Man kills ex-girlfriend and her family in murder-suicide in Maryland, authorities say

Sir Maurice
3d ago
Bottom line to MEN: A when a woman decides to move on... PLEASE let her move on without losing her life! Too many cowards have taken a woman's life, their child's life and anyone who was around her. I've never seen so many domestic violence abuse like what's happening today!
gravelord nito
4d ago
This is going to be murder-suicide because that is trending today cuz people can't handle what's happening with the world
Jan bussard
3d ago
I would give anything to have the 60's and 70's back.. this world is so evil.. people don't have respect for human life anymore.. its so sad..🙏
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Prepare for nighttime traffic stops on Rt. 17 in StaffordWatchful EyeStafford, VA
Related
Five found dead inside home in apparent murder-suicide
A Maryland homeowner was left with a terrible surprise after returning from work to find five people dead inside his house. The police are calling the scene a quadruple murder-suicide.
fox5dc.com
13-year-old arrested in fatal teen shooting in Northeast DC
D.C. police have arrested a 13-year-old male in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. of Northeast D.C. This is the second arrest the Metropolitan Police Department has made so far; a 15-year-old male was arrested on November 4. Both suspects have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed, according to D.C. police.
Widow of slain security guard wants answers after her husband was killed confronting alleged shoplifter
OXON HILL, Md. — A deadly shooting at a grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband, and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte Tate knew something was wrong Friday when she didn't get her hourly text from her husband, a 43-year-old security guard working at a Giant Food in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
13-year-old boy critically hurt in shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting of a 13-year-old boy that took place late Tuesday afternoon in Hillcrest Heights. It happened in the 2100 block of Jameson St. around 5:20 p.m. When officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department arrived, they found the boy with […]
WILX-TV
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
Two suspects arrested for home invasion, forced child to call for money
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged two suspects for a home invasion from September.
Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
2 Hagerstown men charged in home invasion involving child home alone in Montgomery County
CLOVERLY, Md. — A weeks-long investigation into a violent home invasion robbery involving a little girl by herself in a Maryland home has led to the arrest of two Hagerstown men, authorities said Monday. Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, both of Hagerstown, were arrested by...
fox5dc.com
Family of security guard speaks out after deadly shooting
Willie Tate, 43, was the beloved security guard at the Giant in Oxon Hill, Maryland who was fatally shot Friday by a suspected shoplifter. Shaunte Tate says she always had concerns about her husband’s safety working at that Giant Food store.
foxbaltimore.com
3 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in the city over the weekend:. 20-year-old Tyjuan Redd was killed on November 5, 2022, while in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. 33-year-old Eric Henson was killed on November 5, 2022, in the 2500...
WJLA
13-year-old boy shot in the head while raking leaves in Prince George's County: Police
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head while raking leaves Tuesday afternoon in Temple Hills, Md., Prince George's County police said. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. The child was transported to the hospital and is in critical...
Two Hagerstown men charged in Cloverly home invasion, police say
BALTIMORE -- Two Hagerstown men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion in Cloverly, Maryland, according to authorities.The Montgomery County Department of Police announced Monday that ts investigators have identified Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, as the two men who entered a home in the 15400 block of Gallaudet Avenue a few minutes after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24.King and Taylor allegedly forced their way into the residence while a child was inside alone, according to authorities.The child told investigators that one of the men grabbed her, threw her on the bed, and demanded she call her mother and ask for money, police said.When the child's mother answered the phone, the suspects demanded cash, according to authorities.Once King and Taylor realized they wouldn't be able to leave with money, they took other items, like a firearm and personal documents, police said. Investigators issued an arrest warrant for King and arrested him on Nov. 1. A few days later, on Nov. 3, Taylor was arrested too, according to authorities.King is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. Meanwhile, Taylor is being held at Washington County Detention Center on other charges, police said.
Ex-Boyfriend Killed Woman, Her Brother, Mother, and Another Man in Quintuple Murder-Suicide: Police
Five people are dead after one of them carried out a murder-suicide, according to cops in Charles County, Maryland. Officers identified the victims as:. and a White Plains community resident by the name of Javon Watson, 23. They say Sara’s ex-boyfriend Andre Sales, 28, killed them all and then himself....
WTOP
DC police seek car linked to fatal shooting of teenager near Washington Convention Center
Police in D.C. are looking for a car they say is linked to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last Friday. Makai Green, of Northwest, died following the shooting in an alley on the 700 block of N Street near the Washington Convention Center. Police have released surveillance images...
White Man Who Threatened To Kill Black People In 4 States Pleads Guilty To Hate Crime
Joey David George telephoned multiple grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, and threatened to shoot Black people in the stores. The post White Man Who Threatened To Kill Black People In 4 States Pleads Guilty To Hate Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police release bodyworn camera videos in fatal shooting by officer
BALTIMORE (WARNING: Graphic Video) — Baltimore police on Tuesday released two bodyworn camera videos from a shooting in which anofficer fatally shot a man over the weekend. City police said an officer responding to an assault call Sunday afternoon at Lafayette and Fulton avenues found Tyree Moorehead holding a woman at knifepoint.
At Least One Dead In Midday Baltimore Stabbing (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating a stabbing that killed a man in Baltimore, authorities say. Homicide detectives are on the scene of a stabbing that occurred the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7 in the 10500 block of Reisterstown Road, according to Baltimore County police. Police believe that the killing was an isolated...
Baltimore man wrongly convicted of murder is set to get $1.5M settlement
David Morris was just 19 when he was convicted of felony murder in West Baltimore, pointed out by a witness just because Morris had a "black coat on."
californiaexaminer.net
Kaylee Jones Recovered After 5 Months Missing
On Monday, the sheriff’s office in Carroll County announced that a teenager who had been missing for over five months had been found and returned home. Kaylee Jones, whose birth name was Jillian Paige Temple, was reported missing on June 14 when she allegedly escaped through a second-story window in her New Carrollton, Maryland, home without taking her electronics with her. After discovering that she had been talking to strangers online, her parents took the gadgets away.
