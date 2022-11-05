ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Independent

Black YouTuber visits ‘America’s most racist town’, trolls residents

A Black YouTuber visited what he called “America’s most racist town” in Boone County, Arkansas, to troll residents.Poudii, a creator known for prank videos, visited a supermarket in Harrison, dressed in a “Trump was right about everything” t-shirt to interview locals.Inside the store, a young man says he’s “not racist” before adding “mixed children don’t come out right.”The YouTuber also visits neighbouring town Zinc, where he claims the head of the KKK lives, where a man tells him that a white rock on the ground is better than him as it “serves a purpose.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle’s co-star responds to Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claimsWallaby hops through Gateshead in second marsupial spotting in three yearsWhoopi Goldberg criticises Meghan Markle’s Deal or no Deal ‘bimbo’ comment
BOONE COUNTY, AR
Slate

The Most Hated Man in America

At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Parents Magazine

Black Mom on Moving Her Family From the U.S. To Mexico: 'I Do Not Experience the Racism Here That I Did in Georgia'

Lakeshia Williams was living in Atlanta when she decided to make a big move with her family to Playa del Carmen, Mexico in June of last year. Cost was a major factor in her decision. Even without taking recent inflation into account, raising a family in America is expensive. As a single mom with five children aged 3 to 20, that financial burden felt even greater. When Williams learned that with the currency conversion she could get a three-bedroom townhouse in a gated community for a third of the price that a smaller apartment in Atlanta would cost, moving became a real option.
ATLANTA, GA
KTVZ

25 richest families in America

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images. Aerin Lauder, Ronald Lauder and Jane Lauder at event. Americans are enthralled with watching the lifestyles of the rich and famous unfold on TV and social media. Despite the extravagant cars and vacations showcased on certain programming franchises, the wealth of these celebrities pales in comparison to some of America’s richest families.
Daily Mail

How white Americans are now more likely to die from Covid than black Americans

White Americans are now more likely to die from Covid-19 than black Americans, according to new analysis of coronavirus figures. The shift has surprised experts. An imbalance in death rates among the country's racial groups has been a defining feature of the now-two-and-a-half-year-long pandemic, but it was not expected that the ratio would reverse.
Washington Examiner

Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day

Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
People

Jackie Kennedy's Secret Service Agent Reveals Their 'Indescribable Bond' and His Most Personal Memories Yet

Former Secret Service agent Clint Hill shares never-before-told stories and rare photos of the first lady in his new memoir, My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy He's a Secret Service agent who served under five presidents — Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and Ford — yet still to this day, one of the questions Clint Hill gets asked most often is: What was Jacqueline Kennedy really like? As the first lady's dedicated Secret Service agent, Hill rarely left her side for four years. They shared an "almost indescribable bond," he...
VIRGINIA STATE
Black Enterprise

‘We’re All in This Together. No, We’re Not’: Lizzo Believes Black Women Have Been Dehumanized in America

Lizzo is calling America out on its poor treatment of Black women over the years. The Detroit-born singer is addressing controversial matters in her cover story for Vanity Fair‘s November issue as she highlights her commitment to using her platform to reshape history. During the interview, the star touched on multiple topics that ranged from personal matters to political matters, drawing special attention to her words addressing the treatment of Black women.
Fox News

Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions

The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
BOSTON, MA
CNN

CNN

