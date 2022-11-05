ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man kills ex-girlfriend and her family in murder-suicide in Maryland, authorities say

By Jason Hanna, Mallika Kallingal, Hannah Sarisohn
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Sir Maurice
3d ago

Bottom line to MEN: A when a woman decides to move on... PLEASE let her move on without losing her life! Too many cowards have taken a woman's life, their child's life and anyone who was around her. I've never seen so many domestic violence abuse like what's happening today!

gravelord nito
4d ago

This is going to be murder-suicide because that is trending today cuz people can't handle what's happening with the world

Jan bussard
3d ago

I would give anything to have the 60's and 70's back.. this world is so evil.. people don't have respect for human life anymore.. its so sad..🙏

fox5dc.com

13-year-old arrested in fatal teen shooting in Northeast DC

D.C. police have arrested a 13-year-old male in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. of Northeast D.C. This is the second arrest the Metropolitan Police Department has made so far; a 15-year-old male was arrested on November 4. Both suspects have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed, according to D.C. police.
WUSA9

At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WILX-TV

Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store

OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

3 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in the city over the weekend:. 20-year-old Tyjuan Redd was killed on November 5, 2022, while in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. 33-year-old Eric Henson was killed on November 5, 2022, in the 2500...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Hagerstown men charged in Cloverly home invasion, police say

BALTIMORE -- Two Hagerstown men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion in Cloverly, Maryland, according to authorities.The Montgomery County Department of Police announced Monday that ts investigators have identified Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, as the two men who entered a home in the 15400 block of Gallaudet Avenue a few minutes after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24.King and Taylor allegedly forced their way into the residence while a child was inside alone, according to authorities.The child told investigators that one of the men grabbed her, threw her on the bed, and demanded she call her mother and ask for money, police said.When the child's mother answered the phone, the suspects demanded cash, according to authorities.Once King and Taylor realized they wouldn't be able to leave with money, they took other items, like a firearm and personal documents, police said. Investigators issued an arrest warrant for King and arrested him on Nov. 1. A few days later, on Nov. 3, Taylor was arrested too, according to authorities.King is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. Meanwhile, Taylor is being held at Washington County Detention Center on other charges, police said.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police release bodyworn camera videos in fatal shooting by officer

BALTIMORE (WARNING: Graphic Video) — Baltimore police on Tuesday released two bodyworn camera videos from a shooting in which anofficer fatally shot a man over the weekend. City police said an officer responding to an assault call Sunday afternoon at Lafayette and Fulton avenues found Tyree Moorehead holding a woman at knifepoint.
BALTIMORE, MD
californiaexaminer.net

Kaylee Jones Recovered After 5 Months Missing

On Monday, the sheriff’s office in Carroll County announced that a teenager who had been missing for over five months had been found and returned home. Kaylee Jones, whose birth name was Jillian Paige Temple, was reported missing on June 14 when she allegedly escaped through a second-story window in her New Carrollton, Maryland, home without taking her electronics with her. After discovering that she had been talking to strangers online, her parents took the gadgets away.
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
