went to a small water hole in the Shompole Conservancy in the Southern Rift Valley in Kenya. He photographed all sorts of nocturnal animals when they stopped by for refreshments. So intrigued by what he saw,...
Over 1,000 Cats and Dogs Found on Yulin Meat 'Death Truck,' Hundreds Dead
Footage shows hundreds of cats and dogs rescued from a "death truck" headed for Yulin in southern China. The truck held 1,400 animals kept in cages cramped together. A total of 370 animals died while on board the truck after suffering from open wounds, respiratory disease, dehydration and broken bones, a statement from Humane Society International (HSI), an animal welfare group, said.
France 24
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia
A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
Crocodile Drags Man Away as Locals Say They 'Live in Constant Fear'
It is unclear if the attack was fatal, and authorities have yet to identify the victim.
Time travel ‘proof’ as ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs show helicopter and futuristic plane among snakes
ARCHAEOLOGY enthusiasts say they have "proof" time travel exists after claiming a helicopter and plane was found in Egyptian hieroglyphs. The image of the 3,000-year-old hieroglyphs found in Seti I's temple in Abydos, Egypt, appears to show a helicopter, a futuristic-looking aircraft and a plane, among insects and snakes. It's...
Nazca child ingested psychoactive cactus just before ceremonial death in ancient Peru
A hair sample from an ancient trophy head found buried in Peru reveals that the victim consumed a psychoactive plant prior to death.
Elephant Filmed Giving Birth in Wild in Incredibly Rare Footage
"Although elephant births are common, seeing one occur in the wild is a special event," David Daballen of Save the Elephants told Newsweek.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
AOL Corp
Missing woman found in stomach of 22-foot python, Indonesian officials say
A woman who was reported missing in Indonesia was found in a python’s stomach, according to officials. The 54-year-old left to work on a rubber plantation near Jambi, on the northeast coast of Sumatra, early Sunday, Oct. 23, according to local police, KalingaTV reported. She never returned home. By...
Pod of Dolphins Found Accompanying Body of Drowned Teen
Dolphins have been previously seen seemingly attempting to save humans and other animals from predators like sharks.
The 'human-sized' bird that is mistaken for a person in disguise
The harpy eagle, considered the most powerful eagle in the world, is massive and resembles a human. It is a naturally designed formidable predator with its hick tarsi (legs), strong toes, and sharp talons.
'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush
For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
Andes plane crash survivors have ‘no regrets’ over resorting to cannibalism
Survivors of the 1972 Andes flight disaster have “no regrets” over resorting to cannibalism to fend off death long enough to be rescued. Uruguayan Air Force flight 57 – a chartered trip from Montevideo, Uruguay, to Santiago in Chile carrying an amateur rugby team – ploughed into the Andes mountains not far from the Chilean border on 13 October that year. At the aircraft’s helm was an inexperienced co-pilot who had wrongly believed the flight had reached Curicó, Chile, and began the its premature descent into Pudahuel Airport. At this point, the plane was actually some 40 miles away...
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
Deadly Cobra Attacks, Meets Its Match as Boy Bites Back
The 12-year-old was attacked by the snake while playing in his yard.
In this village crocodiles do not attack humans; in fact they live together in harmony
Some animals are easier to domesticate than others, however some animals seem impossible to domesticate. Crocodiles do not attack humans in one village. A village called Bazoul can be found in the West African country of Burkina Faso. There are many wild crocodiles that coexist with humans here. In fact, children have been observed playing with them. Apparently, the people of this area have been feeding these crocodiles for so many generations that the crocodiles no longer feel the need to hunt humans or see them as a threat.
Elephants Trample Man to Death After Villagers Killed One-Year-Old Calf
"Undoubtedly, this was retaliatory action by the herd upon the very person who took the life of one of their young," Save The Asian Elephants told Newsweek.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 14