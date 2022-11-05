Man kills ex-girlfriend and her family in murder-suicide in Maryland, authorities say

BALTIMORE -- Two Hagerstown men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion in Cloverly, Maryland, according to authorities.The Montgomery County Department of Police announced Monday that ts investigators have identified Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, as the two men who entered a home in the 15400 block of Gallaudet Avenue a few minutes after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24.King and Taylor allegedly forced their way into the residence while a child was inside alone, according to authorities.The child told investigators that one of the men grabbed her, threw her on the bed, and demanded she call her mother and ask for money, police said.When the child's mother answered the phone, the suspects demanded cash, according to authorities.Once King and Taylor realized they wouldn't be able to leave with money, they took other items, like a firearm and personal documents, police said. Investigators issued an arrest warrant for King and arrested him on Nov. 1. A few days later, on Nov. 3, Taylor was arrested too, according to authorities.King is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. Meanwhile, Taylor is being held at Washington County Detention Center on other charges, police said.

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO